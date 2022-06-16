12 Creamsicle and Dreamsicle Recipes for All the Retro Feels

June 16, 2022
Want to satisfy those summer sweet treat tooth cravings while indulging in more than a little childhood nostalgia?  Enter the creamsicle.  Or is it dreamsicle?  Technically, a creamsicle is an orange-flavored popsicle with an ice cream center, while a dreamsicle has an ice milk center.  No matter what you call it, this cool and creamy flavor combination is utterly irresistible.  We've pulled together some of our favorite fruit-and-cream frozen treats, including everything from classic Orange Vanilla Push-Up Pops and Simple Homemade Dreamsicles to funkier Mini Orange Creamsicle Cupcakes and Buttermilk-Blackberry Dreamsicles--all perfect for enjoying on sultry summer days.  

1 of 12

Mini Orange Creamsicle Cupcakes

View Recipe

Cream, orange zest, and orange juice are the stars behind the dreamy flavor of these Mini Orange Creamsicle Cupcakes.

2 of 12

Creamsicle Twang

View Recipe

Got a few cans of frozen orange juice concentrate in your freezer?  This homemade pop is the perfect way to put them to use.  If you want to skip the layers, add the total amount of buttermilk and orange juice to the sugar syrup and freeze the mixture for 3 hours.

3 of 12

Orange Cream Smoothies

View Recipe

Reminiscent of an orange creamsicle, our Orange Cream Smoothies pack more orange punch thanks to fresh orange segments blended into the smoothies.

4 of 12

Peaches-and-Cream Frozen Pops

View Recipe

This twist on the traditional creamsicle is silky, with distinct peachy flavor. It's a not-too-sweet pop that grown-ups will love, but that's playful enough for all ages.

5 of 12

Limoncello Freeze

View Recipe

Mush together purchased ice cream, lemon curd (found near the jellies and jams), and limoncello, and you get a delicious lemony version of a creamsicle—fruit-tangy and creamy-milky at the same time. Meringue cookies add welcome crunch.

6 of 12

Orange Vanilla Push-Up Pops

View Recipe

There's something immensely pleasing about the way a push-up pop emerges, bit by bit, from its container to be devoured. This version blends the best of two worlds by bringing in the flavors of the beloved creamsicle. To make these, you'll need 8 (4 oz.) push-up pop molds.

7 of 12

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

View Recipe

Segment the orange over a bowl to catch all of those tasty juices, and add them to the blender before processing. You can buy frozen mangoes, but for the creamiest sip, start with fresh, and freeze overnight.

8 of 12

Simple Homemade Dreamsicles

View Recipe

Light, creamy, and refreshing, these easy DIY Dreamsicles taste like nostalgia on a stick. The ice pops can also be made in paper cups (instead of plastic popsicle molds), which can be cut away for easy release.

9 of 12

Orange Dreamsicle Crispy Treats

View Recipe

Orange cake mix, white chocolate chips, a splash of orange juice, and vanilla and orange extracts give these homemade crispy treats all the feels of a traditional dreamsicle.   

10 of 12

Buttermilk-Blackberry Dreamsicles

View Recipe

These delicious dreamsicles get their cool and creamy texture from sour cream and whole buttermilk, while a splash of tart orange juice balances the sweetness of the fresh blackberries and honey.  

11 of 12

Nectarine Creamsicles with Rose Water

View Recipe

Rose water, made from rose petals that have been distilled with steam, has been used in food, drink, and beauty products for centuries.  You can buy it on Amazon, Wal-Mart, and various online retailers, but it's also usually available at Whole Foods and local health food stores.  The rose water is subtle here, just enough to bring out the fruit's floral quality.  No nectarines on hand?  This recipe also works well with peaches.  You'll need popsicle molds and sticks, plus some whipping cream to put the "cream" in creamsicle.  

12 of 12

Orange and Vanilla Yogurt Pops

View Recipe

These creamy vanilla-orange juice pops are reminiscent of the ones from childhood. Create new memories with your family with our version of Orange and Vanilla Yogurt Pops.

