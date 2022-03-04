Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And they are ridiculously easy to make.

I've Invented the World's Most Addictive Homemade Treat (That Is Actually Good for You)

I am a strong believer in dessert. Something sweet needs to follow a meal, I feel, even if that sweet thing is just a piece of fruit.

Trying to stay on the healthy side of the dessert line, I've worked out a formula: a small portion of fruit, a square of dark chocolate, and a small handful of health-associated nuts like almonds or walnuts. And while I love a tangerine or a small bowl of berries, I've always been partial to grapes and how good they taste with dark chocolate and nuts.

But then I discovered a dessert at a local barbecue joint that took my combo and put it all into one little amazing bite. They called them Toffee Grapes. I called them genius and created my own version to make at home.

How to make Toffee Grapes at home

These little gems couldn't be easier to make. Here's all you need:

1 small bunch of sweet grapes

½-1 cup dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips (depending on how many grapes you want to make)

½-1 cup chopped toasted nuts (depending on how many grapes you want to make)

1. Wash grapes and let them air dry in the fridge on paper towels overnight. Arrange them on a parchment-lined sheet pan about an inch apart.

2. Melt chocolate chips in a microwave until smooth. Transfer to a squeeze bottle and squeeze a dollop over each grape, letting the chocolate slowly ooze down and around the grapes.

3. While still wet, sprinkle with nuts.

4. Put sheet pan in the refrigerator for an hour to set (if you'd like them chewier, you can freeze them instead). Transfer to a container and keep in the refrigerator/freezer for snacking at will!

Toffee Grape variations

While I love these tasty bites made with darker chocolate and healthful nuts, you can absolutely dip them in any style of chocolate you like and roll them in anything crunchy. Here are some fun variations to try:

Pair white chocolate with crushed chocolate cookies

Pair milk chocolate with toffee bits

Substitute peanut butter or butterscotch chips for chocolate

Substitute sprinkles, freeze-dried mini marshmallows, popping candy, or crushed freeze-dried fruits for nuts