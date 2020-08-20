40 Cozy, Creamy Soup Recipes

Updated June 29, 2022
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr

On a cold, blustery, or rainy day, nothing is more comforting than a bowl of homemade soup. And once fall settles in, creamy soups are likely to become a consistent part of your weekly menu. Whether you like to make it in a pressure cooker, let it simmer all day in a slow cooker, or whip it up on the stove, soup is one of the simplest and most rewarding meals out there, especially when it's thick and creamy. Celebrate the advent of soup season with one of these cozy, creamy soup recipes—preferably in a warm sweater or wrapped under a blanket.

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr

Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks Recipe

Creamy, starchy, and filling, this hearty, rustic soup is the epitome of comfort. And convenient: Beans go in dry--no need to soak.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 40

Creamy Tomato Soup with Parmesan Crisps

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Creamy Tomato Soup with Parmesan Crisps Recipe

We've turned our favorite part of a grilled cheese sandwich—when the cheese hits the hot pan and becomes a lacy, golden crisp—into a garnish for quick, creamy tomato soup. Grated Parmesan cheese melts and melds with crispy panko breadcrumbs in the skillet into silver dollar-sized crisps, then are flipped to brown on the other side. If you don't have half-and-half, stir a spoonful or two of the pureed soup into yogurt until smooth, then stir that mixture back into the soup.

3 of 40

Creamy Artichoke Soup with Crisped Prosciutto

Credit: Christopher Testani; Styling: Kaitlyn Duross

Creamy Artichoke Soup with Crisped Prosciutto Recipe

Complete with a crispy piece of prosciutto on top, this creamy artichoke soup is the perfect way to prepare the palate as an appetizer or serve alongside one of your favorite dishes as an accompaniment. 

Advertisement

4 of 40

Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Recipe

Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess, which become delightfully smooth when blended, and sneak in an extra 3g fiber per serving.

5 of 40

Creamy White Chicken Chili

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe

This Creamy White Chicken Chili is super easy to make—seriously, it only takes 30 minutes, and it's manageable for beginner cooks. To make it even easier, you could even use a rotisserie chicken. It's rich, packed with beans, vegetables, and chicken, and isn't too spicy, but you can always add hot sauce or sliced fresh jalapeños to up the heat factor. 

6 of 40

Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder

Credit: Briana Riddock and Arielle Weg

Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder Recipe

Panera Bread's delightful seasonal chowder features sweet corn kernels that are balanced with a creamy base and spicy accents. Its popularity grows every year, and fans can't wait to indulge in one of the few warm soups that you'd actually want to eat on a summer day. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 40

Creamy Carrot and Lemongrass Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Creamy Carrot and Lemongrass Soup Recipe

Look for lemongrass paste in the refrigerated produce section, near the packages of fresh herbs. Bonus: One serving of this soup delivers 100% of your daily dose of vitamin A.

8 of 40

Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew

Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew Recipe

This chunky, creamy soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Add this to your list of weeknight chicken recipes. 

9 of 40

Wild Mushroom Soup

Wild Mushroom Soup Recipe

Marsala, a fortified wine from Sicily, gives this slow cooker soup recipe its wonderful flavor. Feel free to substitute sherry for a similar effect. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 40

Roasted Red Pepper and Ricotta Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Roasted Red Pepper and Ricotta Soup Recipe

To make your satisfying supper hit the table even faster, go ahead and prep this creamy soup through step 1 in the morning. Then, all that's left to do is heat the soup and throw together a salad.

11 of 40

Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup Recipe

The potatoes absorb the rich, smoky flavor of the ham hocks in this one-pot soup. Serve with crusty bread, a salad, and hot sauce on the side for an easy meal both kids and adults will love.

12 of 40

Creamy Watercress-Cucumber Soup

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling Karen Ranken; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Creamy Watercress-Cucumber Soup Recipe

Cool, creamy, and loaded with fresh flavor, this is just about the most perfect summer soup we could imagine. Plus, it's a great no-cook recipe for when the heat of summer hits and you want to keep your kitchen cool. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 40

Instant Pot Keto Clam Chowder

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Instant Pot Keto Clam Chowder Recipe

This keto-approved chowder is rich and indulgent. The broth is creamy, yet light, and has a slight brininess. 

14 of 40

Creamy Tomato-Vegetable Soup

Credit: Amanda Khorramabadi; Food Styling: Nicole McLaughlin; Prop Styling: Nicole McLaughlin

Creamy Tomato-Vegetable Soup Recipe

The amazing thing about this rich, flavor-packed tomato soup? It's made without using a pot. Rather than sautéing aromatics and vegetables in batches over the stove, all the components of your homemade tomato soup are roasted together on a sheet pan for deep, caramelized flavor in the oven. 

15 of 40

Baby Carrot Soup

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Caroline Murphey

Baby Carrot Soup Recipe

Smoky adobo sauce gives this creamy soup a subtle touch of heat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 40

Instant Pot Dal Makhani

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Instant Pot Dal Makhani Recipe

This warm hug from a bowl of lentils made our developer want to buy an Instant Pot in a way that no other recipe has. The stew is buttery and slightly spicy with a creamy texture that still has a little bite, thanks to the lentils. While the ghee is optional, it really does take this indulgent dish to a real over-the-top place that you definitely want to go. You can get a head start by chopping your onion, jalapeño, garlic, and ginger the night before. You can also make the toasted buttery spice mixture a day ahead and stir into the hot lentil mixture. 

17 of 40

Lemony Chicken and Spinach Soup

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Mark Driskill

Lemony Chicken and Spinach Soup Recipe

Inspired by Greek avgolemono, this recipe yields a creamy, comforting, bright bowl of soup that delivers everything we want when feeling a little under the weather. Served with a warm blanket and a cozy couch, we're convinced this cozy chicken soup can fix just about anything. 

18 of 40

White Cheddar and Chive Potato Soup

Credit: Brie Passano; Styling: Claire Spollen

White Cheddar and Chive Potato Soup Recipe

Luscious, creamy potato soup uses just one pan for fast weeknight comfort and even faster cleanup. We love the look and tang of sharp white cheddar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 40

Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons Recipe

Tomato soup gets a flavorful new twist: Roasted eggplant adds creaminess, and caramelized onions and carrots add sweetness.

20 of 40

Creamy Garlic Soup

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Creamy Garlic Soup Recipe

This soup is surprisingly mellow; the garlic truly softens in flavor as it cooks.

21 of 40

Instant Pot Curried Coconut-Pumpkin Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Instant Pot Curried Coconut-Pumpkin Soup Recipe

This fall-flavored soup tastes lush and creamy, but has no heavy cream whatsoever. Want to make it in your slow cooker? Click here for the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 40

Creamy Artichoke Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Creamy Artichoke Soup Recipe

This taste-of-spring soup is made creamy with silken tofu and just a touch of half-and-half instead of the heavy cream—slashing the calories and fat found in traditional cream soups. Frozen artichoke hearts add all the flavor of fresh artichokes without the extra prep time. 

23 of 40

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Photographer: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder Recipe

This creamy soup makes an indulgent but not too heavy meal on a hot summer day. Pick the freshest sweet corn you can find.

24 of 40

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Recipe

Go ahead and flag this recipe--it's sure to become a family favorite. For convenience, we call for precooked wild rice; if you can't find it, you can substitute 2 cups of your own cooked wild rice or a package of precooked brown rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 40

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese Recipe

This warm, roasted tomato soup is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike. Pair this soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, and you're all set. An immersion blender, one of our favorite kitchen gadgets, makes pureeing this rich and creamy soup a snap. 

26 of 40

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup 

Credit: Antara Sinha; Food Styling: Briana Riddock

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup  Recipe

This copycat version of Panera's broccoli cheddar soup makes the fan-favorite dish easy to enjoy anytime. Plus, this simple-to-follow recipe rivals the original in terms of flavor, and at a fraction of the cost. 

