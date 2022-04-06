16 Recipes That Prove Blondies Are More Fun
Love a good bar cookie, but not wild about super-chocolatey desserts? Enter the blondie. While some blondies still incorporate chocolate chips, they also lean heavily on white chocolate chips, fresh fruit, nuts, and candies such as peppermints, Reese's Pieces, and peanut butter cups. Blondies are one of the easiest baked goods to make, and they're a great dessert choice when hosting a crowd. Our collection of delicious blondie recipes features some of our very favorite bars, including Butterscotch Blondies, White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies, Caramel-Pretzel Blondies, and Nutella-Swirl Blondies.
Carrot Cake "Brownies"
Inspired by the classic springtime confection, these Carrot Cake "Brownies" are the perfect treat to whip up for Easter. And, unlike a traditional multi-layered carrot cake, this recipe doesn't require multiple bowls and mixing machinery; in fact, the batter comes together fairly effortlessly in a single saucepan. Beyond being approachable for bakers of any skill level, these blondies (i.e. brownies without chocolate) are infinitely adaptable.
Butterscotch Blondies
Trade in brownies for a batch of these Butterscotch Blondie dessert bars.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
We gave the classic blondie a Christmas makeover featuring white chocolate chips, crushed peppermint candies, and a peppermint-flavored icing.
Chocolate Chip Blondies
Put a twist on classic blondie bars by adding chocolate morsels and baking them in muffin tins.
Raspberry Blondies
Fresh raspberries give these blondies a pop of bright color and fruity flavor. For easier cutting, cover and refrigerate blondies for at least 1 hour before slicing into bars.
Whole-Grain Pecan Blondies
Blondies are simply brownies without the chocolate. A light-colored metal pan is your best bet for even baking and cakey, moist blondies.
Peanut Butter Cup Blondies
If you're a fan of the classic flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love these peanut butter cup blondies.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.
Almond Joy Blondies
If you're a fan of Almond Joys, the classic chocolate, almond, and coconut bars, you're going to fall head over heels for these blondies. This easy dessert lets actual Almond Joy bars become the centerpiece as they form swirls and chunks of delicious candy goodness. If you find yourself with a bag of leftover Halloween candy, save the Almond Joys for these sweet treats right here.
Toasted-Pecan Blondies
These blondies are a great way to use up any extra pecans that you might have stocked up on over the holidays. Toasting the pecans for this recipe gives them an even more fragrant and nutty flavor.
Nutella-Swirl Blondies
Nutella lovers will go nuts over these chocolate hazelnut spread-inspired blondie bars. Cream cheese's natural tanginess complements the decadently sweet Nutella in the best way, while butterscotch morsels round out the flavor profile.
Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Blondies
These sweet-and-salty blondies are an izah rresistible treat that's perfect for afternoon snacking and after-dinner indulging.
Date-Nut Blondies
High in fiber and disease-fighting antioxidants, dates are a fun addition to the traditional blondie recipe. We've called for toasted walnuts, but feel free to swap for your favorite nut to change things up.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chunk Blondies
Peanut butter-and-chocolate combo lovers are sure to gobble up these blondies. They get their intense flavor from a heap of miniature peanut butter cups and a sprinkling of Reese's Pieces. Plus, the orange, yellow, and black colors of the Reese's Pieces candy makes these blondies perfect for Halloween.
Caramel-Pretzel Blondies
Toffee Blond Brownies
The sweet toffee bits melt during baking and give these thin, gooey brownies a crunchy topping.