30+ Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes
Few things in life are more festive than whipping up a batch of homemade Christmas candy. Delicious to eat and perfect for gifting, classic candies like buckeye balls, truffles, peppermint bark, divinity, and brittle are a wonderful way to celebrate the season. Spread a little holiday cheer this Christmas by making one (or more!) of these sweet treats to share with friends and family.
Cookie Butter Buckeyes
It doesn't get much sweeter than cookie butter topped with white chocolate—and that's what we adore about these buckeyes. Best of all, the easy balls come together quickly in one bowl: Just beat all the ingredients, scoop, and dip in chocolate. You can get as creative as you want with the drizzle, too, so this would be a perfect baking activity to do with the kids.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark
Melt chocolate, spread it out, and add your favorite toppings--that's almost all there is to making bark. We added one important step, though: tempering the chocolate (carefully melting and cooling it to specific temperatures while adding large chunks of unmelted chocolate) so the bark stays shiny and snappy. For other flavor options, try White Chocolate, Pistachio, and Apricot Bark or Nutella Bark.
Ginger Bourbon Balls
This boozy confection headlines many a list of classic Christmas candies, but not everyone knows that it comes in three distinct styles. Chocolate, pecans, and a splash of bourbon figure in each of them, but variations commence from there. We guarantee you'll earn compliments throughout the holiday season with this dessert, no matter how your bourbon balls roll.
Buckeye Balls
The term "Buckeye Balls" is code for delicious chocolate-and-peanut butter candy goodies.
Peppermint-White Chocolate Candy Slabs
Make the easiest candy ever for this holiday season's gifts. You only need three ingredients and a loaf pan.
Homemade Chocolate-Dipped Caramels
The hot caramel mixture needs to be poured immediately after stirring in vanilla, so be sure to butter your pan ahead of time.
Graham Pralines
Covered in butter, brown sugar and pecans, Graham Pralines are a decadent, sweet treat.
Christmas Butter Mints
Traditionally colored in a rainbow of pastel hues, butter mints are light and crisp with a buttery richness, a refreshing minty flavor, and a texture that melts in your mouth. The classic recipe is a little tricky and requires expert candy making skills. But with our simplified Christmas Butter Mints, which require no cooking and only a few kitchen staples, you can whip up a batch in no time.
Gingerbread Fudge
This gingerbread fudge is the perfect "something different" to add to your holiday confections spread. Offering all of the toasty, familiar flavors of gingerbread and the creamy-rich texture of your favorite fudge, it's the perfect mash-up of two holiday favorites. Plus, in keeping with the classic marshmallow fluff base, we've also kept this homemade holiday candy as easy as can be to mix up.
Salted Chocolate-Pecan Toffee
An extra-crisp toffee with a spark of salt makes a perfect afternoon snack or food gift. This candy keeps well, so feel free to double the recipe.
Almond Antique Brittle
When cooking sugar to a high temperature, things move very quickly in the last few minutes or even seconds. To avoid burned sugar syrup, be sure to have the almonds toasted and ready to go before starting. A significant amount of vinegar in this brittle adds complex flavor.
Homemade Caramel Taffy
A gift of Homemade Caramel Taffy will be a sure hit for the caramel connoisseur on your list.
No-Bake Coconut Balls
Make a batch of coconut balls and give them as gifts. As the title says, there is no baking involved and with less than 7 ingredients, it couldn't be any easier to make these treats.
Fudge Ring
Spooning this cookie-and-candy filled fudge into a homemade ring mold makes a fun project that the kids will want to take part in.
Almond Toffee
This buttery almond toffee is easy and delicious and can make the perfect homemade holiday gift.
Potato Candy
This old-school candy reminds us of divinity and other traditional homemade Southern sweets. The recipe is a testament to the genius of thrifty cooks who based the confection on leftover mashed potatoes.
Oreo Truffles
Oreo Truffles are an easy way to impress guests at your next get-together. Guests will never have to know they only require four ingredients!
Comet’s White Chocolate Crunch
This holiday snack mix is the perfect blend of salty and sweet flavors. It's made with pretzels, peanuts, cereal, and white chocolate chips, making it a favorite of children and reindeer everywhere!
Pistachio and Pine Nut Brittle
Pistachio and Pine Nut Brittle is a sweet spin on the traditional peanut brittle. This nut candy also includes dried cranberries, giving the brittle a festive color of red and green (from the pistachios) for the holidays.
Salted-Butter Caramels
These homemade caramels make for a delightful Christmas gift for those on your list with a sweet tooth. Wrap in holiday-themed cellophane for a festive touch.
Eggnog Fudge
Peppermint Divinity
How could a plump, snowball-shaped confection with the celestial name "divinity" fall completely out of favor, losing its prized spot on the Christmas dessert table in a few decades' time? Traditionally studded with pecans and swiftly made from a few simple ingredients, divinity is a delightful turn-of-the-century heirloom worth restoring to its former lofty place. We've tweaked our usual old fashioned divinity recipe by swapping out the nuts for crushed peppermint candies.
Pecan Bourbon Balls
Think a bourbon ball is a bourbon ball is a bourbon ball? Think again. Try coating them in spiced toasted pecans for a sweet-salty variation and you'll be a convert for life.
Two-Ingredient Fudge
Requiring a mere 2 ingredients (both of which are likely already in your pantry), this is the fudge you can make with one only one hand. Packing an intensely chocolatey flavor, this easy fudge recipe is sure to please.
Salty Chocolate-Pecan Candy
Sweet, salty and crunchy all combine in this easy 4-ingredient chocolate candy recipe that's perfect for gift-giving and entertaining. Note that this candy will soften slightly while at room temperature if you're planning to give some as a gift.
Grandma Weiser's English Toffee
Six simple ingredients are all you need to create this easy snack. Share this favorite family recipe.
Chocolate-Speckled Toffee
A candy thermometer is a must for preparing this rich, buttery treat. The syrup mixture bubbles up when you sprinkle it with baking soda, so use a long-handled spoon for stirring. Because the toffee holds well at room temperature, it also makes a good gift.
Mocha Balls
These decadent candies get their mocha kick from coffee liqueur, unsweetened cocoa powder, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Nutella Bark
Addictive chocolate-hazelnut spread stars in our two-tone version of chocolate bark. Making bark is easy--just melt chocolate, spread it out, and add your favorite toppings. We added one important step, though: tempering the chocolate (carefully melting and cooling it to specific temperatures while adding large chunks of unmelted chocolate) so the bark stays shiny and snappy.
Smoked Sea Salt Chocolate-Covered Turtles
Savor the best of both salty and sweet in each bite of these unique candies.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Jumbles
Salty pretzel nuggets are coated in white chocolate and combined with peppermints for an irresistible confection.
Mocha Almond Fudge
There are few treats in this world better than a smooth, chocolatey, decadent morsel of fudge, and this recipe is one of the best we've tried.