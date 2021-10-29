The 10 Best Cocktail Kits (And a Few Mocktails) To Shake Up Your Mixology Skills

Best Overall: Shaker & Spoon

Cocktail kits are a great way to expand your palate with new drink recipes, but the very best cocktail kit should also encourage you to get creative. Shaker & Spoon inspires innovation by sending you supplies for three themed cocktail variations, all designed around one spirit. Each month, subscribers receive house-made syrups, aromatic bitters, specialty sodas, and even fresh fruit to build 12 craft cocktails at home. Oh, and the darling garnishes don't hurt either. Step-by-step recipes are curated by some of the top bartenders in the world and are easy to follow, though there's also video tutorials to simplify it further. Just supply your own spirit (bartenders share a recommendation for each box), and you're on your way to serving four portions of three different bar-quality cocktails.

If you sign up by October 31, you'll be all set to enjoy November's Fruits of Fall: American Apple Brandy Box with cocktails curated by the Big Apple's finest bartenders. Each of the three fall harvest cocktails orbits around apple brandy as the main spirit. Pear Necessities, served in a highball glass, infuses pear and vanilla to offset apple cider vinegar in a ginger beer base, while the Rougeoisie uses cranberries to brighten the apple brandy, along with bitters and freshly grated nutmeg. Then there's the Wolfe & Wehr, a spiced chai variation of the classic old fashioned. You can make all these cocktails and more at home—no going out necessary. Don't feel like subscribing just yet? Shaker & Spoon also sells à la carte mix-ins and single cocktail kits that make four drinks.

To buy: from $40 per month; shakerandspoon.com