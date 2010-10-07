Slow Cooker Recipes Under 300 Calories
The much-heralded hero of the kitchen, a slow cooker can make dinner prep quick and easy. However, sometimes the best slow cooker recipes tend to be comfort foods loaded with high-calorie or high-fat ingredients. If you're determined to cut both calories and time in the kitchen, check out our collection of low-calorie slow cooker recipes, featuring delicious dishes like Smoked Sausage Cassoulet, Chicken Enchilada Stack, and Potato Soup. With 300 calories or less per serving, these light entrees deliver the kind of deep, rich flavors that come from cooking low and slow.
Sweet and Spicy Satsuma Turkey
Sweet and Spicy Satsuma Turkey Recipe
Fresh mandarin oranges, riesling, and orange marmalade provide the highlights for the sweet flavor profile, while crushed red pepper adds spicy kick to this Asian-inspired turkey dish. Serve with hot steamed rice as an accompaniment to soak up the delicious sauce.
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Bourbon-Peach Barbecue Sauce
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Bourbon-Peach Barbecue Sauce Recipe
Smoked paprika comes from a centuries-old tradition in which chile peppers are slowly dried over low-burning fires of Spanish oak and then ground into powder. In the slow cooker, this earthy, aromatic spice adds outdoor smoked barbecue flavor.
Santa Fe Black Beans
Black beans are a staple side to any Mexican dish. Serve these beans warm and tender after 10 hours in the slow cooker.
Chicken Enchilada Stack
Chicken Enchilada Stack Recipe
You can enjoy the flavor and texture of enchiladas in a slow cooker; just stack the tortillas instead of rolling them. We suggest lining your slow cooker with a slow-cooker bag so you can easily remove the stack from the cooker.
Amaretti Cheesecake
Cheesecake in a slow cooker is a brilliant idea for a heavenly fall dessert. Top with fresh raspberries to complete your sweet treat.
Smoked Sausage Cassoulet
Smoked Sausage Cassoulet Recipe
For a thicker consistency, let the cassoulet stand 30 minutes before serving.
Balsamic Collard Greens
Balsamic Collard Greens Recipe
Serve these greens with pork tenderloin and garlic mashed potatoes.
Bolognese
Spoon this savory Italian meat sauce over any pasta of your choice. We love the long, ribbon-style pappardelle.
Maple-Hazelnut Oatmeal
The soothing aroma of fresh oatmeal is the ultimate comfort food. Savor happiness in a bowl with the flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup topped with chopped hazelnuts and apples.
Herb and Sausage-Stuffed Peppers
Herb and Sausage-Stuffed Peppers Recipe
You can set up this recipe in less than fifteen minutes, turn on the slow cooker, and go. Come back in four hours, and your supper will be ready.
Pineapple-Coconut Tapioca
Pineapple-Coconut Tapioca Recipe
Small pearl tapioca combined with coconut milk and fresh pineapple makes a simple tropics-inspired treat. The key to success is using small pearl tapioca, not instant or minute tapioca. Fresh mango or papaya works equally well as a substitute for the fresh pineapple.
Chicken Thighs with Olives and Tomato Sauce
Chicken Thighs with Olives and Tomato Sauce Recipe
Chicken thighs take on rustic, bold Italian flavor notes with just a few pantry staples including canned tomatoes, tomato paste, and white wine. Just before serving, add Kalamata olives and fresh parsley to finish things off on a rich note.
Double Apple Cake
If you're an apple lover, look no further for dessert than this tasty cake recipe. With only 1 to 1/2 hours in the slow cooker, this apple cake is the perfect, mouthwatering treat.
Chunky Applesauce
We left the skins on the McIntosh apples to provide texture and color to this favorite fruit dish.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Chicken Recipe
Cook chicken breasts in a mixture of bottle barbecue sauce, Italian dressing, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce for a sweet and tangy barbecue chicken that's great on a bun, or even over a baked potato.
