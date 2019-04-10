100 Best Soup Recipes
Sometimes, a comforting bowl of soup is all you need. These incredible soup recipes are our absolute favorites, and they venture into all different kinds of flavor territories. From a simple chicken noodle bowl, to a more complex beef stew, these soup recipes are sure to warm you up from head to toe.
Turkey and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
This gumbo is a great use for leftover roasted turkey, though cooked chicken will also work. We skip the long-stirred roux here in favor of filé powder, a thickener made from the sassafras plant; look for it on the spice aisle. For the best results, stir in the filé powder off the heat.
Bacon and Beef Stew
Savory, rich bacon and beef pair perfectly with beer, mustard, and red wine vinegar creating a well-rounded, complex flavor profile. The recipe comes together quickly and makes 16 cups--enough for 12 generous servings. Make sure to use low sodium beef broth to keep a balanced salt level. Serve with crusty bread, cornbread, or butter rolls.
Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup
This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.
Soulful Chicken Soup
No dish is quite as soothing as a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup. Slow cookers couldn't have made the road to comfort any easier: Simply toss in the ingredients, switch on, and then walk away. We love old-fashioned, wide egg noodles for this recipe. To make sure they aren't mushy and overcooked, don't leave them in the slow cooker any longer than 10 minutes.
Onion, Kale, Chickpea, and Chicken Soup
Few things beat a steaming bowl of veggie-packed chicken soup on a crisp autumn evening, and this one happens to be a perfect potion for the seasonal chills. You can leave the thyme sprigs in the broth (just ladle around them) so they'll keep releasing herbaceous goodness into any leftovers.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Make a classic chicken and dumplings recipe even more Southern by topping the vegetable-and-chicken-packed stew with cornbread dumplings.
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili
Pozole
Serve the fresh garnishes with Bill Smith's earthy soup to add color and crunch.
Bacon-Corn Chowder with Shrimp
Serve this hearty chowder as either a light first course for six, or a filling main course for four.
Cheesy Potato Soup
Serve a rich and hearty cheese soup with Mini Ham Sandwiches for a comforting cool-weather dinner.
Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup
This delicious Creamy Leek and Parsnip Soup is perfect for serving on a chilly fall evening.
Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup
This split pea and ham soup turns out creamy and delicious every time, all thanks to your slow cooker. Salty ham balances out the peas' light, earthy flavor, while the potatoes slowly release their starches to create the perfect silky texture. After 8 hours of hands-off, crockpot cooking, this split pea and ham soup is ready to devour (although leftovers fare well in the freezer, too). An easy, excellent recipe to add to your fall/winter rotation, this filling and flavorful split pea and ham soup is sure to become a new favorite in your house. Top with freshly cracked pepper and serve with a side of crusty bread.
Smoked Sausage Cassoulet
This hearty soup is exploding with flavors. Meat lovers will crave this bacon-packed and sausage-enriched delight. For a thicker consistency, let the cassoulet stand 30 minutes before serving.
Italian Wedding Soup
Black Garlic and Lentil Soup
For Bar Tartine in San Francisco, chef Nick Balla created this smoky, earthy soup as a tribute to his Hungarian-America father. Dried chiles, paprika sausage, hot paprika, and black garlic--regular garlic roasted for days until it turns sweet and jet black, with a licorice-like flavor--give the soup a rounded spiciness.
Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean Soup
Potato Soup
Classic, comforting, and so delicious, this easy potato soup is the ultimate bowl of comfort food. Because more cheese is always better, this classic soup gets a double hit of cheese—both stirred into the soup and sprinkled over the top. Bacon bits lend a baked potato flavor and feel to this creamy, crowd-pleasing soup. Plus, it's super easy. Simply place the ingredients into a slow cooker and let it do all of the work for you.
Loaded Faux-Tato Soup
This super easy soup is just like a loaded baked potato, but has half the carbs thanks to a secret ingredient - cauliflower. It's silky, thick, hearty, and filling, and doesn't contain any grainy cauliflower bits. The toppings - bacon, cheese, sour cream, and fresh scallions - cut the soup's richness by adding crunch, tang, and savory flavors. Go ahead and make it for the family on a chilly night. Nobody will know you're faking it.
Slow Cooker Cioppino
Simmering the base of this rich stew in the slow cooker allows for ultimate flavor concentration. When you're almost ready to serve, add raw fish to poach quickly. A signature dish of the West Coast, cioppino can be made with a wide variety of fish and shellfish, so feel free to experiment with your favorites.
