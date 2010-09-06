Wine from Chile: De Martino Syrah

I'm just back from an amazing trip to Chile, where I toured vineyards and tasted wines from throughout this very long country. One of my favorite wines was the 2008 Legado Reserva Syrah from Vina De Martino. This winery, founded by the De Martino family in 1934, makes both red and white wines from several regions in Chile. Besides producing delicious wines the family is committed to the environment: they farm over 700 acres of organic vineyards and they are the first winery in Latin America to be deemed carbon-neutral (making them the sixth winery in the world to receive the certification). The 2008 Syrah is made from grapes grown in the Choapa Valley in a vineyard in the Andes. It's a big, lip-smacking Syrah with hints of black fruit and dark chocolate and a nice acidity, which makes it a terrific food wine. In Chile they'd serve it with a platter of grilled steaks but it would also be fabulous with a rosemary-crusted rack of lamb or just a pepperoni or sausage pizza. It's hard to believe a wine this good is only $14 a bottle.