15 Delicious Greek Side Dishes

Updated June 23, 2020
Credit: Greg DuPree

Fresh, flavorful ingredients like feta cheese, olive oil, dill, potatoes, and tomatoes are at the heart of Greek cuisine. Whether you're preparing a slow-roasted leg of lamb or Greek-inspired pork chops, it's nice to pair your entrée with side dishes that complement the main dish. These side dish recipes bring the best flavors of the Greek peninsula to your very own dinner table.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Cheesy Vegetable Moussaka

Credit: Jason Wallis; Styling: Cindy Barr

Cheesy Vegetable Moussaka Recipe

Broiling the eggplant coaxes out a deeper, more complex flavor. We like to keep the antioxidant-packed skin on, but feel free to peel the eggplant before broiling. You can garnish the dish with extra basil leaves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Swiss Chard Spanakopita

Credit: Tara Donne

Swiss Chard Spanakopita Recipe

Difficult to pronounce, but oh so easy to make. Simply thaw phyllo dough overnight in the fridge (it collects to much moisture at room temp), and fold in sautéed greens, fresh herbs, and a little extra flair (pine nuts, salty feta). Forty minutes in the oven and you have a flaky, savory favorite.

3 of 15

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Recipe

This refreshing salad features classic Greek ingredients like feta cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, and olives. Cooked chicken breast adds a punch of protein, but if you'd like to keep the dish light, simply omit the chicken.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Greek-Style Yogurt

Credit: John Kernick

Greek-Style Yogurt Recipe

Follow these simple steps to make amazingly thick and creamy Greek–style yogurt at home, from skim or 2 percent milk.

5 of 15

Greek-Style Baby Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Greek-Style Baby Potatoes Recipe

Serve boiled potatoes and roasted peppers with olive oil, salt, pepper, and parsley for a superior leafless summer salad. Cook potatoes until they're perfectly crisp-tender.

6 of 15

Smoky Red Lentil Hummus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Smoky Red Lentil Hummus Recipe

Use this fun riff on classic chickpea hummus to anchor a tray of fresh, seasonal vegetable dippers­—we recommend multicolored carrots, radishes, and cauliflower florets. You can prepare the hummus up to three days ahead; wash and trim the crudités a day in advance, and store them in ziplock plastic bags lined with paper towels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Farro Dolmas Salad

Credit: Yuhnee Kim; Styling: Karen Shinto

Farro Dolmas Salad Recipe

Just as good as traditional stuffed grape leaves, but lots faster, and made with whole grains.

8 of 15

Tzatziki

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Tzatziki Recipe

Tzatziki sauce is a yogurt sauce with a Greek accent. Grated cukes add texture, while dill and fresh garlic add a pleasingly pungent taste and aroma. Try with kebabs, pita sandwiches, baked pita chips, and more.

9 of 15

Couscous Tabbouleh Bowls

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Couscous Tabbouleh Bowls Recipe

There are a lot of words you could use to describe these Couscous Tabbouleh Bowls (including “fresh,” “vibrant,” “delicious,” “nutritious”), but “cumbersome” is not one of them. This bright and flavorful quick-fix meal deserves a regular spot in your recipe rotation. The recipe can stand alone as a main dish, or served in smaller portion as a side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Marinated Green Beans and Tomatoes with Dill

Credit: Tina Rupp; Styling: Deborah J. Disabatino

Marinated Green Beans and Tomatoes with Dill Recipe

Chilled green bean salads are commonly served along Greek entrées. Make this recipe a day ahead so the beans can absorb the flavor of the marinade.

11 of 15

Lemon Garbanzo Salad with Feta

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr

Lemon Garbanzo Salad with Feta Recipe

Bulgur (steamed, dried, and crushed wheat kernels) can be quickly hydrated in boiling water. Combine it with canned beans and feta cheese for a nutritious vegetarian salad. This makes one serving, but it is easily doubled and is even better the next day.

12 of 15

Fashoulakia

Credit: Karry Hosford

Fashoulakia Recipe

This classic Greek green bean side is traditionally served at room temperature. It's great for barbecues or with sandwiches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Dill Rice

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Dill Rice Recipe

Artichoke hearts, green onions, and fresh dill lend incredible flavor to this simple side dish. Brown rice or orzo are good substitutions for the long-grain rice.

14 of 15

Greek-Style Edamame Salad

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Greek-Style Edamame Salad Recipe

Toss shelled edamame with fresh Greek ingredients like olives, feta, and oregano for a quick vacation during your lunch hour.

15 of 15

Eggplant-Yogurt Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Eggplant-Yogurt Dip Recipe

Puree roasted eggplant, plain yogurt, Summer Sauce, and cumin for a healthy dip that pairs well with vegetables or crusty bread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next