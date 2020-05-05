10 Easy Sides for Spaghetti
These easy spaghetti side dishes will perfectly complement your Italian meal. From healthy greens that'll brighten your plate to fresh and flavorful veggies, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of crowd-pleasing sides for your next spaghetti night.
Instant Pot Ratatouille
Our Instant Pot Ratatouille certainly looks like it requires a lot of hard work to make, but the real beauty of this recipe is that it couldn't be easier. Plus, this speedy take on the classic French dish just happens to be one of the most perfect ways we can imagine to enjoy late summer produce.
Roasted Asparagus with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Cherry Tomatoes
Serve with grilled flank steak or chicken breasts, and you'll have a fantastic weeknight dinner. Use asparagus that are medium-thick for this recipe--not pencil-thin spears. If you'd like to try this with a raw tomato sauce (especially when the fruits are at peak sweetness), just decrease water to 1 tablespoon and process all sauce ingredients together. For a less expensive and equally savory alternative to Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, try sheep's milk pecorino Romano.
Copycat Olive Garden Salad
The secret to your favorite soup, salad, and breadsticks combo is yours for the taking—and enjoying at home, anytime you want.
Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks
Baked Zucchini Chips
Opt for oven-baked zucchini chips as a light alternative to fries. This baked zucchini chip recipe is a fun and easy way to use up summer zucchini, and it's one your family will request time and time again. The high oven temperature will evaporate moisture from inside the zucchini and crisp the breadcrumb coating to a beautiful golden brown.
Baked Italian-Style Cauliflower
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks
These homemade mozzarella sticks offer all of the crispy-coated, cheesy goodness you want without the deep-fried mess on your stovetop. We like to call that a "win-win."
Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds
Sturdy shaved Brussels sprouts hold the crunchy almonds and a garlicky Parmesan vinaigrette without wilting. Serve with roast chicken or lamb.
Caprese Tomato Salad
Make this crisp, fresh tomato salad for your next summer cookout. If you can't find smaller basil leaves, you can gently tear the larger leaves in half.