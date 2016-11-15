The Best Christmas Appetizers
Keep those guests happy before the main meal this year with these fantastic and flavorful holiday appetizers. Perfect to whip up for the Christmas party, these appetizers are hearty without being too overly filling. With delicious dishes like crostini toasts, dips, and all kinds of cheeses, these appetizers are sure to become a festive addition to the party.
Three-Cheese Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
This rich and flavorful dip easily becomes a fun and fancy take on a cheese and spinach dip when topped with crispy pancetta and crunchy fried shallots, which are essentially like mini onion rings. The complex flavors here elevate this dip to more than just your average party fare. It has texture, three cheeses for maximum flavor, and makes enough to serve a crowd. Although be warned, if you make this for a party once, be prepared to be asked to make it again and again!
Red Pepper Miso Wings
Skip the cream cheese and pepper jelly appetizer and use the red pepper jelly for something new. These sticky, yet crispy chicken wings take full advantage of the red pepper jelly flavor. The result is a hot, sweet, savory sauce with a vibrant color. Add scallions and fresh basil for an impressive festive-looking dish that is just asking to be taken to a holiday potluck.
Mini Cheese Balls
Almond milk cream cheese is delicately nutty, with a buttery-rich texture and zero grams of sat fat. Find it at Whole Foods stores nationwide. You can substitute 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, which adds 1.6g sat fat to each serving.
Lemon-Caper Parmesan Potato Salad Bites
Turn "jacket potatoes" into irresistible potato salad bites. Capers offer a twist on traditional relish; they're actually pickled flower buds and add bright, briny flavor to this appetizer.
Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip
Two finger food favorites collide as pigs in a blanket get an everything bagel makeover. Rather than the traditional canned biscuit or croissant dough, the "blanket" of this playful appetizer is made with fresh pizza dough that is first boiled, brushed with egg wash, and rolled in an "everything" seasoning blend (poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried minced onion, dried minced garlic, and coarse salt) before being baked. Using a yeasted dough and this double cooking method is what gives these tailgate-ready bites their bagel personality. Serve them up with a tangy cream cheese dip for a party-perfect snack platter.
Sweet Potato Crostini with Goat Cheese and Grape Salsa
Spicy, sweet, and totally addictive, this easy appetizer starts with pre-seasoned fries.
Baked Camembert with Pears
A splash of pear brandy plus maple syrup and Spanish almonds put a modern spin on baked Brie.
Louisiana Hot Crab Dip
Fresh crab meat is the star of this classic New Orleans appetizer.
Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs
Two appetizer favorites team up for one incredible bite in these pimiento cheese-loaded deviled eggs. Combining two types of cheese creates a robust, smoky-sharp flavor for the eggs' filling that's richened even further by the addition of egg yolks. Especially for deviled eggs (when keeping the white intact counts most), steaming is the way to go. This cooking technique makes for near foolproof, easy peeling--the egg shells practically slip right off. Just make sure to give the hot eggs a few minutes to rest in ice water, this makes a huge difference when it comes time to peel the shells off.
Ham-Wrapped Figs
The trio of figs, ham, and cheese is a revelation for those who have yet to try it: sweet, salty, and oh-so-nice. Instead of country ham, you could substitute thin strips of prosciutto. Be sure to remove the stem end of the figs, though, as these are fibrous and tough to chew. If you like, you can also drizzle the baked figs with a little bit of honey to bring out the fruit's sweetness even more.
Savory Charcuterie Bread
If you're looking for an impressive bread recipe, this is it. Meet lard bread: We're talking meaty, savory, and yeasty, perfect for a crowd, and let's not forget beautiful. The swirl from the meat and cheese goes throughout the bread, which is slightly dense and chewy, but in the best way.
Creamy Christmas Corn Dip
Rich, creamy, and so easy to pull together, this corn dip is an absolute party-starter. The addition of red and green peppers adds a touch of festive holiday flare, and also helps temper the sweetness of the corn.
Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey
In addition to being a delicious appetizer that feels special, these Goat Cheese Poppers with Honey make for extra awesome croutons on salads and as "meat" balls for vegetarian pasta dishes. Be sure to bring your oil to the right heat before adding the poppers--if the oil is not hot enough, you will end up with a soggy, greasy mess instead of crisp poppers.
Candied Bacon Sticks with Garlic Butter Drizzle
Sweet and salty bacon wrapped around crunchy breadsticks makes for heaven on a stick. Crunchy, salty, and with just the right amount of garlic to give bacon the upper hand (not that it needs it) these crispy appetizers are the perfect way to get the party started. Thin breadsticks can be found in the cracker aisle at the grocery store, and be sure to use thin-sliced bacon to easily wrap around these breadsticks. Feeling even more daring? Uses these flavorful sticks to stir up a savory-sweet cocktail.
Spicy-Sweet Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
In under 30 minutes, you can dress crispy bacon wrapped shrimp in brown sugar, paprika, and smoked red pepper for a dynamically delicious appetizer. This combinatioin of spicy, sweet, smooth, and crunchy will keep you grabbing for more.
Southern Cheese Plate
Some of our favorite Southern artisanal cheese producers are showcased here with a selection of their fine cheeses. Included is a sampling of sheep, cow, and goat's milk cheeses and suggestions for wine pairings that embrace the flavor profiles of each.
Creamy Feta-Spinach Dip
We've updated the classic spinach dip by adding tangy feta and omitting the artichokes and much of the fat.
Beef Tenderloin with Garlic-and-Merlot Jam
Beef Tenderloin with Garlic-and-Merlot Jam lends a touch of elegance to an appetizer spread at that special celebration.
Black-Pepper Breadsticks
Scott Conant serves these tender, peppery breadsticks as a starter. He packs them into a tall glass or plates them with small wedges of La Tur cheese (a dense, buttery Piedmont cheese made from a blend of cow, sheep and goat milk), drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar and sprinkled with flaky sea salt.
Green Olive Cheese Puffs
The memory of olives on a crudités plate prompted Kristen Murray, pastry chef and owner of Maurice restaurant in Portland, to add them to classic gougères for a delicious twist.
Spinach and Artichokes in Puff Pastry
These spinach and artichoke appetizers only look difficult to make. The secret is puff pastry. Simply spread the filling over the pastry, slice, and bake.
Grits-and-Gumbo Tarts
All the iconic flavors of this Southern stew are skewered together into bite-size Grits-and-Gumbo Tarts.
Antipasto Plate
A creamy red bell pepper dip and sweet-savory caponata spread are paired with thinly sliced prosciutto from the deli and purchased crackers for an easy antipasto plate. Add fresh fruit and use an assortment of crackers, if you prefer. Both the dip and the spread can be made and refrigerated up to a day in advance; serve them chilled or at room temperature.
Honey-Rosemary Cherries and Blue Cheese Crostini
Begin your party casually by offering this appetizer "help yourself" style. Or, make up single-serving plates and present as a first course at the table.
Pepper-Glazed Goat Cheese Gratin
This warm, sweet-spicy goat cheese dip is an easy alternative to a cheese plate.
Artichoke, Spinach, and White Bean Dip
If you can't find baby artichoke hearts, use quartered artichoke hearts and chop them. Serve this warm dip with your favorite multigrain crackers.
Goat Cheese Crostini
Amazing how a little garlicky goat cheese turns toast into something much more special.
Goat Cheese Log with Muscadine Jelly
For a super-easy appetizer, coat a log of goat cheese with chopped pecans and serve with muscadine jelly and crackers. This recipe includes directions for making the muscadine jelly, but you could use a jar of store-bought fruit preserves. If you're giving jars of homemade muscadine jelly for holiday gifts, this would be a great recipe to attach to the jar.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
Make this Classic Pimiento Cheese ahead and serve as a sandwich or a dip.
Pepper Jelly-Goat Cheese Cakes
Microwave pepper jellies in a microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 20 to 25 seconds or until melted.