Tomato-and-Red Pepper Soup
Red pepper adds a tangy zest to this classic crowd-pleaser.
Shredded Chicken Tortilla Soup
Use Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff ingredients to prepare this tortilla soup topped with homemade tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedges.
Sugar Baby Butternut Soup
This great autumnal soup gets a dose of added warmth, sweetness, depth from Sugar Babies, a classic candy that is comprised of caramelized sugar and buttery flavor notes. If you find yourself with leftover Halloween candy, put it to good use as a surprising ingredient in this fantastic soup. While most would probably opt to use leftover candy in a dessert, this soup takes creativity to the next level by incorprating it into a savory dish. Grab a spoonful and dig right in!
Creamy White Bean Soup with Smoked Ham Hocks
Creamy, starchy, and filling, this hearty, rustic soup is the epitome of comfort. And convenient: Beans go in dry--no need to soak.
Soup a Sundale
This recipe comes courtesy best-selling author Ann Hood, whose book of stories and recipes, Kitchen Yarns: Notes on Life, Love, and Food, is out soon. For convenience, Hood sometimes makes the meatballs ahead of time, freezes them, and thaws them before adding to the soup. She likes to make her own chicken stock for even richer flavor: She puts the picked carcass bones of a roast chicken (or a picked rotisserie chicken) in a Dutch oven, covers it with water, then adds three carrots before simmering.
Vietnamese Beef and Noodle Soup
Traditional Vietnamese phở recipes require hours of hands-on cooking; this slow cooker version lets you off the hook in 40 minutes. Toast the spices and sear the short ribs first to add layers of flavor to this beautifully brothy soup.
Ham, Kale, and White Bean Soup
The water used to cook a pot of beans is really liquid gold, infused with aromatics and thickened with starch from the beans. It makes perfect sense to give the cooking liquid a second life as the broth for the soup (and save the trouble of rinsing and draining). The ham hock will season the broth and the beans as they cook; you won't need additional salt once they are done. Instead of cooking the kale and carrots in the soup, give them a quick sauté and stir them in at the end so they retain their vibrancy.
Roasted Carrot and Coconut Soup
Avocado and coconut milk give this vegetarian soup a decadent, buttery texture; fiber-rich lentils and beans make it surprisingly filling. Keep your pantry stocked with these staples to help you throw this soup together in no time.
Slow Cooker Lazy Lasagna Soup
Your family will love this fun departure from the Italian classic—and you'll love its ease and simplicity. Want to make it in an Instant Pot? Get the recipe here.
Tortilla Soup
Soup and the slow cooker are natural combos, and this recipe for Tortilla Soup doesn't disappoint.
Best Ever Seafood Gumbo
The genius of this menu is that most of the work can be done ahead of time
Tomato-Red Pepper Gazpacho with Fresh Vegetable Medley
Topping tomato and red pepper-flavored gazpacho with fresh veggies makes a refreshing summer soup.
Slow-Cooker Jambalaya Soup
Look for andouille near the smoked sausages in the refrigerated section of your grocery store. Want to make this soup in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe.
Lemony Greek Chicken Soup
This 20-minute dish provides 32g of protein and is just 261 calories per serving. To ensure this comforting soup's velvety texture, whisk a little of the hot broth into the eggs before adding them to the pot; it cooks them gently and prevents curdling.
Instant Pot Chicken Soup
This chicken noodle soup may be simple, but nothing's wrong with that. Your Instant Pot or pressure cooker of choice makes this comforting and savory classic in just an hour.
Instant Pot Turkey and Sage Dumpling Soup
Can't find turkey cutlets? Use chicken cutlets or breasts. Serve the soup with a crunchy salad and citrus vinaigrette. Gina Homolka is the founder of skinnytaste.com and @skinnytaste.
Chilled Avocado and Yogurt Soup
This fresh Greek-inspired soup comes together in minutes. Buttermilk gives it a soupy consistency without changing the yogurt's flavor.
Golden Beet Soup with Toasted Grains
Toasted amaranth adds a nutty flavor that's truly delicious; sesame seeds make a good substitute.
