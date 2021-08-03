15 Ways to Cook Fried Eggs That We Bet You've Never Heard Of

Red beans and rice is a tried and true standby for good reason—at its simplest, the dish is hearty and tasty, comes together fast, and can be whipped up with ease, even during those hectic weeks you can't seem to make it the grocery store. We amped up this largely pantry staple-based recipe with a runny-yolked fried egg and a package of frozen "seasoning blend," which includes chopped bell pepper, onion, and celery. If you have fresh onions, peppers, etc. on hand and a few extra minutes for chopping, feel free to go that route instead! Microwaveable rice keeps the dinner super speedy to prep, but you can use traditionally cooked rice here just as well.