15 Ways to Cook Fried Eggs That We Bet You've Never Heard Of

Updated August 03, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Quick, satisfying, and even simpler than scrambled eggs, fried eggs might just be the perfect breakfast food.  Eggs are a wonderful source of protein and a variety of vitamins and minerals, making them an easy way to round out your morning nutritional requirements.  Plus, fried eggs can be paired with a wide variety of other ingredients; serve them as part of an open-faced sandwich, on top of a salad, on potato chips, and more.  Heat up that skillet, crack open an egg or two, and discover all the delicious ways to enjoy fried eggs.  

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Sheet Pan Fried Eggs

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Say hello to the easiest way to make fried eggs for a crowd. In fact, this sheet pan technique for frying eggs might just be the best thing to happen to breakfast since oven baked bacon. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Fried Egg and Avocado Toasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sunny-side-up eggs, fresh sprouts, and salsa amp up avocado toast for a fast, no-fuss meal. It's a sure winner at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

3 of 15

Olive Oil-Fried Eggs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The key here is to fry the eggs fast (listen for the sizzle) and baste the yolks with the hot oil until they're opaque. Master this technique for a perfect plate of eggs every time.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Fried Egg Sandwiches

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you need a meal in a hurry, cook up Fried Egg Sandwiches. These open-faced egg sandwiches are true comfort food goodness with layers of pancetta, arugula, and fried eggs on top of challah bread with savory hollandaise sauce spooned on top.

5 of 15

Potato Coins with Fried Eggs

Credit: Oxmoor House
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hash browns are delicious, but they're too much work to make at home. Here's an easier method using fingerling potatoes that's equally as good and makes the perfect accompaniment to fried eggs. Your kids might even think the potatoes are better than French fries.

6 of 15

Red Beans and Rice with Fried Eggs

Credit:  Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Karen Rankin; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red beans and rice is a tried and true standby for good reason—at its simplest, the dish is hearty and tasty, comes together fast, and can be whipped up with ease, even during those hectic weeks you can't seem to make it the grocery store. We amped up this largely pantry staple-based recipe with a runny-yolked fried egg and a package of frozen "seasoning blend," which includes chopped bell pepper, onion, and celery. If you have fresh onions, peppers, etc. on hand and a few extra minutes for chopping, feel free to go that route instead! Microwaveable rice keeps the dinner super speedy to prep, but you can use traditionally cooked rice here just as well. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Open-Faced Sandwiches with Ricotta, Arugula, and Fried Egg

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Mindi Shapiro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll need a knife and fork to dig in to these filling sandwiches that give a unique take on breakfast for dinner. Ricotta cheese shines in this easy recipe that fits in just as well on a classic brunch menu as it would on the weeknight dinner menu.

8 of 15

Sausage and Cheddar Grits with Fried Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple, 4-ingredient breakfast features stone-ground grits, ground pork breakfast sausage, sharp Cheddar cheese, and eggs.  Since the grits are stone-ground (and not instant or quick-cooking), be sure to allow the full 20 minutes for them to cook fully.  

9 of 15

Fried Egg BLT Sandwiches

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food Styling: Charlotte Autry; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Opt for focaccia without cheese or herbs, and choose one that doesn't look oily. Serve with a fruit salad made from 1 cup blueberries and 2 cups strawberries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Roasted Cauliflower with a Fried Egg

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Randy Mon
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Think cauliflower isn't for breakfast? Think again! Cooked sunny side up or over easy, the egg's yolk becomes a rich sauce for the cauliflower. Also great as a breakfast for dinner option, this hearty, yet veggie-packed dish checks all of the boxes.

11 of 15

Eggs on Potato Chips

Credit: Victor Protasio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe never fails to enchant anyone who makes it. Have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Use best-quality potato chips—medium-thick and not too brown (otherwise the dish will taste burned).

12 of 15

Open-Faced Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Fried Eggs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top slices of multigrain bread with pesto, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, thick beefsteak tomato slices, plenty of sauteed mushrooms and shallots, fresh basil, and a fried egg for a flavorful and hearty open-faced breakfast sandwich.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Minced Beef with Bok Choy and Fried Egg

Credit: Brian Kennedy; Styling: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy an extra kick of heat? For a little extra spice and a pop of color, drizzle a few drops of Sriracha over the eggs right before serving. 

14 of 15

Potato, Pepper and Chorizo Hash with Fried Eggs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Gerri Williams
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Switch it up at dinnertime by serving breakfast! Appetites will be sizzling with this flavor-packed Potato, Pepper and Chorizo Hash with Fried Eggs recipe. The easiest way to get the eggs into the skillet in one piece? Break them one at a time into a small teacup, then tilt the cup to gently slip them on top of the hash.

15 of 15

Open-Face Egg and Brie Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This egg-cellent dish is perfect any time of day, and can be made in minutes! Perfect for a fast brunch, easy lunch, or even breakfast for dinner, these easy sandwiches definitely belong in your weekly recipe rotation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next