27 of 40

Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup Recipe

This delicious Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup is perfect for serving on a chilly fall evening. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 40

Creamy Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

Creamy Sweet Potato Soup Recipe

This creamy low-fat soup gets its creamy texture from pureed sweet potatoes and goes perfectly paired with a light sandwich or salad. Since Creamy Sweet Potato Soup can be prepared quickly, in just under 15 minutes, it's perfect to make in the morning to take to work.

29 of 40

Beer Cheese Soup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Beer Cheese Soup Recipe

Our unexpected recipe makeover harnesses the power of comfort food in a nutrient-dense, slurp-worthy bowl of beer cheese bliss. Butternut squash complements the rich, savory notes of beer and two types of mustard, while ribbons of melty cheddar add a silky finish. All of these components fuse together to create a hearty yet delightfully dulcet soup guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out. 

30 of 40

Creamy Avocado Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Creamy Avocado Soup Recipe

If your blender doesn't get the soup silky-smooth, add up to 1/4 cup more water and blend some more. Press a piece of plastic wrap on the surface of the soup as it chills to help prevent browning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 40

Loaded Faux-Tato Soup

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Loaded Faux-Tato Soup Recipe

This super easy soup is just like a loaded baked potato, but has half the carbs thanks to a secret ingredient - cauliflower. It's silky, thick, hearty, and filling, and doesn't contain any grainy cauliflower bits. The toppings - bacon, cheese, sour cream, and fresh scallions - cut the soup's richness by adding crunch, tang, and savory flavors. Go ahead and make it for the family on a chilly night. Nobody will know you're faking it. 

32 of 40

Creamy Spinach Soup

Creamy Spinach Soup Recipe

Creamy, wholesome, and healthy, this easy spinach soup is easy enough to whip up at the beginning of the week and freeze into portioned sizes for easy make-ahead lunches.

33 of 40

Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe

This split pea and ham soup turns out creamy and delicious every time, all thanks to your slow cooker. Salty ham balances out the peas' light, earthy flavor, while the potatoes slowly release their starches to create the perfect silky texture. After 8 hours of hands-off, crockpot cooking, this split pea and ham soup is ready to devour (although leftovers fare well in the freezer, too). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 40

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe

Great for a game-day get-together, this hearty and creamy soup feeds a crowd with little hands-on time required.

35 of 40

Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon Recipe

Warm up with this rich and indulgent soup. Our Cheesy Potato Soup with Bacon feeds a crowd, freezes well, and it comes together in a single Dutch oven. Melted yellow Cheddar makes a great finishing touch. If you prefer to buy only one type of cheese, then add extra white Cheddar.

36 of 40

Instant Pot Chana Dal

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Robby Melvin

Instant Pot Chana Dal Recipe

For the ideal bowl of soul-warming comfort, look no further than chana dal. Hearty and tender split chickpeas absorb the toasty goodness of an aromatic, deeply flavorful broth, which is complimented by a bright yogurt topper. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 40

Creamy Spinach Chickpea Soup

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Charlotte March

Creamy Spinach Chickpea Soup Recipe

Curry, ginger, and mint give this soup a kick, while puréed chickpeas make it hearty enough to eat as a main course. For the best texture, purée until silky smooth.

38 of 40

Silky Garlic Soup With Sourdough Soldiers

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Silky Garlic Soup With Sourdough Soldiers Recipe

If you've never had garlic soup before, don't be scared off by the idea. The garlic flavor is present, but it's quite mellow and sweet after cooking. The soup is barely thick, with more of a "coats the back of a spoon" texture than, say, the thickness of a creamy potato soup—making it perfect for dunking toasted breadsticks into.

39 of 40

Creamy Turmeric Cauliflower Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Creamy Turmeric Cauliflower Soup Recipe

Briefly cooking the pumpkin seeds and cumin in hot oil—a process known as blooming—draws out the aroma of the seeds and spice and deepens their flavor. Turmeric pairs fantastically with winter produce like cauliflower or root veggies, where its brightness, astringency, and tartness balance the earthy sweetness of the plants. Use plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, if you prefer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 40

Ham And Potato Soup

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Mary Clair Britton and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

Ham And Potato Soup Recipe

This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next