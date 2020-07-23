10 Sensational Side Dishes for Chicken Pot Pie
One of the undisputed stars of the comfort food arena, chicken pot pie is almost a complete meal. Featuring tender chicken chunks, nutrient-rich veggies, and a savory gravy served with a flaky, carb-y crust, this satisfying dish just about has it all, but can look a little lonely on the plate. Complement your next pot pie with one of these easy (and delicious!) sides for a well-rounded lunch or supper.
Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts
Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Pan-sauteeing brussels sprouts in a generous amount of olive oil caramelizes the outer leaves, concentrating and sweetening the sprouts' natural flavors. A sprinkle of crushed red pepper and some minced garlic jazz up this easy side dish.
Roasted Broccoli with Garlic and Lemon
Roasted Broccoli with Garlic and Lemon Recipe
For perfectly roasted broccoli, start out with a warm pan by placing a jelly-roll pan in the oven while it preheats for a nice slow roast.
Broccoli Slaw Salad
What's not to like in a slaw that is the perfect combination of sweet and salty, crisp and creamy? Instead of cabbage, we've used broccoli slaw, which is shredded broccoli stalks.
Roasted Asparagus with Balsamic Browned Butter
Roasted Asparagus with Balsamic Browned Butter Recipe
Toss roasted asparagus in browned butter, seasoned with soy sauce and a splash of balsamic vinegar, for a super easy side dish that's big on flavor.
Simple Salad with Lemon Dressing
Simple Salad with Lemon Dressing Recipe
Toss mixed greens with sliced radishes, halved cherry tomatoes, and a simple homemade vinaigrette for a nourishing side salad that pairs perfectly with chicken pot pie.
Warm Cinnamon Apples
This sweet side is simple and sure to please the entire family—especially the kids! Toss apple slices with cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, add a little water and butter, and cook down in a saucepan until tender. The apples' sweetness balances the chicken pot pie's savory flavors and makes a tasty, if unusual, side dish.
Garlic-Parmesan Rice
This dish is made with basmati, a long grain Indian rice, but you can substitute it for jasmine or any long grain white rice if necessary.
Wilted Kale with Bacon and Vinegar
Wilted Kale with Bacon and Vinegar Recipe
Get your greens in with this super-quick wilted kale recipe. The recipe calls for lacinato kale—also called Tuscan, dinosaur, or black kale—but you can also use regular curly kale. Bacon, red onion, and sherry vinegar complement the kale's flavors, while a dash of maple syrup adds a hint of sweetness.
Lemon-Blueberry Muffins
Lemon-Blueberry Muffins Recipe
Lemon-blueberry muffins, with a sour-sweet glaze and hint of nutmeg, are perfect any time of day. They make for a delicious and easy side dish for chicken pot pie as well.
Sautéed Green Beans With Bacon
Sautéed Green Beans With Bacon Recipe
Simplify your old, fussy sautéed green beans recipe with this simple take on the popular vegetable dish. This low maintenance side only calls for three ingredients (excluding salt, pepper, and water) for a recipe that couldn't be any easier. Chopped green onions give the dish a crisp pop of freshness, while rich bacon drippings coat the green beans in a salty, savory flavor that's simply irresistible. From the picky-eaters to the plate-fillers, everybody will love this sautéed green beans recipe.