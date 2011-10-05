60+ Christmas Cakes to Celebrate the Season
Celebrate the holiday season with a festive cake that tastes as great as it looks. Our favorite Christmas cake recipes are the perfect way to finish your meal and also transform your dinner table into a jaw-dropping display. From fun fillings and decorative designs to luscious layered cakes and delicate trifles, these gorgeous cakes are loaded with delicious flavor and spirited holiday fun. Pick your favorite recipe from our collection and get started on a new holiday tradition this year.
Layered Peppermint Cheesecake
Layered Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe
Enveloped in a white chocolate mousse frosting, this layered cheesecake wows with its childlike whimsy and peppermint candy crunch.
Poinsettia Cheesecake
Decorate a store-bought cheesecake with red petals made of candy melts for a quick and impressive holiday dessert.
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting Recipe
This gorgeous peppermint cake features a peppermint buttercream frosting sandwiched between two layers of vanilla cake. Spread the Seven-Minute Frosting on the top and sides of the cake, then garnish with crushed peppermint candies and swirls of additional frosting.
Mrs. Billett's White Cake
Mrs. Billett's White Cake Recipe
Whether or not you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you'll want to dive into a slice of this snowy white cake. Complete with fondant snowflakes, it's truly reminiscent of a winter wonderland.
Easy Chocolate Christmas Cake from a Box
Easy Chocolate Christmas Cake from a Box Recipe
No one will ever have to know that this show-stopping Christmas cake started with a box of chocolate cake mix!
White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream
White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream Recipe
This melt-in-your-mouth cake features classic seasonal fruity flavors, like cranberry and orange, and will be the star of your holiday meal. Your guests will be begging for the recipe!
Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake
Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake Recipe
Bake this cake a day before serving so that it soaks up the creamy syrup. Make mini cakes with a round cutter, then top with whipped cream and a grating of nutmeg.
Caramel Cream Cake
This three-layer butter cake has a pecan-pie filling in between the cake layers, a rich cream cheese frosting, and a topping of sweet coconut and chopped pecans. It's a great dessert for holiday entertaining.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
Can't decide between serving cake and cheesecake? Now you don't have to. For this beautiful cake-cheesecake hybrid, alternative layers of red velvet cheesecake with vanilla white cake, and frost with cream cheese frosting.
New Classic Red Velvet Cake
New Classic Red Velvet Cake Recipe
This moist red velvet cake is filled with layer upon layer of cream cheese frosting and topped with sweet meringue icing.
Smith Island Cake
Create a show-stopping holiday cake by icing each beautiful layer with decadent Chocolate Ganache icing.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle
Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle Recipe
Top this rich trifle with a sprinkle of chocolate curls.
Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting
Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting Recipe
Warm spices and molasses flavors blend beautifully with tangy buttermilk frosting.
Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake
Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake Recipe
The trick to creating looping swirls is to gently layer the batter around the Bundt pan with a small cookie scoop. No need to swirl with a knife; it will marble as it bakes. A Snowy White Vanilla Glaze is just the icing on the cake.
Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake
Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake Recipe
We took every beloved flavor from the holidays and put them in a single cake. The results are heavenly!
Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling
Coconut Cake with Raspberry Filling Recipe
A little coconut flour (look for it with specialty flours) adds extra nutty essence. But don't get overzealous and use more than we specify; because this flour lacks the gluten of wheat-based cake flour, it would wreck the structure.
Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
This cake bakes best in four pans. If you need additional pans, use 8-inch aluminum foil disposable pans. Just be sure to place them on a baking sheet for stability.
Tiramisù Layer Cake
This tiramisù cake offers the best of both worlds: the beauty of a layer cake with the amazing flavor of tiramisù.
Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake
Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake Recipe
Winner of the Southern Living 2011 White Cake Contest, this cake combines the wonderful flavors that come tumbling from a stocking: milk chocolate Santas, gingerbread men, and buttery toffee candy.
Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes
Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes Recipe
Make these mini chocolate cakes by starting with a devils' food cake mix and baking in muffin pans. The festive holly garnish is simply red cinnamon candies and fresh bay leaves.
Ambrosia Coconut Cake
Made with orange segments and crushed pineapple, luscious Ambrosia Filling oozes from between each layer of sweet coconut cake. This spin on a classic Southern dessert is perfect for any holiday gathering.
Buttermilk Bundt Cakes
Try one of the three garnishing options for these adorable cakes: dust with powdered sugar, pipe sweet bourbon glaze over the top, or dunk the cakes in an orange glaze for a heavier coating.
Eggnog Cheesecake
Although there's no actual eggnog in this velvety cake, the same flavor is achieved with the traditional eggnog ingredients: eggs, sugar, whipping cream, brandy, and nutmeg.
Crushed-Peppermint Cheesecake
Crushed-Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe
Go for double peppermint flavor by stirring peppermint extract into the cheesecake batter and topping the cake with crushed peppermint candies.
Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake
Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake Recipe
This smooth and creamy chocolate velvet batter is not a traditional pound cake batter, but is the batter used for many popular Southern Living chocolate layer cakes. However, it works fine to use this batter for a cake baked in a tube pan. Top with powdered sugar or a chocolate ganache for an extra special holiday touch.
Coconut Layer Cake
Costing just $0.91 per serving, this festive white layer cake is a coconut lover's dream, featuring a triple dose of coconut flavor from sweetened flaked coconut, coconut water, and coconut extract.
Pineapple Upside-Down Gingerbread Cake
Pineapple Upside-Down Gingerbread Cake Recipe
Round out your holiday meal with a slice of this gingerbread cake topped with a sweet and gooey brown sugar-pineapple topping. Make sure to use a cast iron or heavy oven-proof skillet when preparing this dessert.
Cheesecake Christmas Trees
Cheesecake Christmas Trees Recipe
Start with a frozen cheesecake and a bottle of chocolate fudge shell coating to make these cute 5-ingredient cakes.
Chocolate Chunk Candy Cane Cheesecake
Chocolate Chunk Candy Cane Cheesecake Recipe
We can't think of a better use for candy canes than lining them up all around the sides of a chocolate-and-peppermint flavored cheesecake. This easy garnishing idea results in one very impressive cake.
Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges
Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges Recipe
A rich whipped chocolate ganache filling is the happy surprise when you slice into this decadent chocolate layer cake. Frost with 7-Minute Frosting and decorate with festive candied orange slices, citrus leaves and cranberries.
Cranberry Obsession Snow Cake
Cranberry Obsession Snow Cake Recipe
This stunning white cake features a brilliantly-colored cranberry filling and a rich buttercream frosting. The crowning glory, and the feature that will generate "oohs" and "ahhs," is the topping of white chocolate curls.
Spice Cake with Citrus Filling
Spice Cake with Citrus Filling Recipe
Fill your kitchen with the aromas of cinnamon, allspice and cloves as the spice cake bakes, then top the cake layers with a tangy filling made with lemon curd, coconut and orange juice.
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cheesecake Recipe
This gorgeous, festive cake marries two favorite holiday cake flavors: red velvet and cheesecake. The cake features layers of white chocolate cheesecake alternated with red velvet cake layers, topped with white chocolate frosting and candy "leaves".
Ginger Cake with Maple Frosting
Ginger Cake with Maple Frosting Recipe
A creamy frosting made with maple syrup is the perfect partner for this richly spiced holiday cake. Decorate the top and sides of the cake with homemade or store-bought gingerbread cookies and candy canes for a cake that can double as the centerpiece.
Peppermint Ice-Cream Cake
Peppermint Ice-Cream Cake Recipe
With peppermint ice cream sandwiched between chiffon cake layers, this towering cake is a peppermint-lover's dream.
White Christmas Cupcakes
White Christmas Cupcakes Recipe
Make these crowd-pleasing cupcakes to create your own little wonderland of snow. The peppermint-Cream Cheese Frosting gives a luscious, chilly bite and sparkling scent to this bright, frosty cupcake.
