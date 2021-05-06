33 Best Beach Cocktails for An Awesome Vacation

By Emily Shepherd May 06, 2021
Credit: Ryan Moriarty; Styling: Callie Blount

A year later, the coronavirus pandemic has left us all with a pretty severe case of cabin fever.  With vaccines available and more states opening up, an increasing number of Americans are itching to get their wanderlust on--especially at outdoor (and easily socially-distanced) locations like the beach.  Let loose this spring and summer by planning a long-overdue trip to the beach with your family or best girlfriends, but be sure that the ingredients for one (or more) of these tropical-inspired cocktails are on your grocery list. 

