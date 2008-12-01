30 Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes

Updated October 05, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

These slimmed-down slow-cooker recipes use leaner meats and lots of veggies to pack in flavor and cut back the calories. An emphasis is put on whole grains and plenty of produce, leading to more filling and fiber-rich dishes that will keep you going for hours. Next time you need an easy and healthy meal, simply plug in your slow cooker. 

Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey
This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use.

Slow Cooker Korean Pork Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photography: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen.
This dish is great for a casual get-together or a weeknight meal (with leftovers). The seasoning paste is modeled after Korean ssamjang--a concentrated, salty, slightly spicy concoction. Unlike traditional versions, though, ours is made with grocery store ingredients for ease and convenience.

Curried Lentil-Tomato Soup

Credit: Oxmoor House
Even with a bacon topping, this Indian-inspired soup boasts over 10 grams of fiber and less than 500 milligrams of sodium.

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Make prep easier with pre-peeled garlic, and pretty-up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.

Peasant Stew

Credit: Karry Hosford
Round out this simple, dump-and-stir stew with a piece of low-fat cheese toast for the perfect cold-weather pairing.

Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Carrots

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
A full-plate dinner simmers to saucy, savory perfection in the slow cooker. To end up with super-succulent pork, don't overcook the chops in the pan before adding to the slow cooker. Just a couple of minutes per side will be enough to achieve nice color.

Slow-Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal.

Mediterranean Roast Turkey

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
Slowly cooking a lean turkey breast in a medley of Mediterranean ingredients like kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and Greek seasoning, yields a tender, juicy, and flavorful supper.

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker. Processing some of the beans in a food processor thickens the soup.

Vegetable and Chickpea Curry

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke
Traditional Indian ingredients like curry powder and coconut milk flavor this simple slow cooker vegetarian curry. The addition of chickpeas, potato, bell pepper, and green beans add more than 10 grams of fiber per serving.

Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Amy Stone
You'll be wowed by the way lean flank steak transforms into tender, succulent shreds as it slowly simmers in the aromatic sauce. Served over rice (preferably brown), this homey Cuban dish makes for an exceptionally hearty and wholesome weeknight meal.

Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Sissy Lamerton
This well-balanced meal is loaded with fiber from the beans, antioxidants from the veggies, and protein from the lean sausage. Increase the heat by using 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons of ground red pepper

Slow Cooker Thai Beef Curry

Credit: Victor Protasio
Here, we start with big flavor from a good amount of curry paste and fish sauce, and we finish with fresh touches of cilantro and lime juice that amplify the taste of everything. Serve over a bed of brown rice or brown rice noodles to catch all the sauce.

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like.

Beef Brisket with Beer

Credit: Randy Mayor
For an entrée under 200 calories and with only 5 grams of fat, make sure to trim the brisket before cooking. Onions, parsnips, balsamic vinegar, and light beer, flavor the meat without adding extra fat.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox
This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.

Slow Cooker Eggs in Purgatory

Credit: Photo by Hector Manuel Sanchez
We're not entirely certain about the history of this classic recipe's name, but perhaps it has something to do with the spicy kick of the sauce. Our version is a shakshuka-like dish in which fiery harissa paste and heady spices slowly infuse a rich tomato sauce where eggs gently poach

Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree
Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess.

Herb and Sausage-Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Oxmoor House
You can set up this recipe in less than fifteen minutes, turn on the slow cooker, and go. Come back in four hours, and your supper will be ready.

Slow Cooker Chicken Posole

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.

Slow Cooker Beef Lettuce Wraps with Quick Pickles

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Claire Spollen
The low, even heat of the slow cooker helps flavor powerhouses like miso, sesame oil, and soy sauce impart tenderizing moisture, umami depth, and savory personality to common pot roast.

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Credit: Jennifer Causey
While the chicken becomes fall-apart tender, briny capers, crushed red pepper, and garlic infuse the tomatoes for a robust marinara sauce.

Slow-Cooker Spanish-Style Chickpeas

Credit: Iain Bagwell
This protein-packed slow cooker recipe is a healthy dish you'll make again and again. For an added dose of heat, top the flavorful dish with sliced fresh jalapeños.

Slow Cooker Chicken Verde

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr
It's not hard to make your own salsa verde, with fresher flavor and much less sodium than jarred versions: Simply blacken tomatillos, chiles, and onions; then blend.

Slow-Cooked BBQ Fennel, Onion, and Pork Sandwiches

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Slow-Cooked BBQ Fennel, Onion, and Pork Sandwiches are a nod to low-and-slow Southern barbecue--using just a little bit of pork shoulder. And just like traditional pulled pork, the meltingly tender vegetables and pork are piled high on toasted buns, slathered with a Greek yogurt mixture, and topped with shredded cabbage.

Chicken and Chickpea Tagine

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr
Hearty canned chickpeas hold up beautifully in the slow cooker, where they're combined with fragrant spices and just a little stock. Since the chicken cooks on top of the chickpea mixture and is not submerged in liquid, it can cook longer without suffering texturally.

Vegetable-Beef Soup

Credit: Oxmoor House
Bring ordinary vegetable soup up a notch by adding lean top round steak to the mix. Let the mixture cook all day to blend the flavors for a flavorful, fiber-filled main-dish soup.

Slow-Cooker Orange Chicken with Potatoes

Credit: Anson Smart
Let the slow-cooker work its magic as the rich flavors of chicken, vegetables, and oranges meld together in just 3 hours.

Seafood Gumbo

Credit: Susie Cushner
Cut back on prep time by using convenience items like canned tomatoes, frozen crabmeat, and frozen okra. To shave off even more time, buy prec-hopped onions and bell peppers. Because there's no high-fat roux, this shortcut gumbo has less than half the fat of a traditional gumbo.

Whole-Wheat Penne with Eggplant-Tomato Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
Eggplant gives this slow-cooked tomato sauce a hearty and meaty texture as well as a boost of nutrients. Serve the tomato sauce over whole wheat noodles and top with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