Candy Cane Cake
For a simple yet stunning holiday dessert, top angel food cake with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies. For a shortcut, start with a store-bought angel food cake instead of making one from scratch.
Chocolate-Vanilla Holiday Torte
Chocolate-Vanilla Holiday Torte Recipe
Add a touch of elegance to your holiday table with this chocolate cake coated with a white chocolate ganache and topped with a festive white chocolate ribbon and bow.
Spiced Eggnog Cake
Eggnog not's just for sipping: Use it to add extra richness and flavor to a holiday bundt cake.
Peppermint Ice Cream Cake
Peppermint Ice Cream Cake Recipe
Add holiday flair to chocolate cake layers with a filling of peppermint ice cream and a frosting of frozen whipped topping. Top the cake with crushed peppermint candies to make it colorful and give it double mint flavor.
Fresh Orange Italian Cream Cake
Fresh Orange Italian Cream Cake Recipe
This Italian cream cake recipe is enhanced with a pecan and cream cheese frosting and sweet, tangy orange curd between the cake layers. Garnish with glazed pecans and a boxwood garland to make it special for the holidays.
Christmas Fruitcake
This nutty, rum-soaked cake will defy all the jokes made about fruitcake during the holiday season. It's tender, filled with sweet raisins, currants, apricots and figs, and gets a little crunch from chopped pistachios.
Holiday Gift Cakes
Make your friends really happy by baking them a small loaf of cream cheese coffee cake drizzled with a sugary glaze and topped with maraschino cherries and pecans.
Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake
Hazel's Fresh Coconut Cake Recipe
Southerner Hazel Burwell has been making this stately fresh coconut cake for her family for over 40 years. She brushes the layers with a coconut syrup to keep the cake moist, and adds marshmallows to the frosting to keep it soft.
Ambrosia Cheesecake
Turn the traditional holiday fruit side dish into a cheesecake featuring orange curd and sweetened coconut.
Cream Cheese-Coconut-Pecan Pound Cake
Cream Cheese-Coconut-Pecan Pound Cake Recipe
As if a cream cheese pound cake were not rich enough, this one goes over the top with the addition of shredded coconut and chopped pecans. And don't forget the sugar glaze that's drizzled over the top. For a special holiday occasion, garnish the cake plate with sugared rosemary sprigs and sugared cranberries.
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake Recipe
Shiny glazed cranberries give a tangy new holiday twist to this classic homestyle dessert.
Chocolate-Bourbon-Pecan Cake
Chocolate-Bourbon-Pecan Cake Recipe
Fill and frost a velvety, three-layer chocolate cake with a rich buttercream frosting accented with bourbon, and top the cake with toasted pecans and chopped chocolate. The combination of chocolate, pecans and bourbon is the trifecta of flavor.
Chocolate-Mint Cake
It's hard to beat the flavor pairing of chocolate and mint that's showcased in this cake, featuring velvet chocolate cake layers, a peppermint buttercream filling, and a luscious chocolate ganache.
White Chocolate-Almond Cake
White Chocolate-Almond Cake Recipe
Offer your holiday guests a present in the form of cake. This recipe features classic chocolate cake layers, a vanilla buttercream frosting, and white chocolate-almond candy that's chopped and sprinkled over the top of the cake.
Chocolate Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese-Butter Pecan Frosting
Chocolate Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese-Butter Pecan Frosting Recipe
Top the rich chocolate cake layers with a luscious cream cheese frosting accented with toasted pecans. Make the cake special for the holidays with festive garnishes such as sugared ivy leaves, toffee candy and shelled pecans.
Bûche de Noël
Bûche de Noël is a traditional French Christmas cake shaped and decorated to look like a tree log. It's filled and frosted with silky chocolate buttercream. Crunchy meringue mushrooms are the perfect contrast. Chopped pistachios scattered around resemble moss growing on the (chocolate) log.
