10 Air Fryer Appetizers to Make ASAP
Start your next gathering out the right way with our amazing air fryer appetizers. The nifty kitchen gadget lightens your favorite party foods without sacrificing any of the flavor. From classic onion rings to chicken wings, these air-fried appetizers will certainly steal the show.
Cacio e Pepe Air-Fried Ravioli
This fried ravioli is filled with cheesy goodness, plus that classic cacio e pepe flavor, thanks to two different cheeses and freshly ground black pepper. To prep ahead, these can be breaded in advance and air-fried closer to serving. Turn up the indulgence by deep-frying or even pan-frying these.
Air-Fried Dill Pickle Fries With Ranch Breadcrumbs
Pickle spears are one of those foods that's meant to be fried, and sticking them in the air fryer makes for a fun finger food. The combination of juiciness and crunch remains fantastic, while the ranch breadcrumbs bring in so much flavor you won't need a dipping sauce.
Air-Fried Jalapeño Poppers
The air-fryer jalapeño poppers allow you to enjoy everything you love about crispy pepper poppers without all of the not-so-lovable mess that comes with deep-frying.
Air-Fried Coconut Shrimp
You can count on your air fryer to turn a normal Friday into a #friyay, especially if this beach dive-inspired recipe is on the menu. Coconut and panko team up to create an amazingly crispy coating for this shrimp; use finely shredded coconut to guarantee better crust adhesion.
Air-Fried Onion Rings
Ah, onion rings—the ultimate deep-fried indulgence. Thanks to your air fryer, you can rescue this crunchy favorite from the realm of diet banishment and invite it back to your plate. These rings of allium awesomeness come out of the air fryer boasting a superbly crispy coating without any heavy greasiness.
Crispy Air Fried Sweet Potato Wedges
If you think sweet potatoes are just for Thanksgiving, give these spicy wedges a try. The smoky spice blend is easy to whip up ahead of time, but the potatoes are best eaten while hot. Though it's tempting to crowd the air fryer basket and cook everything in one batch, resist the urge—air flow is crucial for maximum crispiness.
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Whether you're having vegetarian friends over to watch the game, or you just enjoy recipe mash-ups starring your favorite flavors, these spicy air-fried cauliflower bites check all the boxes. It just takes a smidgen of blue cheese to add a lot of flavor to the quick stir-together sauce.
Air-Fried "Everything Bagel" Kale Chips
Welcome to your new go-to snack food—kale chips 2.0! These flavor-packed nutritious chips come out of the air fryer even crispier than they do from your regular oven. Store-bought everything bagel seasoning can be gorged with sodium.
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks
These homemade mozzarella sticks offer all of the crispy-coated, cheesy goodness you want without the deep-fried mess on your stovetop. We like to call that a "win-win."
Air Fried Buffalo Wings
Skip the deep frying mess and pull out the air fryer instead. With skin this crisp, your Super Bowl party people will never know the difference.