Creamy Artichoke Soup
This taste-of-spring soup is made creamy with silken tofu and just a touch of half-and-half instead of the heavy cream—slashing the calories and fat found in traditional cream soups. Frozen artichoke hearts add all the flavor of fresh artichokes without the extra prep time. If frozen artichokes aren't available at your market, you can use three 14-oz. cans drained and rinsed artichokes hearts packed in water instead. When pureeing hot liquids in a blender, it's always a good idea to remove the center piece of the blender lid and place a towel over top. The center hole lets steam escape and prevents a hot soup accident. Serve as a light supper with a baby kale salad tossed with a Dijon mustard vinaigrette or with toasted baguette slices topped with melted fontina or Gruyère cheese.
Arugula Soup
Antioxidant-rich Arugula Soup is just as good cold as it is hot. And this soup is only 88 calories a cup.
Chilled Butter Bean Soup with Basil-Corn Relish
You'll need about 1 1/2 pounds of butter bean pods to get 2 cups shelled beans. You can substitute fresh lima beans
Smoky Shrimp and Chicken Gumbo
Freeze leftover stock up to three months, and use for chowder or risotto.
Hearty Chicken Soup
It makes sense that a classic like chicken soup would be best cooked in a classic Dutch oven. While we enjoyed the soup from all three cooking methods, the Dutch oven made the meat a little more tender and juicy. The broth also simmers without a lid, so it reduces and grows richer.
Roasted-Chicken Noodle Soup
For the sake of convenience, we call for canned low-salt chicken broth.
Lemony Chicken and Spinach Soup
Inspired by Greek avgolemono, this recipe yields a creamy, comforting, bright bowl of soup that delivers everything we want when feeling a little under the weather. Heck, served with a warm blanket and a cozy couch, we're convinced this lemony chicken soup can fix just about anything. As delicious as it is, this soup requires very simple ingredients and is easy to make. Just be gentle when adding the hot broth into your egg mixture (to temper), and the rest couldn't be easier. This is a smart trick for richening soup without cream, and produces a uniquely rich broth that's easy on the stomach. While we call for rotisserie chicken and store-bought stock for convenience sake, you could certainly roast your own chicken, then make chicken stock with the carcass for an even more flavorful pot of soup. We specifically developed this soup to make a large batch so that there's plenty to share with friends, or stash in the freezer for the next time you're feeling a bit under the weather or simply need a warming, fuss-free meal.
Spicy Clam, Chorizo, and White Bean Soup
The classic Spanish combination of briny littleneck clams—the smallest and most tender of the clam clan—smoky chorizo, and tender white beans come together in seamless soup harmony. Turn this liquid lunch into a robust meal with our quick and easy garlic bread—perfect for sopping up every last drop.
Caribbean Sweet Potato Soup
Blend everyone's favorite low-carb spud with floral lemongrass, fresh ginger, and creamy coconut milk for a Caribbean dish to warm even your coldest winter nights. Ladle into dark bowls for a bold contrast to the sunset-orange color (thanks, turmeric!), then give it a Pollock-like drizzle of coconut cream.
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
This sinus-clearing soup is inspired by classic Szechuan beef noodle soup. Because some of the ingredients to make the traditional version require a trip to an Asian market (namely Szechuan peppercorns and chili bean paste), we approximated the flavors with supermarket items. Black pepper and coriander get at the Szechuan peppercorn flavor (but, admittedly, not the tongue-tingling effect), and miso and sambal oelek approximate the flavor of chili bean paste.
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
This copycat version of Panera's broccoli cheddar soup makes the fan-favorite dish easy to enjoy anytime. Plus, this simple-to-follow recipe rivals the original in terms of flavor, and at a fraction of the cost. The roux (a thickening base made of flour and butter) is used to create the soup's signature smooth, rich consistency. The addition of turmeric brightens the natural yellow tint of this cheesy soup and adds a subtle depth of flavor. Meanwhile, the white pepper and ground nutmeg lend the soup a gentle warmth that balances out the richness of the dairy ingredients. The chicken broth and cheddar cheese provide a good amount of saltiness in this recipe, but be sure to give it a taste before serving, and stir in an additional pinch of salt if desired.
Turkey Soup
Got leftover turkey? This soup is a great way to use up your bird without feeling redundant. If you don't have an entire turkey, use roasted parts for the same effect.
Coconut-Curry Chicken Soup
Snow peas, spinach, and chicken breast give this 5-star Coconut-Curry Chicken Soup flavor, texture, and a wealth of nutrients.
