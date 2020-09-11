20 High-Protein Vegetarian Recipes
Eating a plant-based diet doesn't mean sacrificing protein (or flavor, for that matter). Need proof? These protein-packed vegetarian recipes are healthy, delicious, and completely meat-free. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you're sure to find new favorites in this collection of high-protein vegetarian recipes.
Smoky Two-Bean Vegetarian Chili
A wee bit of canned chipotle chiles goes a long way in infusing this hearty chili with rich, smoky flavor and a hint of heat. (Cost for 4: $4.69)
Instant Pot Chana Dal
For the ideal bowl of soul-warming comfort, look no further than chana dal. Hearty and tender split chickpeas absorb the toasty goodness of an aromatic, deeply flavorful broth, which is complimented by a bright yogurt topper.
Vegetarian Pozole
Plan to put this easy and comforting vegetarian pozole on repeat all season long. The vibrant stew offers the smoky, delicately spicy, and bright flavors characteristic of traditional pozole, simply without the pork. Fresh spinach and red kidney beans add color and hearty texture, while also upping the iron and protein content of the pozole. So whether you or loved ones follow a meat-free diet or are simply looking to cut back a little on the animal protein, it's a perfect (not to mention, perfectly simple) dish that's sure to impress.
"Meaty" Vegetarian Chili
This is an all-time favorite for a chilly night. The classic meaty beef chili gets a modern makeover with the combination of three hearty beans and vegetarian ground "beef." Make this dish in bulk and freeze the leftovers for a lazy dinner down the road. Feel free to change up the vegetables in any way you'd like; butternut squash or zucchini are always delicious additions. A recipe so good, even carnivores will be asking for seconds.
Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili
Butternut squash adds slightly sweet flavor to this classic meatless chili. It's delicious as-is, but you can also add in some corn and bell peppers and substitute black beans for white beans, if you'd like.
Creamy White Bean Fettuccine Alfredo
Pureed with flavorful aromatics, white beans shine as a dairy-free hero, delivering creamy, rich body to our vegan Alfredo sauce. Whether you follow a vegan diet, you've cut out dairy, or you're simply looking for a delicious (low-fat) new pasta dish to add into your rotation, you're going to love this flavorful white bean Alfredo. The nutritional yeast is a key ingredient of the sauce, as it provides a near-cheesy umami flavor, so it's worth picking up even if it's not already a staple in your pantry.
Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup
Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess, which become delightfully smooth when blended, and sneak in an extra 3g fiber per serving.
Mushroom Frittata
A frittata is a baked, open-faced omelet with Mediterranean flair. This omelet features fresh mushrooms and arugula tossed over the top to invoke a savory and warm start to your day.
Eggs Poached in Tomato Sauce with Garlic Cheese Toasts
We really liked this dish with the fruity heat of Turkish Aleppo pepper, but you can substitute crushed red pepper.
Fried Egg and Avocado Toasts
Sunny-side-up eggs, fresh sprouts, and salsa amp up avocado toast for a fast, no-fuss meal. It's a sure winner at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Spinach-Black Bean Lasagna
Go green with your lasagna by adding both spinach and cilantro, and add extra heartiness with a layer of black beans. For more ideas for lasagna, see our collection of spinach lasagna recipes.
Stir-Fried Tofu and Broccoli Lo Mein
This vegetarian twist on chicken lo mein will impress even the pickiest meat eaters.
Rustic Garlic and Asparagus Tofu Quiche
If you've never made a tofu quiche, it's time. Dana Shultz, author of Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking, developed this gluten-free, eggless version that's light in texture, loaded with protein, and gets tons of flavor from garlic and asparagus.
Vegan Buffalo Tofu Tot Skillet
This fantastic tater tot dish is slathered in some delicious meatless toppings making this one vegan dish that packs a powerful flavor punch. Reminicient of totchos, this skillet dish is a comfort food item to be reckoned with. This is a big skillet with enough to serve a lot of people alongside your favorite tailgating or appetizer dishes. This dish features a layer of homemade buffalo sauce as well as a rich and creamy dairy-free avocado ranch.
Moroccan Chickpea Stew
This hearty chickpea stew features classic Moroccan spices like cumin, chili powder, and turmeric. Serve over hot cooked rice and top with yogurt and cilantro.
Superfast Farro and Chickpea Salad
Here's a great dinner template to keep in your back pocket when you get to the end of the week and you don't think you have anything stocked for dinner. A couple pantry staples, a little cooked whole grain, some bold-flavored condiments, a few crunchy veggies and you're done. Here, we get inspiration from Thai flavors for the dressing—cilantro, lime juice, and garlic—but feel free to riff on it with whatever you might have on hand.
Simple Rice And Beans
This 6-ingredient rice and beans recipe couldn't get any simpler.
Fingerling Potato-Leek Hash with Swiss Chard and Eggs
To trim Swiss chard for this main dish, pull or cut the stems out of the leaves.
Slow-Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Copycat Starbucks Egg White, Roasted Red Pepper, & Spinach Egg Bites
These fluffy , perfectly portioned egg bites are super convenient and can easily be made ahead of time at home for a grab-and-go breakfast that only needs a few seconds in the microwave.