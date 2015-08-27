15 Chilled Soups to Keep You Cool This Summer
While we often think of soup as the ultimate cool-weather staple for warding off winter's chill, summer soups (served cold) are just as delicious and easy to prepare as their hotter counterparts. Beat the heat this summer with these chilled soups--the perfect showcase to highlight seasonal ingredients and colorful vegetables in a nutritious and tasty way. From classic gazpachos, such as our Tomato-Red Pepper Gazpacho with Fresh Vegetable Medley and Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho with Lobster, to other veggie-based soups like Chilled Corn Soup and Quick Chilled Pea Soup, these chilled soups are the perfect accompaniment to a hot summer day.
Yellow Gazpacho with Herbed Goat Cheese Toasts
You don't have to wait for cold weather to enjoy a satisfying bowl of soup. Gazpacho is a refreshingly chilled, summer soup, usually made with a pureed mixture of fresh tomatoes and other garden vegetables, olive oil, breadcrumbs garlic. You can even stir in cold shrimp or crab to make this a more complete meal. The gazpacho is even better when prepared one day ahead and stored in the refrigerator, which allows the flavors more time to blend.
Tomato-Red Pepper Gazpacho with Fresh Vegetable Medley
Topping tomato and red pepper-flavored gazpacho with fresh veggies makes a refreshing summer soup.
Chilled Avocado and Yogurt Soup
This fresh Greek-inspired soup comes together in minutes. Buttermilk gives it a soupy consistency without changing the yogurt's flavor.
Chilled Butter Bean Soup with Basil-Corn Relish
This low-calorie pureed bean soup is both hearty and satisfying. You'll need about 1 1/2 pounds of butter bean pods to get 2 cups shelled beans. No butter beans on hand? You can substitute fresh lima beans instead. Sauteed corn, chopped red bell pepper, and fresh basil leaves add plenty of extra flavor and color.
Chilled Sweet Pea Soup with Mint and Cream
We love this bright, minty soup because it adds a pop of spring color to the buffet. Make it up to 48 hours ahead of time.
Chilled Corn Soup
This recipe for chilled corn soup yields an incredibly sumptuous, velvety concoction (but also vegan, and nearly fat-free) and uses one of summer's best and cheapest vegetables. Use corn at the peak of freshness as this simple preparation will highlight corn's natural sweetness.
Chilled Avocado Soup with Seared Chipotle Shrimp
A delicious combination of tastes and textures, this first course soup combines smoky chile heat, crisp sweet corn, and silky-rich avocado.
Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho with Lobster
Seafood lovers can rejoice at the addition of scrumptious lobster tail in this soup.
Quick Chilled Pea Soup
Blending a handful of spinach into the soup enhances the green color and adds subtle earthy notes.
Corn Gazpacho with Crab
Top corn gazpacho with crab, green onions, corn kernels, and tomato for a refreshing summer soup.
Creamy Tomato Gazpacho with Shrimp
Love eating shrimp with a side of cocktail sauce? Then this summer soup is for you. The tomato gazpacho's sweet acidity pairs especially well with the shrimp. Plus, the shrimp adds lean protein to the soup, making this dish even more filling than a traditional gazpacho.
Avocado Gazpacho with Sourdough Croutons
For a cool summer soup, try this avocado-flavored gazpacho made with cucumbers, sweet onion, Greek yogurt, and more.
Golden Gazpacho
Yellow tomatoes are a little less acidic than red, making this chilled soup's flavor sublime.
Spicy Gazpacho Shots
Cover and chill at least 2 hours (or overnight) to get the perfect chilled temperature for these soup shots.
Cucumber Gazpacho with Toasted Rye Croutons
Need this soup right away? Do a rapid chill: Transfer soup to a zip-top plastic bag, and set bag in an ice bath for 30 minutes.