20+ Impossibly Easy Instant Pot Soups
If there's one area where the Instant Pot really excels, it's soups. Something about that pressure cooker magic transforms a handful of ingredients into a hearty, delectable soup that tastes like it's been simmering on the stove all day—of course, preparation is a cinch, and cook time is far shorter. These easy Instant Pot soup recipes pretty much come together with the push of a button.
Instant Pot Baked Potato Soup
Even picky eaters in the family will enjoy this creamy, satisfying soup that calls to mind all of the great flavors of a loaded baked potato. Hearty bacon gives this soup a savory touch while the Instant Pot® makes cooking so simple. To make this soup even easier, prep all of the veggies ahead of time for a no-fuss dinner.
Instant Pot Ravioli Soup
Hearty and savory, this ravioli soup is a family-approved comfort food dish everyone will enjoy. Simple ingredients come together quickly and easily in the Instant Pot® for a soup that has a deep and balanced flavor with tender ravioli pasta at the center of it all. On chilly evenings, this is one dish that is sure to be requested again and again.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo
For an easy and elegant fall entertaining dish you can make in your Instant Pot, look no further than our savory butternut squash soup. This Instant Pot butternut squash soup is a perfect recipe for effortless autumnal vibes.
Spicy Black Bean Soup with Chorizo
This spicy soup recipe requires little attention or effort with the slow cooking power of your Instant Pot. Tip: Dried beans don't have to be soaked—just toss them into the Instant Pot®.
Instant Pot Keto Bone Broth
This delicious broth can be a base for soups or any quick weeknight comfort meal. The consistency is rich for a broth, leaving a savory and comforting effect. Buy meat on the bone and take if off at home. Then, you can freeze them until you have enough to make a batch. Wait until the broth is chilled to remove the fat—it's worth the wait for a smooth, clean end product.
Instant Pot French Onion Soup
Melted Gruyère cheese tops a warm, comforting soup in this easy Instant Pot® rendition of the classic French favorite. Caramelizing the onions first results in a great depth of flavor, while a mostly hands-off and short cook time brings this soup to the table fast.
Instant Pot Turkey and Sage Dumpling Soup
Can't find turkey cutlets? Use chicken cutlets or breasts. Serve the soup with a crunchy salad and citrus vinaigrette. Gina Homolka is the founder of skinnytaste.com and @skinnytaste.
Instant Pot Chana Dal
For the ideal bowl of soul-warming comfort, look no further than chana dal. Hearty and tender split chickpeas absorb the toasty goodness of an aromatic, deeply flavorful broth, which is complimented by a bright yogurt topper.
One-Hour Spanish Chickpea Soup
Dried chickpeas are typically soaked overnight and then simmered for up to two and a half hours to become tender. These, though, go into the pressure cooker dry and come out tender in just one hour! Use high-quality, cured Spanish chorizo (and not the fresh or raw Mexican version) for the best flavor and texture in this earthy, satisfying soup.
Ham And Potato Soup
This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own.
Cauliflower Soup with Shiitakes
Pureed cauliflower creates a wonderfully creamy soup; meaty shiitakes add textural flair.
Instant Pot Keto Clam Chowder
This keto-approved chowder is rich and indulgent. The broth is creamy, yet light, and has a slight brininess.
Instant Pot Lazy Lasagna Soup
Your family will love this fun departure from the Italian classic—and you'll love its ease and simplicity. Plus, with help from the Instant Pot, it's on the table in no time!
Instant Pot Two-Minute Taco Soup
Dinner doesn't get any easier than this tasty taco soup that the whole family will love.
Instant Pot Chicken Soup
This chicken noodle soup may be simple, but nothing's wrong with that. Your Instant Pot or pressure cooker of choice makes this comforting and savory classic in just an hour.
Instant Pot Dal Makhani
This warm hug from a bowl of lentils made our developer want to buy an Instant Pot in a way that no other recipe has. The stew is buttery and slightly spicy with a creamy texture that still has a little bite, thanks to the lentils.
Instant Pot Gumbo
Gumbo is traditionally a time- and labor-intensive dish, but our Instant Pot recipe delivers full-on flavor in just one hour.
Instant Pot Khao Soi
What gives this easy Khao Soi its incredible flavor backbone is the homemade curry paste. It's easier to whip up in the food processor than you might think and we'd strongly recommend giving it a try.
Curried Squash and Apple Soup
This make-ahead recipe keeps in the refrigerator for up to four days and up to two months in the freezer. For a main dish option, add cooked, diced chicken or turkey breast to the pot in the last 20 minutes of cooking. Serve garnished with a dollop of sour cream and chopped cilantro.
Chicken-Barley Soup
Hint: Using chicken stock guarantees more flavor than traditional broth and a nicer golden color in this chicken soup recipe.
Vegetable Beef Soup
This hearty beef and veggie soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Swap In A Snap! Use spinach or chard in place of the kale.
Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup
Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup Recipe
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal.