Staff Picks
15-Minute Steak Dinners
Serve a steak dinner in a flash. Simply follow our multitasking tips to get a main dish on the table in minutes.
Taco Casserole
Taco night just got a casserole-style upgrade with this quick and easy dish.
Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff
Tender chuck roast tops egg noodles for a luxurious dinner that's easy to prepare thanks to the Instant Pot®.
Air Fryer Hamburgers
Using an air fryer to cook burgers is so easy you may never want to make them another way again.
By Julia Levy Instant Pot Lentil Soup
Sophisticated, hearty, and healthy, this easy Instant Pot® soup is a perfect weeknight supper.
By Julia Levy Inspiration and Ideas 6 Reasons to Make Breakfast for Dinner Tonight
Yes, pancakes for dinner. But check out these delicious and easy ways to take your morning mojo to the dinner table.
30+ Satisfying Slow-Cooker Dinners You Can Make With One Hand Tied Behind Your Back
We've rounded up our easiest slow cooker dinners of all time, because ending the day with a delicious meal shouldn't — and doesn't — have to drain you.
Reuben Casserole Reuben Casserole
All the classic flavor of a Reuben sandwich, but in casserole form.
All Dinner Recipes Taco Casserole
Taco night just got a casserole-style upgrade with this quick and easy dish.
20+ Must-Try Fish Dinners
Whether you prefer salmon, cod, halibut, or catfish, there's a recipe for a gorgeous, fresh fish dinner for your taste.
55 Easy Mediterranean Meals
These Mediterranean-inspired meals celebrate one of the most flavorful regions of the world. We're talking about grilled chicken marinated in tahini, herby lamb meatballs with yogurt, bright cucumber and tomato salads, meaty stuffed eggplant, and so much more. Nod your head to the herbs, spices, and ingredients of the entire Mediterranean for delicious (and healthy) meals the entire family will dig in to.
Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff
Tender chuck roast tops egg noodles for a luxurious dinner that's easy to prepare thanks to the Instant Pot®.
Air Fryer Hamburgers
Using an air fryer to cook burgers is so easy you may never want to make them another way again.
By Julia Levy Instant Pot Lentil Soup
Sophisticated, hearty, and healthy, this easy Instant Pot® soup is a perfect weeknight supper.
By Julia Levy Reuben Casserole
All the classic flavor of a Reuben sandwich, but in casserole form.
Chickpea Stew
Chickpeas are the star of this hearty and flavor-packed vegetarian stew.
Air Fryer Salmon
Crispy, flavorful salmon is ready in minutes thanks to the air fryer.
By John Somerall Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan
Fast, tasty, and just as healthy as oven-baked versions, this air fried chicken Parmesan is a win-win-win!
By Julia Levy Instant Pot Pot Roast
Tender chuck roast in a luscious, rich sauce is the star of this simple, no-fuss Instant Pot® recipe.
By Julia Levy Sheet Pan Suppers
Supper has never been so easy. Simply roasting veggies and meat on a sheet pan is our favorite, hands-off prep method to getting dinner on the table in a hurry without any fuss.
70+ Ovenless Dinners for When It's REALLY Hot Outside
Sometimes, in the sweltering heat of summer, the absolute last thing you want to do is crank up the oven. For those days, we have the one-pot, skillet, Instant Pot, slow cooker, and completely no-cook dinner ideas for you. These ovenless recipes are sure to help you beat the heat.
Air Fryer Pork Chops
Pork chops get crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle with a little help from the air fryer.
By John Somerall 36 Easy Ways To Serve Ground Turkey for Dinner
Flavorful, juicy, and easy to prepare, this budget-friendly protein is more versatile than you might think. Try some of our favorite ground turkey recipes for delicious weeknight meals.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.