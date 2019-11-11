30+ Crowd-Pleasing Christmas Brunch Recipes

Apple Pie French Toast Casserole Recipe

This overnight casserole could be breakfast, but it could also be bread pudding—in short, it's the perfect thing to serve on a chilly Saturday morning. Cinnamon and comforting, it's just sweet enough to be eaten as-is, but it's also nice topped with a little butter and maple syrup. The chopped pecans absorb some of the moisture from the apples, leaving a nice caramelization and crunch. Assembly is super easy: Get everything together the night before, or even the day of—just be sure to let it sit at room temperature for an hour. Serve with your toppings of choice and a cup of coffee.