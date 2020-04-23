15 Fast and Flavorful Sides for Hamburgers
These easy side dishes perfectly complement any kind of burger. From French fries and potato salads to healthy alternatives to the classics, you'll find something for everyone in the collection of hamburger sides. Round out your cookout menu with these great dishes and get ready to receive rave reviews from everyone at the table.
Grown-Up Pasta Salad
You know that pasta salad from childhood (you know the one—rotini, canned olives, underripe grape tomatoes, cubed cheese)? It showed up at cookouts, sleepovers and every occasion in between, and it holds a special place in hearts a plenty—or at least it does around our office.
Fried Asparagus
Fresh asparagus is delicious many ways, but it's especially tasty when fried—that's because asparagus isn't fat soluble, meaning that when you cook it in oil, you don't lose any of the asparagus flavor. Our Fried Asparagus has a crunchy crust and good spice level, with a tender interior, while the mayo is perfect for dipping.
Classic Potato Salad
No need to rush to the store—we've got the perfect potato salad recipe right here. Creamy and rich, with hints of tangy vinegar and crunchiness from fresh vegetables, this classic potato salad is hearty and perfectly delicious. Russet potatoes are the ideal here, because they break down a little and make the potato salad creamier.
Poblano Mac and Cheese
Fresh, grilled corn on the cob is a hallmark of warm and sunny summer days. Paired with grilled hamburgers, smoked pork or other grilled vegetables, grilled corn is an important part of your outdoor meals.
Caprese Pasta Salad
This Caprese Pasta Salad recipe is made up of delicious mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil. We love the way our Basic Vinaigrette complements this refreshing summer side or main dish, but you can always customize the recipe if you prefer a milder taste.
Fried Pickled Jalapeños with Sour Cream Ranch
If you like fried pickles, you'll love fried pickled jalapeños. These jalapeños have a light kick without being overly spicy. Plus, they're tangy from the brine and packed with flavor thanks to taco seasoning. They're delicious on their own, but dipping them in the sauce takes things up a notch.
Grilled Corn Pasta Salad
This vibrant, flavor-packed summer side dish combines a bounty of favorite seasonal flavors into a single, epic pasta salad. The recipe comes from our friends The Food Gays, and they developed this colorful grilled corn dish as a fresher, brighter alternative to the typical mayo-based pasta salads that often show up a summer parties.
Corn, Tomato, and Basil Salad
While corn and tomatoes are at their peak later in the summer, you can enjoy this simple salad all season long. White miso--the kind that's lowest in sodium--adds a powerful umami punch to the mix, enhancing the meaty flavor that tomatoes and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese provide.
Grilled and Dilled Corn on the Cob
This creamy, savory topping perfectly complements sweet corn on the cob.
Baked Zucchini Chips
Opt for oven-baked zucchini chips as a light alternative to fries. This baked zucchini chip recipe is a fun and easy way to use up summer zucchini, and it's one your family will request time and time again. The high oven temperature will evaporate moisture from inside the zucchini and crisp the breadcrumb coating to a beautiful golden brown.
Air-Fried "Everything Bagel" Kale Chips
Welcome to your new go-to snack food—kale chips 2.0! These flavor-packed nutritious chips come out of the air fryer even crispier than they do from your regular oven. Store-bought everything bagel seasoning can be gorged with sodium.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
We combined two potluck classics—pasta salad and three-bean salad—to make one tasty new side dish. Blanched celery is the unexpected star in this side dish; it has a tender-crisp texture and bright green color. Swap out the canned beans for your favorite cooked field peas.
Blue Cheese Mac-And-Cheese
This incredibly rich baked mac and (blue) cheese might be the one dish that even the most staunch blue cheese hater will embrace with open arms. If a side dish better suited to accompany your next steak dinner exists, we sure don't know what it could be.
Air-Fried Dill Pickle Fries With Ranch Breadcrumbs
Pickle spears are one of those foods that's meant to be fried, and sticking them in the air fryer makes for a fun finger food. The combination of juiciness and crunch remains fantastic, while the ranch breadcrumbs bring in so much flavor you won't need a dipping sauce.
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Whether you're having vegetarian friends over to watch the game or you just enjoy recipe mash-ups starring your favorite flavors, these spicy air-fried cauliflower bites check all the boxes. It just takes a smidgen of blue cheese to add a lot of flavor to the quick stir-together sauce.