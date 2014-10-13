Dinner Recipes

Turn to these family-friendly recipes when you need quick and easy dinner ideas.

15 Easy Dump Dinners That Scream "Fall"

These "dump dinners" are short on ingredients and prep time and long on flavor. 
By Emily Shepherd

25+ Healthy and Tasty Casserole Recipes

Flavorful, satisfying, and lower in fat and calories, these delicious casserole recipes are just what the dietician ordered. 

30 Impossibly Easy Instant Pot Soups

If there's one area where the Instant Pot really excels, it's soups. 

15-Minute Steak Dinners

Serve a steak dinner in a flash. Simply follow our multitasking tips to get a main dish on the table in minutes.

30-Minute Chicken Recipes

Satisfy your family and your budget with these easy chicken recipes.

15 Quick and Easy Pasta Recipes With Few Ingredients

These quick and easy pasta recipes with few ingredients are ideal for busy weeknights. 

Taco Casserole

Taco night just got a casserole-style upgrade with this quick and easy dish.

Biscuits and Gravy Casserole

Fluffy buttermilk biscuits top a sea of rich and creamy gravy in this comforting casserole.

Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff

Tender chuck roast tops egg noodles for a luxurious dinner that's easy to prepare thanks to the Instant Pot®.

Air Fryer Hamburgers

1
Using an air fryer to cook burgers is so easy you may never want to make them another way again.
By Julia Levy

Instant Pot Lentil Soup

Sophisticated, hearty, and healthy, this easy Instant Pot® soup is a perfect weeknight supper.
By Julia Levy

Instant Pot Chicken and Rice

1
Chicken thighs cook until moist and tender in this simple Instant Pot® dish.
Reuben Casserole
3

All the classic flavor of a Reuben sandwich, but in casserole form.

25+ Impressive Dinners for Two

These dinner recipes for two are perfect for a romantic night in making just enough food for a couple.

20+ Must-Try Fish Dinners

Whether you prefer salmon, cod, halibut, or catfish, there's a recipe for a gorgeous, fresh fish dinner for your taste.

55 Easy Mediterranean Meals

These Mediterranean-inspired meals celebrate one of the most flavorful regions of the world. We're talking about grilled chicken marinated in tahini, herby lamb meatballs with yogurt, bright cucumber and tomato salads, meaty stuffed eggplant, and so much more. Nod your head to the herbs, spices, and ingredients of the entire Mediterranean for delicious (and healthy) meals the entire family will dig in to.

Chickpea Stew

Chickpeas are the star of this hearty and flavor-packed vegetarian stew.

Instant Pot French Onion Soup

1
Warm right up with this easy Instant Pot® rendition of the classic French soup.

Air Fryer Salmon

Crispy, flavorful salmon is ready in minutes thanks to the air fryer.
By John Somerall

Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan

Fast, tasty, and just as healthy as oven-baked versions, this air fried chicken Parmesan is a win-win-win!
By Julia Levy

Air Fryer Chicken Breast

A crispy crumb coating makes this simple chicken dinner a winner!
By Pam Lolley

Instant Pot Ravioli Soup

Ravioli is the star of this hearty and savory Instant Pot soup.
By Marianne Williams

Turmeric Chicken, Sweet Potato, And Kale Soup

1
Heartwarming and flavorful, this veggie-packed soup is perfect for chilly days.
By Darcy Lenz

Instant Pot Pot Roast

Tender chuck roast in a luscious, rich sauce is the star of this simple, no-fuss Instant Pot® recipe.
By Julia Levy

Instant Pot Baked Potato Soup

Even picky eaters in the family will enjoy this creamy, satisfying soup.
By Julia Levy

Sheet Pan Suppers

Supper has never been so easy. Simply roasting veggies and meat on a sheet pan is our favorite, hands-off prep method to getting dinner on the table in a hurry without any fuss.

70+ Ovenless Dinners for When It's REALLY Hot Outside

Sometimes, in the sweltering heat of summer, the absolute last thing you want to do is crank up the oven. For those days, we have the one-pot, skillet, Instant Pot, slow cooker, and completely no-cook dinner ideas for you. These ovenless recipes are sure to help you beat the heat. 

50+ Delicious Keto Dinner Recipes to Try Tonight

Start here to plan your keto meal plan. These keto dinners will help you meet your low-carb, high-fat diet goals while also leaving you satisfied.
By Kimberly Holland

Air Fryer Pork Chops

Pork chops get crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle with a little help from the air fryer.
By John Somerall

36 Easy Ways To Serve Ground Turkey for Dinner

Flavorful, juicy, and easy to prepare, this budget-friendly protein is more versatile than you might think. Try some of our favorite ground turkey recipes for delicious weeknight meals.
