7 Indulgent Lattes To Show Off Your Inner Barista
Traditional lattes call for a single or double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a thin layer of foam. Although your local barista might need to hold pretty tightly to this formula, part of the beauty of preparing your favorite coffee shop drinks at home is taking a few liberties with their creation. We've featured a number of different twists on the traditional latte in this collection, with everything from Single-Serving Pumpkin Spice Latte to a copycat version of the Starbucks Turmeric Latte. As outdoor temps continue to drop, satisfy your secret coffee cravings with a decadent homemade latte.
Single-Serving Pumpkin Spice Latte
Want to make your favorite Starbucks-inspired pumpkin spice latte right in the comfort of your own kitchen? Rather than calling for a big batch of homemade pumpkin spice syrup, we've streamlined the process so that you only make as much pumpkin syrup as you need for one latte. Feel free to scale the recipe up if you're preparing more. If you don't have access to an espresso machine, any strongly-brewed coffee will do. In addition, alt-milks or lower-fat milks can be substituted, although whole milk will be the richest and most satisfying.
Copycat Starbucks Turmeric Latte
Skip the coffee line and make your own trendy golden latte at home.
Cereal Milk Lattes
If you've ever slurped the leftover milk after finishing a bowl of Cocoa Puffs or Frosted Flakes, you know that cereal milk is a genius invention. Not only is it ridiculously easy to make, cereal milk froths up just like the gallon of 2 percent in your fridge. If you really want to jazz up your morning latte, look no further than the cereal aisle.
Chocolate Latte
End your meal with a decadent cup of richly flavored Chocolate Latte.
Maple Pecan Latte
While the recipe calls for pecan butter as an ode to the Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte, you can swap this out for any nut butter of choice (like almond).
White Chocolate Latte
White chocolate morsels, instant coffee granules, and plenty of milk, half-and-half, and whipped cream are the key to this creamy, decadent latte. Garnish with a cinnamon stick for extra-pretty presentation.
Iced Mexican Latte
This delicious latte gets its unique flavor from cinnamon sticks and the addition of Grand Marnier (orange liqueur). For the deepest flavor, make sure to brew your coffee extra strong.