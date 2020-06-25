8 Easy Vegan Side Dishes

Updated September 29, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Vegan sides don't have to be boring. Whether you're looking for a dairy- and meat-free alternative to classic potluck recipes, a vegan version of traditional holiday fare, or a new favorite, you're going to want to save this collection of vegan side dishes. 

Guacamole Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Guacamole Salad Recipe

Our Guacamole Salad is a bright, crunchy, and vegetal take on everyone's favorite avocado-based dip. The fresh vegetables provide crunch that contrasts the creamy avocado, while the coriander vinaigrette is subtly acidic and doesn't overshadow the rest of the ingredients.

Instant Pot Vegan Mushroom Risotto

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Instant Pot Vegan Mushroom Risotto Recipe

Looking for a vegan dish that doesn't taste like it's missing anything? We've got it right here. This Instant Pot vegan risotto is creamy and perfectly cooked with a slight "bite" to it.

Charred Orange-Chile Broccoli

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Charred Orange-Chile Broccoli Recipe

Roasting brings out the sweet flavor of broccoli while adding a pleasant bitter note. The mildly spicy soy-orange sauce brings it all into balance. Taking the extra step to remove the woody outer layer from the broccoli stems makes the entire floret tender. Look for Asian chile-garlic sauce with other Asian flavorings and condiments.

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Three-Bean Pasta Salad Recipe

We combined two potluck classics—pasta salad and three-bean salad—to make one tasty new side dish. Blanched celery is the unexpected star in this side dish; it has a tender-crisp texture and bright green color. Swap out the canned beans for your favorite cooked field peas.

Cauliflower Rice

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Cauliflower Rice Recipe

There's no need to buy the bagged stuff: If you've got five minutes, a food processor, and a head of cauliflower, you can make your own cauliflower rice. In addition to being a healthy rice substitute, making your own cauliflower rice is extremely easy.

Simple Rice And Beans

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Simple Rice And Beans Recipe

This 6-ingredient red beans and rice couldn't be easier. Whether you serve it as a main or as a side dish, you'll love this easy recipe.

Bok Choy Salad

Bok Choy Salad Recipe

Add bite to a simple salad by crumbling uncooked ramen noodles over bok choy, a Chinese white cabbage. A cider vinegar and soy sauce drizzle make the salad a unique and flavorful alternative to the traditional starter salad.

Easy Smoky Black Beans

Credit: Victor Protasio

Easy Smoky Black Beans Recipe

Since everything else in this menu requires a bit more of your attention, it's good to have one dish that's simple to prepare. These gussied-up canned beans get a savory flavor boost from garlic, smoked paprika, and cumin, then a finishing touch of lime juice and cilantro adds freshness.

