60+ Christmas Cakes to Celebrate the Season

Updated December 09, 2020
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Celebrate the holiday season with a festive cake that tastes as great as it looks. Our favorite Christmas cake recipes are the perfect way to finish your meal and also transform your dinner table into a jaw-dropping display. From fun fillings and decorative designs to luscious layered cakes and delicate trifles, these gorgeous cakes are loaded with delicious flavor and spirited holiday fun. Pick your favorite recipe from our collection and get started on a new holiday tradition this year.

Start Slideshow

1 of 67

Layered Peppermint Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Layered Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe

Enveloped in a white chocolate mousse frosting, this layered cheesecake wows with its childlike whimsy and peppermint candy crunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 67

Poinsettia Cheesecake

Credit: Ryan Moriarty; Styling: JK Denim

Poinsettia Cheesecake Recipe

Decorate a store-bought cheesecake with red petals made of candy melts for a quick and impressive holiday dessert.

3 of 67

Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

Credit: Hactor Manuel Sanchez; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting Recipe

This gorgeous peppermint cake features a peppermint buttercream frosting sandwiched between two layers of vanilla cake.  Spread the Seven-Minute Frosting on the top and sides of the cake, then garnish with crushed peppermint candies and swirls of additional frosting.

Advertisement

4 of 67

Mrs. Billett's White Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Mrs. Billett's White Cake Recipe

Whether or not you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you'll want to dive into a slice of this snowy white cake. Complete with fondant snowflakes, it's truly reminiscent of a winter wonderland.

5 of 67

Easy Chocolate Christmas Cake from a Box

Credit: Ryan Moriarty; Styling: JK Denim

Easy Chocolate Christmas Cake from a Box Recipe

No one will ever have to know that this show-stopping Christmas cake started with a box of chocolate cake mix!

6 of 67

White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream Recipe

This melt-in-your-mouth cake features classic seasonal fruity flavors, like cranberry and orange, and will be the star of your holiday meal. Your guests will be begging for the recipe!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 67

Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake Recipe

Bake this cake a day before serving so that it soaks up the creamy syrup. Make mini cakes with a round cutter, then top with whipped cream and a grating of nutmeg.

8 of 67

Caramel Cream Cake

Credit: Tine Cornett

Caramel Cream Cake Recipe

This three-layer butter cake has a pecan-pie filling in between the cake layers, a rich cream cheese frosting, and a topping of sweet coconut and chopped pecans.  It's a great dessert for holiday entertaining.

9 of 67

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heathe Chadduck Hillegas

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

Can't decide between serving cake and cheesecake?  Now you don't have to.  For this beautiful cake-cheesecake hybrid, alternative layers of red velvet cheesecake with vanilla white cake, and frost with cream cheese frosting.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 67

New Classic Red Velvet Cake

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

New Classic Red Velvet Cake Recipe

This moist red velvet cake is filled with layer upon layer of cream cheese frosting and topped with sweet meringue icing. 

11 of 67

Smith Island Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Styling: Rachael Burrow, Linda Hirst

Smith Island Cake Recipe

Create a show-stopping holiday cake by icing each beautiful layer with decadent Chocolate Ganache icing.

12 of 67

Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle Recipe

Top this rich trifle with a sprinkle of chocolate curls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 67

Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting Recipe

Warm spices and molasses flavors blend beautifully with tangy buttermilk frosting.

14 of 67

Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake Recipe

The trick to creating looping swirls is to gently layer the batter around the Bundt pan with a small cookie scoop. No need to swirl with a knife; it will marble as it bakes. A Snowy White Vanilla Glaze is just the icing on the cake.

15 of 67

Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake Recipe

We took every beloved flavor from the holidays and put them in a single cake. The results are heavenly!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 67

Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling

Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling Recipe

A little coconut flour (look for it with specialty flours) adds extra nutty essence. But don't get overzealous and use more than we specify; because this flour lacks the gluten of wheat-based cake flour, it would wreck the structure.

17 of 67

Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

This cake bakes best in four pans. If you need additional pans, use 8-inch aluminum foil disposable pans. Just be sure to place them on a baking sheet for stability.

18 of 67

Tiramisù Layer Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Tiramisù Layer Cake Recipe

This tiramisù cake offers the best of both worlds: the beauty of a layer cake with the amazing flavor of tiramisù.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 67

Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake Recipe

Winner of the Southern Living 2011 White Cake Contest, this cake combines the wonderful flavors that come tumbling from a stocking: milk chocolate Santas, gingerbread men, and buttery toffee candy.

