33 Best Beach Cocktails for An Awesome Vacation
Bahama Mama
Credit: Ryan Moriarty; Styling: Callie Blount
A year later, the coronavirus pandemic has left us all with a pretty severe case of cabin fever. With vaccines available and more states opening up, an increasing number of Americans are itching to get their wanderlust on--especially at outdoor (and easily socially-distanced) locations like the beach. Let loose this spring and summer by planning a long-overdue trip to the beach with your family or best girlfriends, but be sure that the ingredients for one (or more) of these tropical-inspired cocktails are on your grocery list.