Chilaquiles
Before there were nachos, there were chilaquiles. Tomatoes and spices simmer with any kind of meat to make the ideal topping for tortilla chips. Here, chipotle, chicken, and cilantro meld in this filling Mexican favorite.
Potato Soup
This classic soup gets a double hit of cheese--stirred into the soup and sprinkled over the top.
Mediterranean Chicken
Capturing the simplicity found in sun-drenched Mediterranean cuisine, these braised chicken thighs melt under the influence of bright, vibrant lemon, briny olives and capers, and juicy plum tomatoes. Serve with rosemary mashed potatoes or over hot basmati rice.
Easy Beef Osso Buco
Brimming with rich, deep flavors, Easy Beef Osso Buco is a slow cooker classic. With just 30 minutes of preparation in the morning, this warm stew cooks in 8 hours while you are at work or running errands throughout the day and is ready to eat when you get home.
Poblano Corn Pudding
Guaranteed to heat up any meal, this corn pudding is a tasty menu item for a Mexican-themed buffet.
Provençal Beef Stew
For deep French flavor without a lot of effort, this stew steeps boneless chuck roast with tomato paste, vegetables, spices, and a little bit of red wine. To keep the lid on carbs and calories, potatoes are left out of the mix.
Rosemary Chicken Noodle Soup
Rosemary Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
Light and dark meat chicken and vegetables simmer in broth with baby spinach, onions, and celery for a different twist on a classic. A splash of lemon juice and a sprinkle of rosemary help give this soup "fresh off the stovetop" flavor.
Slow Cooker Char Siu Pork Roast
Slow Cooker Char Siu Pork Roast Recipe
Boston pork butt roast becomes meltingly tender in a bath of Chinese barbecue flavors including five spice powder and hoisin sauce. Add a side of steamed rice or serve it on a hot dog bun and you'll still stay under 300 calories.
Thai Red Curry Beef
Jalapeño seeds add a slight kick to this Thai beef dish. If you want to decrease the heat, seed the jalapeño before mincing.
Rosemary Slow-Cooker Chicken
Rosemary Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipe
Perfectly seasoned and incredibly moist, this chicken is the perfect solution to a comforting homemade meal without all of the work standing over the stove. We suggest you serve with mashed sweet potatoes.
Sweet and Tangy Short Ribs
Sweet and Tangy Short Ribs Recipe
This saucy dish is worthy of a dinner party; just serve with a side of brown rice or rice noodles. Cola is the secret ingredient, yielding a luscious sauce with great body.
Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks
Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks Recipe
Creamy, starchy, and filling, this hearty, rustic soup is the epitome of comfort. Plus, it's super convenient, as you'll add the beans dry--no need to soak.
Hearty Oats and Grains
When you have a house full of guests who'd enjoy a wholesome, hearty breakfast at their own pace, the slow cooker can come to your rescue. Get it going first thing, and let folks serve themselves when they're ready to eat.
Chicken and Chickpea Tagine
Chicken and Chickpea Tagine Recipe
Hearty canned chickpeas hold up beautifully in the slow cooker, where they're combined with fragrant spices and just a little stock. Since the chicken cooks on top of the chickpea mixture and is not submerged in liquid, it can cook longer without suffering texturally.
Pulled Chicken
Throw it on a bun, toss it on a salad, or serve alone--pulled chicken is absolutely delicious. Get that great restaurant taste right in the comfort of your own home, with little effort and time using your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken Recipe
Craving Mexican tonight? No problem! This recipe is perfect for homemade tacos, casseroles and taco salads.
Slow Cooker Hoppin' John
Slow Cooker Hoppin' John Recipe
Whether you're celebrating the new year or just craving a healthy Hoppin' John, this dish is perfect for you. Looking for a little more heat? Kick it up a notch with a little more red pepper in the recipe and sprinkle the dish with hot sauce just before serving.