20 of 67

Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes Recipe

Make these mini chocolate cakes by starting with a devils' food cake mix and baking in muffin pans.  The festive holly garnish is simply red cinnamon candies and fresh bay leaves.

21 of 67

Ambrosia Coconut Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Ambrosia Coconut Cake Recipe

Made with orange segments and crushed pineapple,  luscious Ambrosia Filling oozes from between each layer of sweet coconut cake. This spin on a classic Southern dessert is perfect for any holiday gathering.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 67

Buttermilk Bundt Cakes

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Sarah Smart

Buttermilk Bundt Cakes Recipe

Try one of the three garnishing options for these adorable cakes: dust with powdered sugar, pipe sweet bourbon glaze over the top, or dunk the cakes in an orange glaze for a heavier coating.

23 of 67

Eggnog Cheesecake

Credit: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Dan Becker

Eggnog Cheesecake Recipe

Although there's no actual eggnog in this velvety cake, the same flavor is achieved with the traditional eggnog ingredients: eggs, sugar, whipping cream, brandy, and nutmeg.

24 of 67

Crushed-Peppermint Cheesecake

Credit: Christina Schmidhofer

Crushed-Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe

Go for double peppermint flavor by stirring peppermint extract into the cheesecake batter and topping the cake with crushed peppermint candies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 67

Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake Recipe

This smooth and creamy chocolate velvet batter is not a traditional pound cake batter, but is the batter used for many popular Southern Living chocolate layer cakes. However, it works fine to use this batter for a cake baked in a tube pan. Top with powdered sugar or a chocolate ganache for an extra special holiday touch.

26 of 67

Coconut Layer Cake

Credit: Mark Thomas; Styling: Susan Vajaranant

Coconut Layer Cake Recipe

Costing just $0.91 per serving, this festive white layer cake is a coconut lover's dream, featuring a triple dose of coconut flavor from sweetened flaked coconut, coconut water, and coconut extract.

27 of 67

Pineapple Upside-Down Gingerbread Cake

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Rebecca Donnelly

Pineapple Upside-Down Gingerbread Cake Recipe

Round out your holiday meal with a slice of this gingerbread cake topped with a sweet and gooey brown sugar-pineapple topping. Make sure to use a cast iron or heavy oven-proof skillet when preparing this dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 67

Cheesecake Christmas Trees

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Cheesecake Christmas Trees Recipe

Start with a frozen cheesecake and a bottle of chocolate fudge shell coating to make these cute 5-ingredient cakes.

29 of 67

Chocolate Chunk Candy Cane Cheesecake

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Chocolate Chunk Candy Cane Cheesecake Recipe

We can't think of a better use for candy canes than lining them up all around the sides of a chocolate-and-peppermint flavored cheesecake. This easy garnishing idea results in one very impressive cake.

30 of 67

Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Caroline Murphey

Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges Recipe

A rich whipped chocolate ganache filling is the happy surprise when you slice into this decadent chocolate layer cake. Frost with 7-Minute Frosting and decorate with festive candied orange slices, citrus leaves and cranberries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 67

Cranberry Obsession Snow Cake

Credit: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Dan Becker

Cranberry Obsession Snow Cake Recipe

This stunning white cake features a brilliantly-colored cranberry filling and a rich buttercream frosting. The crowning glory, and the feature that will generate "oohs" and "ahhs," is the topping of white chocolate curls.

32 of 67

Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Spice Cake with Citrus Filling Recipe

Fill your kitchen with the aromas of cinnamon, allspice and cloves as the spice cake bakes, then top the cake layers with a tangy filling made with lemon curd, coconut and orange juice.

33 of 67

Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake Recipe

This gorgeous, festive cake marries two favorite holiday cake flavors: red velvet and cheesecake. The cake features layers of white chocolate cheesecake alternated with red velvet cake layers, topped with white chocolate frosting and candy "leaves".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 67

Ginger Cake with Maple Frosting

Credit: Charles Schiller; Styling: Lynn Miller

Ginger Cake with Maple Frosting Recipe

A creamy frosting made with maple syrup is the perfect partner for this richly spiced holiday cake. Decorate the top and sides of the cake with homemade or store-bought gingerbread cookies and candy canes for a cake that can double as the centerpiece.

35 of 67

Peppermint Ice-Cream Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Peppermint Ice-Cream Cake Recipe

With peppermint ice cream sandwiched between chiffon cake layers, this towering cake is a peppermint-lover's dream.

