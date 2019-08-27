30 Cozy Fall Soups to Warm You Up
We might be a little biased here, but we think soup season is the best season. Seasonal produce, hearty meats, and warming spices make our favorite fall soups—from butternut squash and pumpkin to classic chicken noodle—the perfect way to celebrate autumnal weather.
Roasted Pumpkin Soup
Pumpkins, carrots, onions--this is as close as you'll get to serving fall in a bowl. Roasting the pumpkin gives it a deep caramelized flavor that's delicious.
Silky Tomato Soup with White Beans and Garlic Oil
Silky Tomato Soup with White Beans and Garlic Oil Recipe
Creamy, silky tomato soup is the ultimate comfort food. We've elevated the traditional soup with the addition of white cannellini beans and toasty garlic oil. You won't miss any of the cream or calories from this dairy-free tomato soup as the texture is still silky from blending the tomato base.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo Recipe
For an easy and elegant fall entertaining dish you can make in your Instant Pot, look no further than our savory butternut squash soup. This Instant Pot butternut squash soup is a perfect recipe for effortless autumnal vibes.
Turmeric Chicken, Sweet Potato, And Kale Soup
Turmeric Chicken, Sweet Potato, And Kale Soup Recipe
Heartwarming and flavorful, this veggie-packed soup is perfect for chilly days. Turmeric offers an antioxidant-powered edge while chicken keeps things hearty and satisfying in this fast soup that's ready in just over 30 minutes.
Butternut Squash Tortilla Soup
Butternut Squash Tortilla Soup Recipe
From the kitchen of Russell Van Kraayenburg, Houston, Texas, chasingdelicious.com"Wherever this soup came from, I'm sure glad it's become a Tex-Mex staple. I like to give it a winterized twist by adding a big ol' helping of butternut squash."
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Recipe
Go ahead and flag this recipe--it's sure to become a family favorite. For convenience, we call for precooked wild rice; if you can't find it, you can substitute 2 cups of your own cooked wild rice or a package of precooked brown rice.
Tahini-Carrot Soup with Pistachios
Tahini-Carrot Soup with Pistachios Recipe
Luscious, velvety carrot soup gets its body from tahini, not yogurt or cream. Tahini's ability to stand in for dairy makes it a go-to for vegans and those who keep kosher. This sub keeps the soup in super-savory territory as well.
Warm-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup
Warm-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Earthy, fragrant spices like allspice, cloves, and cinnamon make wonderful accents for the natural sweetness of butternut squash. Make sure to simmer the squash until very tender--the softer it gets, the silkier the puree.
Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe
Use Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff ingredients to prepare this tortilla soup topped with homemade tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedges.
Potato Soup
Classic, comforting, and so delicious, this easy potato soup is the ultimate bowl of comfort food. Because more cheese is always better, this classic soup gets a double hit of cheese—both stirred into the soup and sprinkled over the top. Bacon bits lend a baked potato flavor and feel to this creamy, crowd-pleasing soup. Plus, it's super easy. Simply place the ingredients into a slow cooker and let it do all of the work for you.
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup Recipe
This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking.
Ham And Potato Soup
This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own.
Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup
Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup Recipe
This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Savory Sausage, Veggie, and Gnocchi Soup
Savory Sausage, Veggie, and Gnocchi Soup Recipe
Turkey sausage, sweet butternut squash, earthy mushrooms, shallots, and spinach come together to make a big bowl of delicious comfort. The colors stay intact, and the sausage is perfect for sopping up with some crusty French bread. Best of all, it's fast and easy, and you can dress it up or down.
Slow-Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup
Slow-Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup Recipe
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Lemony Greek Chicken Soup
Lemony Greek Chicken Soup Recipe
This 20-minute dish provides 32g of protein and is just 261 calories per serving. To ensure this comforting soup's velvety texture, whisk a little of the hot broth into the eggs before adding them to the pot; it cooks them gently and prevents curdling.
Instant Pot Lazy Lasagna Soup
Instant Pot Lazy Lasagna Soup Recipe
Your family will love this fun departure from the Italian classic—and you'll love its ease and simplicity. Want to make it in a slow cooker? Get the recipe here.
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup Recipe
Orzo—the little rice-shaped pasta—is practically made for soup. It cooks much faster than rice and is just as satisfying. This quick soup comes together in just about 20 minutes, but still tastes rich and full.
Instant Pot Two-Minute Taco Soup
Instant Pot Two-Minute Taco Soup Recipe
Dinner doesn't get any easier than this tasty taco soup that the whole family will love.
Adult Alphabet Soup
This sophisticated take on a childhood favorite is the ultimate steamy bowl of comfort—as perfect for when you're sick as it is for when you want to charm dinner guests. Although it looks like the canned classic, Spanish flair delivered in the chorizo and paprika give this soup a satisfying smokiness and rich depth of flavor.
Chicken, Tortellini, and Spinach Soup with Pesto
Chicken, Tortellini, and Spinach Soup with Pesto Recipe
Diced tomato and a dollop of garlicky pesto add freshness and color to this quick chicken-pasta soup. Searing the chicken thighs first creates browned bits that add savory richness to the broth.
Chicken Barley Soup with Walnut Pesto
Chicken Barley Soup with Walnut Pesto Recipe
Habanero peppers are fiery hot, so handle them carefully. In this dish, you simply pierce the chile with a fork and float it in the broth as the soup cooks. Remove it with a slotted spoon before serving. If you prefer milder heat, use the same technique with a jalapeño.
Butternut Soup with Coconut Milk
Butternut Soup with Coconut Milk Recipe
Serve this full-flavored soup as a first course, or as a smooth vegetable stew over rice with a side of cooked greens. We've used luxurious full-fat coconut milk, which yields a decadent, silky soup. You can use light coconut milk, if you prefer, for a soup with less body (and only 1g saturated fat per serving).
Butternut Squash and Corn Soup
Butternut Squash and Corn Soup Recipe
The last of late-summer's corn, cooked so it still has a light crunch, accents this silky squash soup. Clare Carver of Big Table Farm winery in Oregon uses rich homemade chicken broth, but store-bought works too.
Red Pepper, Corn, and Black Bean Chowder
Red Pepper, Corn, and Black Bean Chowder Recipe
Savor this Mexican-inspired chowder made with corn, black beans, red pepper, and onion. Top with a spoonful of sour cream or 2% Greek yogurt, a sprinkle of cilantro, and one lime wedge.
Curried Chicken Chowder
Curried Chicken Chowder Recipe
Warm up and fill up with a big-batch of Curried Chicken Chowder. The coconut milk iadds a touch of sweetness to the curried soup.
Vegetable Beef Soup
This hearty beef and veggie soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Swap In A Snap! Use spinach or chard in place of the kale.
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
Once you've made your own veggie-packed pot of chicken noodle soup, you won't want to go back to the canned, super salty stuff again.
Thai Sweet Potato-Coconut Soup
Thai Sweet Potato-Coconut Soup Recipe
This simple vegetarian dish hits the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Serve this Thai-inspired sweet potato soup with a fresh salad for a light and lovely meal.
Loaded Potato Soup
Comforting and easy to make in the slow cooker, this loaded potato soup gets even tastier with toppings such as cheese, crispy bacon, and green onions.