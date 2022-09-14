7 Indulgent Lattes To Show Off Your Inner Barista

Want to make your favorite Starbucks-inspired pumpkin spice latte right in the comfort of your own kitchen? Rather than calling for a big batch of homemade pumpkin spice syrup, we've streamlined the process so that you only make as much pumpkin syrup as you need for one latte. Feel free to scale the recipe up if you're preparing more. If you don't have access to an espresso machine, any strongly-brewed coffee will do. In addition, alt-milks or lower-fat milks can be substituted, although whole milk will be the richest and most satisfying.