36 of 67

White Christmas Cupcakes

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro

White Christmas Cupcakes Recipe

Make these crowd-pleasing cupcakes to create your own little wonderland of snow. The peppermint-Cream Cheese Frosting gives a luscious, chilly bite and sparkling scent to this bright, frosty cupcake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 67

Candy Cane Cake

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Candy Cane Cake Recipe

For a simple yet stunning holiday dessert, top angel food cake with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies. For a shortcut, start with a store-bought angel food cake instead of making one from scratch.

38 of 67

Chocolate-Vanilla Holiday Torte

Chocolate-Vanilla Holiday Torte Recipe

Add a touch of elegance to your holiday table with this chocolate cake coated with a white chocolate ganache and topped with a festive white chocolate ribbon and bow.

39 of 67

Spiced Eggnog Cake

Spiced Eggnog Cake Recipe

Eggnog not's just for sipping: Use it to add extra richness and flavor to a holiday bundt cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 67

Peppermint Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Peppermint Ice Cream Cake Recipe

Add holiday flair to chocolate cake layers with a filling of peppermint ice cream and a frosting of frozen whipped topping. Top the cake with crushed peppermint candies to make it colorful and give it double mint flavor.

41 of 67

Fresh Orange Italian Cream Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Fresh Orange Italian Cream Cake Recipe

This Italian cream cake recipe is enhanced with a pecan and cream cheese frosting and sweet, tangy orange curd between the cake layers. Garnish with glazed pecans and a boxwood garland to make it special for the holidays.

42 of 67

Christmas Fruitcake

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Christmas Fruitcake Recipe

This nutty, rum-soaked cake will defy all the jokes made about fruitcake during the holiday season. It's tender, filled with sweet raisins, currants, apricots and figs, and gets a little crunch from chopped pistachios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 67

Holiday Gift Cakes

Credit: Oxmoor House

Holiday Gift Cakes Recipe

Make your friends really happy by baking them a small loaf of cream cheese coffee cake drizzled with a sugary glaze and topped with maraschino cherries and pecans.

44 of 67

Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake Recipe

Southerner Hazel Burwell has been making this stately fresh coconut cake for her family for over 40 years. She brushes the layers with a coconut syrup to keep the cake moist, and adds marshmallows to the frosting to keep it soft.

45 of 67

Ambrosia Cheesecake

Ambrosia Cheesecake Recipe

Turn the traditional holiday fruit side dish into a cheesecake featuring orange curd and sweetened coconut.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 67

Cream Cheese-Coconut-Pecan Pound Cake

Cream Cheese-Coconut-Pecan Pound Cake Recipe

As if a cream cheese pound cake were not rich enough, this one goes over the top with the addition of shredded coconut and chopped pecans. And don't forget the sugar glaze that's drizzled over the top. For a special holiday occasion, garnish the cake plate with sugared rosemary sprigs and sugared cranberries.

47 of 67

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake Recipe

Shiny glazed cranberries give a tangy new holiday twist to this classic homestyle dessert.

48 of 67

Chocolate-Bourbon-Pecan Cake

Chocolate-Bourbon-Pecan Cake Recipe

Fill and frost a velvety, three-layer chocolate cake with a rich buttercream frosting accented with bourbon, and top the cake with toasted pecans and chopped chocolate. The combination of chocolate, pecans and bourbon is the trifecta of flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 67

Chocolate-Mint Cake

Chocolate-Mint Cake Recipe

It's hard to beat the flavor pairing of chocolate and mint that's showcased in this cake, featuring velvet chocolate cake layers, a peppermint buttercream filling, and a luscious chocolate ganache.

50 of 67

White Chocolate-Almond Cake

White Chocolate-Almond Cake Recipe

Offer your holiday guests a present in the form of cake. This recipe features classic chocolate cake layers, a vanilla buttercream frosting, and white chocolate-almond candy that's chopped and sprinkled over the top of the cake.

51 of 67

Chocolate Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese-Butter Pecan Frosting

Chocolate Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese-Butter Pecan Frosting Recipe

Top the rich chocolate cake layers with a luscious cream cheese frosting accented with toasted pecans. Make the cake special for the holidays with festive garnishes such as sugared ivy leaves, toffee candy and shelled pecans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 67

Bûche de Noël

Credit: Southern Living

Bûche de Noël Recipe

Bûche de Noël is a traditional French Christmas cake shaped and decorated to look like a tree log. It's filled and frosted with silky chocolate buttercream. Crunchy meringue mushrooms are the perfect contrast. Chopped pistachios scattered around resemble moss growing on the (chocolate) log.

53 of 67

Holiday Lane Cake

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Mary Lyn Hill Jenkins

Holiday Lane Cake Recipe

Adorn your table with a show-stopping cake that starts with a cake mix and store-bought icing, then adds rich homemade flavor in the fruit-and-nut filling and the festive garnishes.

