15 Easy Side Dishes For Lasagna

Updated September 05, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

These easy Italian side dishes perfectly complement classic lasagna. Whether you're in the mood for a light option or something a bit heartier, this collection of lasagna sides has something for everyone at your table. 

Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Smoky Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Since there's a touch of sugar in this recipe, stir the Brussels sprouts often to prevent burning. If you're feeling extra decadent, top this side with a little grated Manchego cheese.

Copycat Olive Garden Salad

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Copycat Olive Garden Salad Recipe

The secret to your favorite soup, salad, and breadsticks combo is yours for the taking—and enjoying at home, anytime you want. 

Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe

The secret to your favorite soup, salad, and breadsticks combo is yours for the taking—and enjoying at home, anytime you want. 

Prosciutto Green Bean Bundles with Crispy Mushrooms

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Prosciutto Green Bean Bundles with Crispy Mushrooms Recipe

Though it may look complicated, this recipe is quite easy to prepare. To save prep time, look for bags of prewashed, pretrimmed beans in the produce section. If you can't find the slender haricots verts, you can use regular green beans—they'll just need to cook a few minutes longer in step 1.

Baked Zucchini Chips

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Baked Zucchini Chips Recipe

Opt for oven-baked zucchini chips as a light to fries. This baked zucchini chip recipe is a fun and easy way to use up summer zucchini, and it's one your family will request time and time again. The high oven temperature will evaporate moisture from inside the zucchini and crisp the breadcrumb coating to a beautiful golden brown.

Arancini (Cheesy Italian Rice Balls)

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Arancini (Cheesy Italian Rice Balls) Recipe

For perfectly fried, mozzarella Arancini, dip a rice ball into flour and shake off any excess. Dip floured ball into egg, allowing any excess to drip off. Finish by coating completely in breadcrumbs. Repeat.

Hasselbaguette with Gorgonzola and Garlic Butter

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Robin Bashinsky

Hasselbaguette with Gorgonzola and Garlic Butter Recipe

There's no doubt, you know as soon as you tear off a slice of this hasselback beauty that it's the type of thing you shouldn't eat more than once in a given calendar year. But that's exactly why this recipe makes a great appetizer for holiday gatherings.

Grilled Garlic Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Grilled Garlic Bread Recipe

Homemade garlic bread is a welcome addition to almost any meal, especially when it has a smoky char from the grill. Garlic butter makes the bread extra rich, but you can substitute olive oil if you wish. Sprinkle the cut bread with grated parmesan cheese just before serving if your crowd prefers cheesy garlic bread.

Baked Italian-Style Cauliflower

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Baked Italian-Style Cauliflower Recipe

If you think eggplant is the only veggie that shines in Italian dishes, you may change your mind after you try this. Cauliflower gets tender in marinara and blends into this Italian dish like a charm. An interesting array of ingredients come together in a magnificent way under a baked topping of crispy bread and pecorino Romano cheese.

Spice-Crusted Carrots

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Spice-Crusted Carrots Recipe

Looking for a side that'll stand out this Thanksgiving? Look no further than these charred, super tender carrots cooked in a spiced harissa oil. Smoky sweet carrots are balanced by brightness from the lemon zest, and the harissa paste mixture helps the carrots achieve a nice spice crust and char in the oven.

Caprese Tomato Salad

Caprese Tomato Salad Recipe

Make this crisp, fresh tomato salad for your next summer cookout. If you can't find smaller basil leaves, you can gently tear the larger leaves in half.

Roasted Asparagus with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Roasted Asparagus with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

Serve with grilled flank steak or chicken breasts, and you'll have a fantastic weeknight dinner. Use asparagus that are medium-thick for this recipe--not pencil-thin spears. If you'd like to try this with a raw tomato sauce (especially when the fruits are at peak sweetness), just decrease water to 1 tablespoon and process all sauce ingredients together. For a less expensive and equally savory alternative to Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, try sheep's milk pecorino Romano.

Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks Recipe

These homemade mozzarella sticks offer all of the crispy-coated, cheesy goodness you want without the deep-fried mess on your stovetop. We like to call that a "win-win."  

Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds Recipe

Sturdy shaved Brussels sprouts hold the crunchy almonds and a garlicky Parmesan vinaigrette without wilting. Serve with roast chicken or lamb.

Instant Pot Ratatouille

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Instant Pot Ratatouille Recipe

Our Instant Pot Ratatouille certainly looks like it requires a lot of hard work to make, but the real beauty of this recipe is that it couldn't be easier. Plus, this speedy take on the classic French dish just happens to be one of the most perfect ways we can imagine to enjoy late summer produce.

