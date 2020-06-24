15 Delicious Greek Side Dishes
Fresh, flavorful ingredients like feta cheese, olive oil, dill, potatoes, and tomatoes are at the heart of Greek cuisine. Whether you're preparing a slow-roasted leg of lamb or Greek-inspired pork chops, it's nice to pair your entrée with side dishes that complement the main dish. These side dish recipes bring the best flavors of the Greek peninsula to your very own dinner table.
Cheesy Vegetable Moussaka
Broiling the eggplant coaxes out a deeper, more complex flavor. We like to keep the antioxidant-packed skin on, but feel free to peel the eggplant before broiling. You can garnish the dish with extra basil leaves.
Swiss Chard Spanakopita
Difficult to pronounce, but oh so easy to make. Simply thaw phyllo dough overnight in the fridge (it collects to much moisture at room temp), and fold in sautéed greens, fresh herbs, and a little extra flair (pine nuts, salty feta). Forty minutes in the oven and you have a flaky, savory favorite.
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken
This refreshing salad features classic Greek ingredients like feta cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, and olives. Cooked chicken breast adds a punch of protein, but if you'd like to keep the dish light, simply omit the chicken.
Greek-Style Yogurt
Follow these simple steps to make amazingly thick and creamy Greek–style yogurt at home, from skim or 2 percent milk.
Greek-Style Baby Potatoes
Serve boiled potatoes and roasted peppers with olive oil, salt, pepper, and parsley for a superior leafless summer salad. Cook potatoes until they're perfectly crisp-tender.
Smoky Red Lentil Hummus
Use this fun riff on classic chickpea hummus to anchor a tray of fresh, seasonal vegetable dippers—we recommend multicolored carrots, radishes, and cauliflower florets. You can prepare the hummus up to three days ahead; wash and trim the crudités a day in advance, and store them in ziplock plastic bags lined with paper towels.
Farro Dolmas Salad
Just as good as traditional stuffed grape leaves, but lots faster, and made with whole grains.
Tzatziki
Tzatziki sauce is a yogurt sauce with a Greek accent. Grated cukes add texture, while dill and fresh garlic add a pleasingly pungent taste and aroma. Try with kebabs, pita sandwiches, baked pita chips, and more.
Couscous Tabbouleh Bowls
There are a lot of words you could use to describe these Couscous Tabbouleh Bowls (including “fresh,” “vibrant,” “delicious,” “nutritious”), but “cumbersome” is not one of them. This bright and flavorful quick-fix meal deserves a regular spot in your recipe rotation. The recipe can stand alone as a main dish, or served in smaller portion as a side.
Marinated Green Beans and Tomatoes with Dill
Chilled green bean salads are commonly served along Greek entrées. Make this recipe a day ahead so the beans can absorb the flavor of the marinade.
Lemon Garbanzo Salad with Feta
Bulgur (steamed, dried, and crushed wheat kernels) can be quickly hydrated in boiling water. Combine it with canned beans and feta cheese for a nutritious vegetarian salad. This makes one serving, but it is easily doubled and is even better the next day.
Fashoulakia
This classic Greek green bean side is traditionally served at room temperature. It's great for barbecues or with sandwiches.
Dill Rice
Artichoke hearts, green onions, and fresh dill lend incredible flavor to this simple side dish. Brown rice or orzo are good substitutions for the long-grain rice.
Greek-Style Edamame Salad
Toss shelled edamame with fresh Greek ingredients like olives, feta, and oregano for a quick vacation during your lunch hour.
Eggplant-Yogurt Dip
Puree roasted eggplant, plain yogurt, Summer Sauce, and cumin for a healthy dip that pairs well with vegetables or crusty bread.