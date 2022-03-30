The Best Things to Buy at Costco for Easter Brunch (and Every Other Spring Party)

When it comes to Easter brunch, or any spring brunch gathering, you want to hit that perfect balance of delicious and easy (on you and your budget). But never fear, Costco has your back to make any brunch a stress-free success. From mains to sides to desserts, you cannot go wrong by stocking up for your party at Costco. Here are our 10 spring brunch favorites to look for this spring at Costco!

Mango nectar Credit: Courtesy Instacart

Langers Alphonso Mango Nectar

If your brunch would benefit from a little elevation in your mimosa or juice game, be sure to pick up a gallon of mango nectar for your beverage station. This rich juice is made from ripe Alphonso mangoes and has a wonderful heady fruit flavor with a floral note and isn't too sweet. Add an ounce or two to sparkling wine for a fresh take on a mimosa or Bellini, serve with sparkling water and a squeeze of lime, or blend with plain yogurt for a lassi.

Feta dip Credit: Courtesy Hannah Foods

Hannah Mediterranean Feta Dip Trio

A good dip is always a nice thing to have out at a brunch for snacking before the main event. This spring, take a break from the ubiquitous hummus or onion dip and pick up this tub that contains three flavors of feta dip in one container. Tomato Basil, Garlic Chive, and Cilantro dips are fresh and delicious and a perfect pairing with pita chips or crudites. Leftovers make for great snacking or sandwich spreads.

Ham Credit: Courtesy Instacart

Kirkland Signature Antibiotic Free Master Carve Half Ham

If your Easter Brunch requires a centerpiece, you cannot do better than this Master Carve Half Ham. Ready to glaze and bake, this half ham, which generally costs a little more than $20, is sure to be the budget-minded highlight of your buffet.

Shepherd's Pie Credit: Getty / Courtesy Instacart

Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie

Looking for a little different main course for your brunch? Shepherd's Pie to the rescue! This mashed potato-topped beauty is ready for you to just bake off and serve. Pair with a fresh green salad and some crusty bread and you have a brunch feast fit for royalty at about $23 for the whole dish.

Egg bites Credit: Courtesy Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions Sous Vide Egg Bites

Serving eggs to a crowd is often fraught—they are a last-minute cook and easy to ruin if you take your eye off them for a moment. But these sous vide egg bites are just the ticket. Individually portioned and packaged so you cook only as many as you need, the sous vide cooking style keeps them tender and delicious with no over-cooking. Just rewarm and serve. (If you've had sous vide egg bites at your local Starbucks, you're eating exclusive product from this company!) They are perfect for making a version of eggs Benedict or breakfast sandwiches. Look for Turkey Bacon & Cheddar Egg Bites and Turkey Sausage & Cheddar Egg Bites.

Bacon Credit: Courtesy Instacart

Kirkland Signature Pre-Cooked Bacon

Bacon for brunch is a natural, but a sputtering pan spitting bacon grease while your guests assemble, or a sheet pan in the oven that can burn if you forget it just for a second make pre-cooked bacon your brunch hero. Just re-crisp quickly before serving for a fast and easy accompaniment for your eggs. Also great for a sandwich platter.

Corn Credit: Courtesy Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef Mexican Style Street Corn

Want a fresh new side dish to wow your family and friends? Pick up a package of frozen Mexican-style street corn: roasted corn cut off the cob with a sauce made with sour cream, chili powder, and lime. You can serve hot or at room temp, and the bright punchy flavors pair brilliantly with everything from ham and lamb to eggs.

Strudel Credit: Courtesy Instacart

Kirkland Signature Braided Apple Strudel

Breakfast pastries are always an important part of any brunch, and one of our favorites is always strudel. Costco has made its signature apple strudels in small versions (they are a generous portion for one person) or you can slice and share as part of a larger basket of treats.

Loaves Credit: Courtesy Instacart

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Sugar Butter Dipped Loaves

Sweet bread loaves are a natural for brunch. They are easy to slice and serve a crowd; they're sweet enough to have for dessert but are also great as a breakfast pastry option or with coffee or tea. These loaves are dipped in butter and then rolled in cinnamon sugar, making them taste like a large sliceable donut.

Crepes Credit: Courtesy La Boulangère

La Boulangère Chocolate Filled Crêpes with Hazelnut