Cucumber Gazpacho with Toasted Rye Croutons
Need this soup right away? Do a rapid chill: Transfer soup to a zip-top plastic bag, and set bag in an ice bath for 30 minutes.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Pillowy dumplings flecked with fragrant fresh herbs cook drop-style in the stock mixture.
Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup
Lemon, Orzo, and Meatball Soup is our hearty twist on chicken noodle soup, featuring small grains of orzo pasta and savory chicken meatballs.
Caramelized Onion and Shiitake Soup with Gruyère–Blue Cheese Toasts
Earthy shiitake mushrooms and pungent cheese toasts give this soup more heartiness than classic French onion soup. For a light main course option, pair with a salad that's lightly dressed so it doesn't overpower the soup.
Quick Chilled Pea Soup
Blending a handful of spinach into the soup enhances the green color and adds subtle earthy notes.
Baked Potato and Bacon Soup
This warm and comforting potato and bacon soup is a delicious choice for a crisp fall evening. This kid-friendly soup is also gluten-free.
Chard and White Bean Soup
While the soup simmers, brush some slices of country bread or levain with olive oil and toast them, to serve with the hot soup.
Italian Wedding Risotto Soup
Mix up traditional Italian Wedding Soup by substituting orzo for risotto.
Avocado-Buttermilk Soup with Crab Salad
Simple orange-infused crabmeat floats atop a rich, creamy soup. If the soup seems a little too thick, add 1 to 2 tablespoons more buttermilk.
Carrot Soup with Brown Butter, Pecans, and Yogurt
This soup brings out the natural sweetness of the carrots.
Wild Rice and Mushroom Soup with Chicken
Add sliced whole wheat French bread and mixed salad greens to complete the menu.
Slow Cooker Chicken Posole
Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.
Avocado Gazpacho with Sourdough Croutons
For a cool summer soup, try this avocado-flavored gazpacho made with cucumbers, sweet onion, Greek yogurt, and more.
Carrot Soup with Parmesan Crisps
Cheese crisps are the perfect topper for this sweet carrot soup.
Hot and Sour Shrimp Soup
With its lively dance of flavors, this soup is a spring tonic.
Black Bean Soup with Chorizo and Lime
Smoky chorizo and bright lime add depth to a soup made quick with canned beans.
Cauliflower Soup with Shiitakes
Pureed cauliflower creates a wonderfully creamy soup; meaty shiitakes add textural flair.
Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup
Creamy Tomato Soup with Parmesan Crisps
We've turned our favorite part of a grilled cheese sandwich—when the cheese hits the hot pan and becomes a lacy, golden crisp—into a garnish for quick, creamy tomato soup. Grated Parmesan cheese melts and melds with crispy panko breadcrumbs in the skillet into silver dollar-sized crisps, then are flipped to brown on the other side. If you don't have half-and-half, stir a spoonful or two of the pureed soup into yogurt until smooth, then stir that mixture back into the soup.
Two-Mushroom Velouté
The secret to this mushroom soup: a little crème fraîche.
Red Lentil-Pumpkin Soup
The hearty crunch of pumpkin seed adds wonderful contrast to this rich, creamy soup.
Thai Chicken Soup
For a quick dinner that's full of distinctive Thai flavor, offer Thai Chicken Soup.
Spicy Coconut Shrimp Soup
For a spicier finish to Spicy Coconut Shrimp Soup, top with minced Thai chile pepper.
Roasted Squash Soup with Sage
Roasted acorn squash and earthy sage sing in this delightful winter soup.
Baby Carrot Soup
Smoky adobo sauce gives this creamy soup a subtle touch of heat.
Cheeseburger Soup
All the ingredients of your favorite cheeseburger are included in this chunky soup.
Sweet Potato-Peanut Soup with Ham Croutons
The peanut flavor in this rich appetizer soup makes the ham croutons completely addictive.
Zucchini Soup
Your family won't notice the beans in this pureed soup.
Roasted Red Pepper Soup With Pesto Croutons
If you serve the soup cold, stir in an extra 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Avocado Soup with Citrus-Shrimp Relish
This lovely no-cook soup makes a refreshing entrée with a green salad.
Spicy Tomato and White Bean Soup
Pair this soup with a simple grilled cheese sandwich for a quick and satisfying meal.
Red Pepper-Cauliflower Soup
Red peppers give this cauliflower soup gorgeous color and smooth texture.