Holiday Lane Cake
Adorn your table with a show-stopping cake that starts with a cake mix and store-bought icing, then adds rich homemade flavor in the fruit-and-nut filling and the festive garnishes.
Cranberry-Orange Coffee Cake
Cranberry-Orange Coffee Cake Recipe
Dress up coffee cake for the holidays by adding cranberry sauce, pecans and a sugary citrus glaze.
Cheesecake-Stuffed Dark Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake-Stuffed Dark Chocolate Cake Recipe
Start with a package of devil's food cake mix for this decadent cake that's filled with chopped frozen cheesecake bites and chocolate candy bars. The over-the-top cream cheese frosting is drenched with dulce de leche caramel sauce and topped with chocolate cookies.
Mile-High White Chocolate Hummingbird Cake
Mile-High White Chocolate Hummingbird Cake Recipe
Hummingbird Cake remains the most-requested Southern Living recipe of all time. The origin of the name is unknown, but its signature ingredients—mashed banana, pineapple, coconut and pecans—assure its continued popularity. Eight layers and a spoon-licking white chocolate-cream cheese frosting make this updated version more spectacular than the original. But it's easy as can be because of convenience products such as cake mix, instant pudding mix, and canned pineapple.
Brown Sugar Cake with Peanut Buttercream and Brittle Topping
Brown Sugar Cake with Peanut Buttercream and Brittle Topping Recipe
This gorgeous cake is pretty enough to be a holiday centerpiece, and it's as delicious as it is eye-catching.
Gingerbread Baked Alaska
Gingerbread Baked Alaska Recipe
The mixing bowl from a heavy-duty stand mixer makes a perfect mold for assembling the cake and ice cream. Be sure your plastic wrap extends well beyond your bowl to completely cover your cake and ice cream mixture.
Coconut-Lemon Cake
This is a classic Christmas white cake in every way, with three golden yellow layers and fluffy white frosting. The homemade lemon filling is a quick and easy stovetop stir-together that can also be used to fill tart shells.
Gift Box Cake
This is a fun cake for the whole family—perfect not only for the holidays, but for year-round celebrations. It's an impressively moist three-layered white cake with a fine crumb texture.
Christmas Tree Cake Wedges
Christmas Tree Cake Wedges Recipe
Instead of making a Christmas tree cake in a tree-shaped pan, just create Christmas trees from individual cake wedges.
Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Make a classic white cake for Christmas or Easter this year. This cake starts with boxed mix, then adds a few key ingredients to make the end result light, fluffy, and totally delicious.
Peppermint-Mousse Cake
Start with a frozen pound cake loaf for this easy cake filled with a sweetened mascarpone cheese filling and topped with melted chocolate and chopped peppermint candies.
Chocolate Truffle Angel Cake
Chocolate Truffle Angel Cake Recipe
You can freeze the cake layers and cookies weeks ahead, then assemble the cake (except adding the angel cookies) a day or two before your party. Add the cookies and ribbon up to 6 hours before serving.
Rum Cake with Key Lime Buttercream
Rum Cake with Key Lime Buttercream Recipe
Take a mental vacation to the islands this holiday season with this citrusy take on rum cake. Classic rum cake is layered with our homemade key lime buttercream, making it the ultimate tropical flavors escape. Top with Sugared Key Limes and Cranberries.
Maple-Glazed Pumpkin-Cranberry Coffee Cake
Maple-Glazed Pumpkin-Cranberry Coffee Cake Recipe
This moist, pretty cake features your favorite fall flavors--warm spices, tangy cranberries, and sweet maple syrup.
Plum Upside-Down Pudding Cake
Plum Upside-Down Pudding Cake Recipe
Juicy plum and vanilla flavors combine to create this delicious upside-down cake. Pudding adds texture to this cake, not icing, so the plum flavor can shine through the subtle sweetness. The natural color of the plums pops in the gorgeous top. Use either red or black plums, according to preference.