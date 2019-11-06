Instant Pot Eye of Round Roast Beef Recipe

Serve homemade roast beef on toasted baguettes for an elegantly simple Christmas Eve dinner. Be sure to serve with the luscious jus for dipping. Salting the beef and allowing it to sit, uncovered, in the refrigerator (for at least one hour, but longer if you can) is key to achieving supreme flavor. Prep your Instant Pot eye of round the day before, refrigerate overnight (this will help lock in those savory juices and make thinly slicing so much easier), slice it up, and then put it out with your warmed jus and all your favorite fixings for a build-your-own roast beef sandwich bar.