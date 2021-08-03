15 Ways to Cook Fried Eggs That We Bet You've Never Heard Of
Quick, satisfying, and even simpler than scrambled eggs, fried eggs might just be the perfect breakfast food. Eggs are a wonderful source of protein and a variety of vitamins and minerals, making them an easy way to round out your morning nutritional requirements. Plus, fried eggs can be paired with a wide variety of other ingredients; serve them as part of an open-faced sandwich, on top of a salad, on potato chips, and more. Heat up that skillet, crack open an egg or two, and discover all the delicious ways to enjoy fried eggs.
Sheet Pan Fried Eggs
Say hello to the easiest way to make fried eggs for a crowd. In fact, this sheet pan technique for frying eggs might just be the best thing to happen to breakfast since oven baked bacon.
Fried Egg and Avocado Toasts
Sunny-side-up eggs, fresh sprouts, and salsa amp up avocado toast for a fast, no-fuss meal. It's a sure winner at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Olive Oil-Fried Eggs
The key here is to fry the eggs fast (listen for the sizzle) and baste the yolks with the hot oil until they're opaque. Master this technique for a perfect plate of eggs every time.
Fried Egg Sandwiches
When you need a meal in a hurry, cook up Fried Egg Sandwiches. These open-faced egg sandwiches are true comfort food goodness with layers of pancetta, arugula, and fried eggs on top of challah bread with savory hollandaise sauce spooned on top.
Potato Coins with Fried Eggs
Hash browns are delicious, but they're too much work to make at home. Here's an easier method using fingerling potatoes that's equally as good and makes the perfect accompaniment to fried eggs. Your kids might even think the potatoes are better than French fries.
Red Beans and Rice with Fried Eggs
Red beans and rice is a tried and true standby for good reason—at its simplest, the dish is hearty and tasty, comes together fast, and can be whipped up with ease, even during those hectic weeks you can't seem to make it the grocery store. We amped up this largely pantry staple-based recipe with a runny-yolked fried egg and a package of frozen "seasoning blend," which includes chopped bell pepper, onion, and celery. If you have fresh onions, peppers, etc. on hand and a few extra minutes for chopping, feel free to go that route instead! Microwaveable rice keeps the dinner super speedy to prep, but you can use traditionally cooked rice here just as well.
Open-Faced Sandwiches with Ricotta, Arugula, and Fried Egg
You'll need a knife and fork to dig in to these filling sandwiches that give a unique take on breakfast for dinner. Ricotta cheese shines in this easy recipe that fits in just as well on a classic brunch menu as it would on the weeknight dinner menu.
Sausage and Cheddar Grits with Fried Eggs
This simple, 4-ingredient breakfast features stone-ground grits, ground pork breakfast sausage, sharp Cheddar cheese, and eggs. Since the grits are stone-ground (and not instant or quick-cooking), be sure to allow the full 20 minutes for them to cook fully.
Fried Egg BLT Sandwiches
Opt for focaccia without cheese or herbs, and choose one that doesn't look oily. Serve with a fruit salad made from 1 cup blueberries and 2 cups strawberries.
Roasted Cauliflower with a Fried Egg
Think cauliflower isn't for breakfast? Think again! Cooked sunny side up or over easy, the egg's yolk becomes a rich sauce for the cauliflower. Also great as a breakfast for dinner option, this hearty, yet veggie-packed dish checks all of the boxes.
Eggs on Potato Chips
This recipe never fails to enchant anyone who makes it. Have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Use best-quality potato chips—medium-thick and not too brown (otherwise the dish will taste burned).
Open-Faced Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Fried Eggs
Top slices of multigrain bread with pesto, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, thick beefsteak tomato slices, plenty of sauteed mushrooms and shallots, fresh basil, and a fried egg for a flavorful and hearty open-faced breakfast sandwich.
Minced Beef with Bok Choy and Fried Egg
Enjoy an extra kick of heat? For a little extra spice and a pop of color, drizzle a few drops of Sriracha over the eggs right before serving.
Potato, Pepper and Chorizo Hash with Fried Eggs
Switch it up at dinnertime by serving breakfast! Appetites will be sizzling with this flavor-packed Potato, Pepper and Chorizo Hash with Fried Eggs recipe. The easiest way to get the eggs into the skillet in one piece? Break them one at a time into a small teacup, then tilt the cup to gently slip them on top of the hash.
Open-Face Egg and Brie Sandwiches
This egg-cellent dish is perfect any time of day, and can be made in minutes! Perfect for a fast brunch, easy lunch, or even breakfast for dinner, these easy sandwiches definitely belong in your weekly recipe rotation.