40 Cozy, Creamy Soup Recipes
On a cold, blustery, or rainy day, nothing is more comforting than a bowl of homemade soup. And once fall settles in, creamy soups are likely to become a consistent part of your weekly menu. Whether you like to make it in a pressure cooker, let it simmer all day in a slow cooker, or whip it up on the stove, soup is one of the simplest and most rewarding meals out there, especially when it's thick and creamy. Celebrate the advent of soup season with one of these cozy, creamy soup recipes—preferably in a warm sweater or wrapped under a blanket.
Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks
Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks Recipe
Creamy, starchy, and filling, this hearty, rustic soup is the epitome of comfort. And convenient: Beans go in dry--no need to soak.
Creamy Tomato Soup with Parmesan Crisps
Creamy Tomato Soup with Parmesan Crisps Recipe
We've turned our favorite part of a grilled cheese sandwich—when the cheese hits the hot pan and becomes a lacy, golden crisp—into a garnish for quick, creamy tomato soup. Grated Parmesan cheese melts and melds with crispy panko breadcrumbs in the skillet into silver dollar-sized crisps, then are flipped to brown on the other side. If you don't have half-and-half, stir a spoonful or two of the pureed soup into yogurt until smooth, then stir that mixture back into the soup.
Creamy Artichoke Soup with Crisped Prosciutto
Creamy Artichoke Soup with Crisped Prosciutto Recipe
Complete with a crispy piece of prosciutto on top, this creamy artichoke soup is the perfect way to prepare the palate as an appetizer or serve alongside one of your favorite dishes as an accompaniment.
Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup
Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Recipe
Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess, which become delightfully smooth when blended, and sneak in an extra 3g fiber per serving.
Creamy White Chicken Chili
Creamy White Chicken Chili Recipe
This Creamy White Chicken Chili is super easy to make—seriously, it only takes 30 minutes, and it's manageable for beginner cooks. To make it even easier, you could even use a rotisserie chicken. It's rich, packed with beans, vegetables, and chicken, and isn't too spicy, but you can always add hot sauce or sliced fresh jalapeños to up the heat factor.
Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder
Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder Recipe
Panera Bread's delightful seasonal chowder features sweet corn kernels that are balanced with a creamy base and spicy accents. Its popularity grows every year, and fans can't wait to indulge in one of the few warm soups that you'd actually want to eat on a summer day.
Creamy Carrot and Lemongrass Soup
Creamy Carrot and Lemongrass Soup Recipe
Look for lemongrass paste in the refrigerated produce section, near the packages of fresh herbs. Bonus: One serving of this soup delivers 100% of your daily dose of vitamin A.
Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew
Potato, Corn, and Chicken Stew Recipe
This chunky, creamy soup recipe is made simple with the pressure cooking power of your Instant Pot. Add this to your list of weeknight chicken recipes.
Wild Mushroom Soup
Marsala, a fortified wine from Sicily, gives this slow cooker soup recipe its wonderful flavor. Feel free to substitute sherry for a similar effect.
Roasted Red Pepper and Ricotta Soup
Roasted Red Pepper and Ricotta Soup Recipe
To make your satisfying supper hit the table even faster, go ahead and prep this creamy soup through step 1 in the morning. Then, all that's left to do is heat the soup and throw together a salad.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup Recipe
The potatoes absorb the rich, smoky flavor of the ham hocks in this one-pot soup. Serve with crusty bread, a salad, and hot sauce on the side for an easy meal both kids and adults will love.
Creamy Watercress-Cucumber Soup
Creamy Watercress-Cucumber Soup Recipe
Cool, creamy, and loaded with fresh flavor, this is just about the most perfect summer soup we could imagine. Plus, it's a great no-cook recipe for when the heat of summer hits and you want to keep your kitchen cool.
Instant Pot Keto Clam Chowder
Instant Pot Keto Clam Chowder Recipe
This keto-approved chowder is rich and indulgent. The broth is creamy, yet light, and has a slight brininess.
Creamy Tomato-Vegetable Soup
Creamy Tomato-Vegetable Soup Recipe
The amazing thing about this rich, flavor-packed tomato soup? It's made without using a pot. Rather than sautéing aromatics and vegetables in batches over the stove, all the components of your homemade tomato soup are roasted together on a sheet pan for deep, caramelized flavor in the oven.
Baby Carrot Soup
Smoky adobo sauce gives this creamy soup a subtle touch of heat.
Instant Pot Dal Makhani
Instant Pot Dal Makhani Recipe
This warm hug from a bowl of lentils made our developer want to buy an Instant Pot in a way that no other recipe has. The stew is buttery and slightly spicy with a creamy texture that still has a little bite, thanks to the lentils. While the ghee is optional, it really does take this indulgent dish to a real over-the-top place that you definitely want to go. You can get a head start by chopping your onion, jalapeño, garlic, and ginger the night before. You can also make the toasted buttery spice mixture a day ahead and stir into the hot lentil mixture.
Lemony Chicken and Spinach Soup
Lemony Chicken and Spinach Soup Recipe
Inspired by Greek avgolemono, this recipe yields a creamy, comforting, bright bowl of soup that delivers everything we want when feeling a little under the weather. Served with a warm blanket and a cozy couch, we're convinced this cozy chicken soup can fix just about anything.
White Cheddar and Chive Potato Soup
White Cheddar and Chive Potato Soup Recipe
Luscious, creamy potato soup uses just one pan for fast weeknight comfort and even faster cleanup. We love the look and tang of sharp white cheddar.
Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons
Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons Recipe
Tomato soup gets a flavorful new twist: Roasted eggplant adds creaminess, and caramelized onions and carrots add sweetness.
Creamy Garlic Soup
This soup is surprisingly mellow; the garlic truly softens in flavor as it cooks.
Instant Pot Curried Coconut-Pumpkin Soup
Instant Pot Curried Coconut-Pumpkin Soup Recipe
This fall-flavored soup tastes lush and creamy, but has no heavy cream whatsoever. Want to make it in your slow cooker? Click here for the recipe.
Creamy Artichoke Soup
This taste-of-spring soup is made creamy with silken tofu and just a touch of half-and-half instead of the heavy cream—slashing the calories and fat found in traditional cream soups. Frozen artichoke hearts add all the flavor of fresh artichokes without the extra prep time.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder Recipe
This creamy soup makes an indulgent but not too heavy meal on a hot summer day. Pick the freshest sweet corn you can find.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Recipe
Go ahead and flag this recipe--it's sure to become a family favorite. For convenience, we call for precooked wild rice; if you can't find it, you can substitute 2 cups of your own cooked wild rice or a package of precooked brown rice.
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese
Roasted Tomato Soup with Cheddar Cheese Recipe
This warm, roasted tomato soup is perfect for weeknights and weekends alike. Pair this soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, and you're all set. An immersion blender, one of our favorite kitchen gadgets, makes pureeing this rich and creamy soup a snap.
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe
This copycat version of Panera's broccoli cheddar soup makes the fan-favorite dish easy to enjoy anytime. Plus, this simple-to-follow recipe rivals the original in terms of flavor, and at a fraction of the cost.
Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup
Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup Recipe
This delicious Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup is perfect for serving on a chilly fall evening.
Creamy Sweet Potato Soup
Creamy Sweet Potato Soup Recipe
This creamy low-fat soup gets its creamy texture from pureed sweet potatoes and goes perfectly paired with a light sandwich or salad. Since Creamy Sweet Potato Soup can be prepared quickly, in just under 15 minutes, it's perfect to make in the morning to take to work.
Beer Cheese Soup
Our unexpected recipe makeover harnesses the power of comfort food in a nutrient-dense, slurp-worthy bowl of beer cheese bliss. Butternut squash complements the rich, savory notes of beer and two types of mustard, while ribbons of melty cheddar add a silky finish. All of these components fuse together to create a hearty yet delightfully dulcet soup guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out.
Creamy Avocado Soup
If your blender doesn't get the soup silky-smooth, add up to 1/4 cup more water and blend some more. Press a piece of plastic wrap on the surface of the soup as it chills to help prevent browning.
Loaded Faux-Tato Soup
This super easy soup is just like a loaded baked potato, but has half the carbs thanks to a secret ingredient - cauliflower. It's silky, thick, hearty, and filling, and doesn't contain any grainy cauliflower bits. The toppings - bacon, cheese, sour cream, and fresh scallions - cut the soup's richness by adding crunch, tang, and savory flavors. Go ahead and make it for the family on a chilly night. Nobody will know you're faking it.
Creamy Spinach Soup
Creamy, wholesome, and healthy, this easy spinach soup is easy enough to whip up at the beginning of the week and freeze into portioned sizes for easy make-ahead lunches.
Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup
Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe
This split pea and ham soup turns out creamy and delicious every time, all thanks to your slow cooker. Salty ham balances out the peas' light, earthy flavor, while the potatoes slowly release their starches to create the perfect silky texture. After 8 hours of hands-off, crockpot cooking, this split pea and ham soup is ready to devour (although leftovers fare well in the freezer, too).
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Corn Slow-Cooker Chowder Recipe
Great for a game-day get-together, this hearty and creamy soup feeds a crowd with little hands-on time required.
Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon
Creamy Cheddar-Potato Soup with Bacon Recipe
Warm up with this rich and indulgent soup. Our Cheesy Potato Soup with Bacon feeds a crowd, freezes well, and it comes together in a single Dutch oven. Melted yellow Cheddar makes a great finishing touch. If you prefer to buy only one type of cheese, then add extra white Cheddar.
Instant Pot Chana Dal
For the ideal bowl of soul-warming comfort, look no further than chana dal. Hearty and tender split chickpeas absorb the toasty goodness of an aromatic, deeply flavorful broth, which is complimented by a bright yogurt topper.
Creamy Spinach Chickpea Soup
Creamy Spinach Chickpea Soup Recipe
Curry, ginger, and mint give this soup a kick, while puréed chickpeas make it hearty enough to eat as a main course. For the best texture, purée until silky smooth.
Silky Garlic Soup With Sourdough Soldiers
Silky Garlic Soup With Sourdough Soldiers Recipe
If you've never had garlic soup before, don't be scared off by the idea. The garlic flavor is present, but it's quite mellow and sweet after cooking. The soup is barely thick, with more of a "coats the back of a spoon" texture than, say, the thickness of a creamy potato soup—making it perfect for dunking toasted breadsticks into.
Creamy Turmeric Cauliflower Soup
Creamy Turmeric Cauliflower Soup Recipe
Briefly cooking the pumpkin seeds and cumin in hot oil—a process known as blooming—draws out the aroma of the seeds and spice and deepens their flavor. Turmeric pairs fantastically with winter produce like cauliflower or root veggies, where its brightness, astringency, and tartness balance the earthy sweetness of the plants. Use plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, if you prefer.
Ham And Potato Soup
This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own.