25 Homestyle Southern Favorites

Updated January 03, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Grab a cast-iron skillet, and get ready to make some of our timeless Southern delicacies. Make an entire meal of Southern-inspired dishes, starting with spicy deviled eggs, serve up fried chicken as your main, round out the table with a side of collards, and finish up with peach cobbler for dessert. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Weeknight Fried Chicken

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Elise Mayfield; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke and Laura Evans
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peanut flour gives this chicken incredible toasty flavor, while Wondra flour makes for crave-worthy crispness. It's a Sunday supper with weeknight preparation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Mary Clair Britton and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We altered this traditional casserole to balance out the sweetness, allowing the pineapple and cheese to really shine. The intense flavor makes it an ideal side dish for baked ham. 

3 of 25

Hot Chicken Deviled Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These Southern-inspired deviled eggs say summer fun like nothing else. A picnic-perfect use for leftover fried chicken, these tasty bites are spicy, but not burn-your-mouth spicy. Feel free to increase or decrease the cayenne pepper depending on how much of a kick you like. A sweetness from the chopped pickles, tang from the vinegar and hot sauce, and salty-savory deliciousness from the fried chicken make for a perfectly balanced chicken + eggs-perience. 

Advertisement

4 of 25

Easy Peach Cobbler

Credit: Greg DuPreeFood Styling: Rishon HannersProp Styling: Thom Driver
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What could be a more perfect ending to a summertime meal than easy peach cobbler? Savor the flavors of summer with sliced fresh peaches cooking away with butter and spices. The topping can made from pantry ingredients you have on hand and peaches can easily be substituted with any fruit you have depending on the time of year. The tang of the lemon juice paired with the sweetness of the peaches is perfectly balanced with the crisp topping. Want to make dessert even better? A dollop of fresh whipped cream or cold vanilla ice cream truly makes it the perfect way to end a summer night.

5 of 25

Classic Hoppin' John

Credit: Southern Living
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Southern staple serves up a generous helping of comfort and tradition. We use thick-cut bacon to get the perfect amount of smokiness, as opposed to a ham hock. A ham hock can, at times, overpower the dish. Traditionally, Hoppin' John is a one-pot recipe, but that often produces soupy results. Instead, cook the black-eyed peas with aromatics and broth until tender; then strain and reserve the liquid for later. Once the rice is done, gently stir it into the pea mixture with the liquid. This method does require washing an extra pan, but we think you'll agree that it's worth it. There are three things you do want to keep traditional about your hoppin' John though: the pork, the peas, and the rice.

6 of 25

Pecan Praline Deep-Dish Skillet Cookie

Credit: Alison Miksch
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add a nutty twist to your classic cookie with pecans and pralines. Garnish with warm caramel salt and flaky sea salt for the perfect sweet-savory combination. A scoop of vanilla ice cream is all this warm skillet needs to be the perfect dessert for a nut-lover's sweet tooth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Frogeye Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Mary Clair Britton and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It doesn't get more Southern than frogeye salad, which can't help but make eaters reminisce on church potlucks or childhood dinners spent at grandparent's house. 

8 of 25

Hush Puppies

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The Southern Living Test Kitchen raved about the classic flavor of these crispy cornmeal gems. Add chopped fresh herbs or swap chopped green onions for diced onion for variety.

9 of 25

Super Simple Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This foolproof recipe for classic pimiento cheese comes from Damaris Phillip's cookbook Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy: Down Home Classics for Vegetarians (and the Meat Eaters Who Love Them). The mainstay Southern cheese spread makes for an excellent appetizer served with crackers, and is equally delicious in recipes like this Pimiento Cheese Roasted Chicken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Classic Banana Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quick breads are a Southerner's specialty, perfect for brunch gatherings and potluck suppers. Banana bread should form a crack down the center as it bakes--a sign the baking soda is doing its job.

11 of 25

Boiled Peanuts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hot, homemade boiled peanuts are truly delicious, but you can order them already prepared online. Matt and Ted started their business with this regional treat (5 pounds for $26.50); boiledpeanuts.com.

12 of 25

The Ultimate Classic Collards

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tangy vinegar brightens the earthy flavors, and a touch of honey rounds out the smoke from the ham hock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Good cornbread dressing starts with homemade cornbread, ensuring a moist, sweet dressing that Thanksgiving turkey only dreams of.

14 of 25

Zucchini Bread

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Summer zucchini grows in abundance in the South, so where do we put it all? It goes into sweet breads, of course! You'll admire the little flecks of green in this moist, tender bread.

15 of 25

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pecans originate in the Deep South, and this sweet pie recipe showcases the nuts at their best. A splash of bourbon and a cup of chocolate take this classic recipe from good to plate-licking, fighting- for-the-crumbs heavenly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No Thanksgiving table is complete without this comforting classic. Whip cooked sweet potatoes with evaporated milk, a bit of sugar, and just enough butter until they're fluffy, smooth, and totally dreamy before topping with a buttery-rich brown sugar and pecan topping for a satisfying cool-weather casserole. A dash of cinnamon would be a welcome addition in the sweet potato mixture for an extra touch of toastiness. Be sure to let the casserole cool completely before digging in. 

17 of 25

Creamy Broccoli-Cheddar Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fresher take on the traditional casserole is loaded with vegetables and comes together with a homemade sauce instead of sodium-heavy canned soup.

18 of 25

Classic Chess Pie

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Tori Cox and Gordon Sawyer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you've got baking staples in your kitchen, then you probably have everything you need for a classic chess pie. This old-fashioned pie typically has two distinctive ingredients, cornmeal and vinegar, plus other on-hand ingredients such as sugar, flour, eggs, milk and vanilla. This version is made easy with the use of refrigerated pie crusts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Herbed Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Two key techniques make these whole-grain biscuits light and fluffy: smashing the butter into the flour mixture with your fingers, and folding the dough to create layers.

20 of 25

Buttermilk-Dipped Crunchy Chicken Fingers

Credit: Jonny Valiant; Styling: Kate Parisian
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These delicious homemade chicken fingers are perfect for a kid-friendly and easy weeknight meal. 

21 of 25

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using two medium skillets gives the okra plenty of room to cook up extra crispy. Or if you prefer, you can make all of the okra in a single large skillet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah-Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Julia Levy
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sam German created the mild, dark baking chocolate called Baker's German's Sweet Chocolate in 1852; in the late 1950s, a Dallas newspaper published a recipe for German's Chocolate Cake. The dessert took the South by storm and has been a staple ever since.

23 of 25

Classic Skillet Cornbread

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A cast iron skillet ensures the perfect golden brown cornbread.

24 of 25

Real Banana Pudding

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You've never had homemade banana pudding like this before. It's a simple, from-scratch dessert that'll leave your guests speechless: homemade vanilla pudding layered with vanilla wafer cookies and banana slices and topped with a cloud of meringue. Some like it warm. Others prefer it nice and cold. The hardest part is waiting for it to fully chill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Country Ham with Redeye Gravy

Credit: Jennifer Davick
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

On breakfast tables in some parts of the South, country ham with redeye gravy is just about as common as bacon. The origin of the name is debated, but the most common belief is that the gravy—a very thin, salty sauce—takes on a reddish tone from the browned bits scraped from the bottom of the skillet. Some Southerners make their gravy with water, others with coffee or cola. I use a mixture of cola and water to balance the salt and add sweetness and caffeine. When it comes to waking up, I usually need all the help I can get.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next