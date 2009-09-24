20 Slow-Cooker Appetizers
Make entertaining easier by using your slow cooker to cook and serve appetizers. Choose one (or several) of these appetizer recipes to dish up beloved finger foods like cheesy dips, crunchy bites, and marvelous meatballs.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
From the Kitchen of Julie Hutson, Callahan, Florida. "This is surprisingly yummy to have such simple ingredients."
Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
Start with a package of frozen meatballs and cook in the slow cooker with bottled barbecue sauce and cherry preserves for this easy, 5-ingredient appetizer.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
These cups pair the freshness of a salad with the heartiness of a taco.
Roasted Garlic-White Bean Dip
This white bean dip gets its flavor from a combination of roasted garlic, rosemary, and kalamata olives and its smooth texture from ricotta cheese. If time allows, pick up a baguette and make your own crostini at home, or just serve with crackers.
Crawfish Dip
Cook and serve this dip in a slow cooker to keep it warm. Makes a great dish for a Derby party!
Gruyère-Bacon Dip
Serve this dip with assorted vegetable dippers. It's also tasty as a condiment spread on turkey burgers.
Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip
This cheesy crab dip makes a savory party appetizer with minimal preparation time. Serve warm with pita chips or whole-grain crackers.
Cheesy Spinach-Artichoke Dip
This irresistible dip featuring three cheeses, Parmesan, feta, and cream cheese, and four vegetables, spinach, artichokes, onion, and sun-dried tomatoes, is sure to be the hit of the party. Soak the sun-dried tomatoes during the first hour of cooking so they'll be ready to add during the second hour.
Salsa Cheesecake
Served with baked tortilla chips, this festive appetizer will be a hit at your next party.
Blue Cheese-Artichoke Dip
Blue cheese amps up the flavor for a little twist on the traditional artichoke appetizer. The dip holds up well for about two hours after the cook time. Serve with pita chips or toasted baguette slices.
Lamb Meatballs
Lemon zest adds a nice bright lift to the spicy sauce and complements the Greek inspired flavors of these meatballs.
Buffalo-Style Drummettes with Blue Cheese Dip
Heating the chicken drummettes in the oven helps to brown them. You can also brown them, in batches, in a skillet on the cooktop.
Thai-Style Ribs
With these appetizer ribs, there will be no more long hours of smoking on the grill or smoker. The slow cooker cuts the time in half while still yielding that much desired fall-off-the-bone texture. Cutting the rib racks in half makes a better appetizer-sized portion.
Mini BBQ Sandwiches
Set up a simple BBQ sandwich bar so guests can create their own mini sandwiches with their favorite flavors. Serve fun and colorful toppings like coleslaw, pickles, Cheddar cheese, and pickled jalapeño peppers in small bowls alongside the slow cooker. To make an entrée-sized sandwich, feel free to substitute the dinner rolls with French sandwich rolls or buns.
Beer-and-Cheddar Fondue
Pull out the fondue set and serve this fabulously cheesy recipe at your next gathering. For a more intense flavor, try substituting with spicy sausage, dark beer, and sharp Cheddar cheese. Granny Smith apples, torn brown bread, and broccoli florets make excellent dippers. Here's a tip: stir the dippers in a figure-eight motion to keep the cheese creamy and smooth.
Turkey Meatballs
These versatile meatballs have so many serving possibilities. Dunk the meatballs into extra tomato sauce with a toothpick for an easy appetizer, stuff into a hoagie roll and top with cheese for a hearty sandwich, or top on spaghetti noodles for a quick weeknight dinner.
Creamy Dried Beef Dip
Dried beef adds a uniquely salty flavor that enhances the taste of this smooth, creamy dip. Serve with red bell peppers strips and bagel chips for an easy party starter.
Sina's Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts
These Southern-style peanuts cook for 18 hours so a little planning ahead is involved to make sure they are ready to eat when you're ready to serve. Start them late in the evening so they can cook through the night and are ready for the picnic or tailgate the next afternoon.
Chicken Wings with Spicy Chili Sauce
Chicken wings are a favorite party food so serve this spicy-sweet appetizer the next time you have friends over to watch the big game. They're sticky so be sure to serve with extra napkins!
Chile con Queso
The slow cooker is perfect for keeping this spicy cheese dip warm throughout the party.