54 of 67

Cranberry-Orange Coffee Cake

Cranberry-Orange Coffee Cake Recipe

Dress up coffee cake for the holidays by adding cranberry sauce, pecans and a sugary citrus glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 67

Cheesecake-Stuffed Dark Chocolate Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Cheesecake-Stuffed Dark Chocolate Cake Recipe

Start with a package of devil's food cake mix for this decadent cake that's filled with chopped frozen cheesecake bites and chocolate candy bars. The over-the-top cream cheese frosting is drenched with dulce de leche caramel sauce and topped with chocolate cookies.

56 of 67

Mile-High White Chocolate Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Mile-High White Chocolate Hummingbird Cake Recipe

Hummingbird Cake remains the most-requested Southern Living recipe of all time. The origin of the name is unknown, but its signature ingredients—mashed banana, pineapple, coconut and pecans—assure its continued popularity. Eight layers and a spoon-licking white chocolate-cream cheese frosting make this updated version more spectacular than the original. But it's easy as can be because of convenience products such as cake mix, instant pudding mix, and canned pineapple.

57 of 67

Brown Sugar Cake with Peanut Buttercream and Brittle Topping

Credit: Oxmoor House

Brown Sugar Cake with Peanut Buttercream and Brittle Topping Recipe

This gorgeous cake is pretty enough to be a holiday centerpiece, and it's as delicious as it is eye-catching.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 67

Gingerbread Baked Alaska

Credit: Linda Pugliese, Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas, Buffy Hargett Miller

Gingerbread Baked Alaska Recipe

The mixing bowl from a heavy-duty stand mixer makes a perfect mold for assembling the cake and ice cream. Be sure your plastic wrap extends well beyond your bowl to completely cover your cake and ice cream mixture.

59 of 67

Coconut-Lemon Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Coconut-Lemon Cake Recipe

This is a classic Christmas white cake in every way, with three golden yellow layers and fluffy white frosting. The homemade lemon filling is a quick and easy stovetop stir-together that can also be used to fill tart shells.

60 of 67

Gift Box Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Gift Box Cake Recipe

This is a fun cake for the whole family—perfect not only for the holidays, but for year-round celebrations. It's an impressively moist three-layered white cake with a fine crumb texture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 67

Christmas Tree Cake Wedges

Credit: Photographer: Lee Harrleson; Stylists:  Jan Gautro, Ana Kelly

Christmas Tree Cake Wedges Recipe

Instead of making a Christmas tree cake in a tree-shaped pan, just create Christmas trees from individual cake wedges.

62 of 67

Sugar-and-Spice Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Sugar-and-Spice Cake Recipe

Make a classic white cake for Christmas or Easter this year. This cake starts with boxed mix, then adds a few key ingredients to make the end result light, fluffy, and totally delicious.

63 of 67

Peppermint-Mousse Cake

Credit: Miki Duisterhof

Peppermint-Mousse Cake Recipe

Start with a frozen pound cake loaf for this easy cake filled with a sweetened mascarpone cheese filling and topped with melted chocolate and chopped peppermint candies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

64 of 67

Chocolate Truffle Angel Cake

Credit: Tina Cornett; Styling: Mary Lyn Hill

Chocolate Truffle Angel Cake Recipe

You can freeze the cake layers and cookies weeks ahead, then assemble the cake (except adding the angel cookies) a day or two before your party. Add the cookies and ribbon up to 6 hours before serving.

65 of 67

Rum Cake with Key Lime Buttercream

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Lindsey Ellis Beatty

Rum Cake with Key Lime Buttercream Recipe

Take a mental vacation to the islands this holiday season with this citrusy take on rum cake.  Classic rum cake is layered with our homemade key lime buttercream, making it the ultimate tropical flavors escape.  Top with Sugared Key Limes and Cranberries.

66 of 67

Maple-Glazed Pumpkin-Cranberry Coffee Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Maple-Glazed Pumpkin-Cranberry Coffee Cake Recipe

This moist, pretty cake features your favorite fall flavors--warm spices, tangy cranberries, and sweet maple syrup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

67 of 67

Plum Upside-Down Pudding Cake

Credit: Tara Sgroi; Styling: Angie Mosier

Plum Upside-Down Pudding Cake Recipe

Juicy plum and vanilla flavors combine to create this delicious upside-down cake. Pudding adds texture to this cake, not icing, so the plum flavor can shine through the subtle sweetness. The natural color of the plums pops in the gorgeous top. Use either red or black plums, according to preference. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next