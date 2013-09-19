20+ Cozy Vegetarian Chilis
Who says a good chili requires meat? We'll challenge that theory with our top-rated vegetarian chili recipes. Featuring hearty beans, spicy peppers, and plenty of veggies, you'll never miss the meat with these veg-friendly dishes.
Vegetarian White Bean Chili
This hearty, flavor-packed vegetarian chili is sure to please everyone around your table—even the most adamant beef-and-bean traditionalists. Pureeing a portion of the soup once the beans have been added adds richness and body to the broth, while charring the tomatillos delivers bold, smoky flavor.
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
Earthy sweet potatoes add depth to this vegetarian chili. New Mexico chile powder is fruity and mild, so don't be scared off by the generous amount called for here. Feel free to swap in any other kind of chile powder you have on hand--just use less of it.
Instant Pot Vegan Beer Chili
This vegan chili is full of flavor and tastes like it's simmered all day: it's rich and smoky with a good bit of heat, but not too much. The lentils and beans create a hearty bite, while the bountiful veggies offer a juicy freshness. Dried beans in specific amounts, like in this recipe, are great and even more inexpensive to purchase in bulk bins.
White Bean and Jackfruit Chili
In the vegan and vegetarian world, jackfruit is a blessing when it comes to adding a hearty touch to typically meaty dishes such as chili. Jackfruit has a mild flavor that is a lot like a blank canvas that easily takes on the flavors of sauces or spices used with it. In the case of this flavorful and cozy dish, spices like coriander, paprika, oregano, and cumin add a warm and toasty edge to this can't-believe-it's-vegan chili.
Vegetarian Chili with Chocolate
Chocolate added to chili may seem unusual, but it gives this dish a rich color and intensifies the flavor.
Can't-Believe-It's-Veggie Chili
Mushrooms and liquid aminos (soybean concentrate) lend meaty flavor. Top with blistered jalapeños.
Black Bean and Butternut Squash Chili
This easy black bean and butternut squash chili will fill your kitchen with wonderful aromas while it simmers in the slow-cooker all day. Serve with cornbread and your favorite toppings.
Five-Bean Chili
Here is a make-ahead chili that both meat lovers and vegetarians will love: It packs in all the classic flavors you want and is loaded with beans that give the dish a rich, almost meaty character.
Smoky Two-Bean Vegetarian Chili
A wee bit of canned chipotle chiles goes a long way in infusing this hearty chili with rich, smoky flavor and a hint of heat.
Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili
You can manage the amount of heat in this vegetarian chili recipe. Like it spicy? Add more chili powder and don't bother seeding the jalapeños.
Pinto Bean Chili with Corn and Winter Squash
The spiciness of this light yet satisfying chili is complemented by the subtle sweetness of corn and winter squash. Top with queso fresco to counteract the spice.
Christine's Vegetarian Chili
Gluten-free and meat-free, this hearty 25-minute chili is full of corn, beans, onion, and bell pepper.
Vegetarian Black Bean Chili
This vegetarian chili recipe uses meatless burger crumbles instead of ground beef. Serve it to a table of carnivores, and they won't be able to tell the difference.
White Bean and Hominy Chili
Vegetarian chipotle sausage packs quite a punch, adding savory depth to the entire pot with no meat in sight.
Black-Bean Chili With Winter Squash
Winter squash stars as a meaty alternative to sausage or beef in this quick-cooking chili recipe.
Vegetarian Cincinnati Chili
Here's a meatless version of a traditional dish in Cincinnati, where chili lovers order their chili by numbers. Serve it over cooked spaghetti for 2-way chili or topped with shredded cheese for 3-way chili. Topping it with chopped raw onions makes it 4-way, while a sprinkling of extra beans takes it to 5-way. We show our chili as 3-way since onions and beans are already part of this meatless version.
Chunky Vegetarian Chili
This vegetable chili recipe is a great way to get kids to eat fiber-rich foods. It can be taken on camping trips or packed in a thermos for school lunches.
Quick Vegetarian Chili with Avocado Salsa
The black bean and barley chili is a standout by itself, but the avocado salsa takes it right over the edge.
Jane's Vegetarian Chili
Boasting less than 300 calories and almost 15 grams of fiber per bowl, this hearty chili skips the ground beef and uses chickpeas, black, kidney, and cannellini beans for a protein boost.
Quinoa and Roasted Pepper Chili
This vegetarian chili is loaded with fresh vegetables, pinto beans, and quinoa. The zing comes from poblano chiles.
Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili
Cooking vegetables low and slow gives this chili just the right amount of flavor. Plus, the meaty texture of mushrooms more than makes up for the missing meat.
"Meaty" Meatless Double-Bean Chili
This meatless chili received our test kitchen's highest honors. Garnish with olives, cheddar cheese, and scallions.