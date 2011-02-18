In Search of Kid-Friendly Diabetic Recipes
Working at MyRecipes, I get a lot of food questions from friends and family. Usually I can give them a recipe suggestion, or 2, or 3, off the top of my head, but our friend Pam stumped me recently.
Her grandchild has diebetes, and she asked if I knew of any kid-friendly diabetic recipes she could serve when the grands came to visit. Not having anyone in my family who has diabetes, my usual immediate response was delayed. So I went in search of recipe suggestions from health sites and mom blogs...and here's what i found. (Note: These are just recipe suggestions; not dietary guidelines.)
Breakfast: Applesauce Pancakes (left) These easy flapjacks are sweetened with applesauce and drizzled with sugar-free syrup.
Lunch: Zucchini Fritata Click here for the yummy recipe from D-Mom Blog. (Picture below courtesy of D-Mom Blog.)
Snack: Taco Popcorn from KidsHealth.org
Dinner: Spaghetti Dinner Click here for the recipe from Alix at Finding Our Balance. (Hint: Alix, mom of a child with Type 1 diabetes, uses spaghetti squash to lower carbs, fresh onions and garlic for extra flavor, and organic meat and sauce.
Dessert: Super-Easy "Ice Cream" Cones Click here to see how Amanda at My Diabetic Child made these treats!
And of course, MyRecipes has more great options for easy diabetic recipes. And you definitely need to check out ChildrenWithDiabetes.com for their Reader's Favorite Recipes for every meal!
One more option: great cookbooks! Here are a couple I suggested to Pam: Cooking Light Eat Smart Guide: Diabetes and America's Best Cookbook for Kids with Diabetes.
And I would L-O-V-E to hear your diabetic recipe suggestions for kids. Leave them as comments to this post!