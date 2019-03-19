30 Recipes That Prove Brussels Sprouts Are Absolutely Delicious
Whether you need easy ways to prepare Brussels sprouts for your holiday meals, or just a quick healthy weeknight side, these savory dishes are sure to satisfy. They're jam-packed with ultra-flavorful ingredients like prosciutto, pancetta, garlic, brown sugar, and creamy mustard sauce, and will turn any Brussels sprouts naysayers into true fans of this bite-sized (yet nutrient-rich) veggie.
Honey-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Cranberries and honey give these Brussels sprouts a sweeter edge.
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Green Onions and Cilantro
Bring your Brussels to life by caramelizing them in a rich, salty fish sauce. This cooking process enhances the sweet notes in these roasted vegetables.
Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts and Farro Salad
Hearty and filling, this easy Instant Pot side dish was an instant hit in our test kitchen. For a vegetarian option, omit the bacon, saute the Brussels sprouts in olive oil, and cook the farro in vegetable stock.
Sautéed Lemony Brussels Sprouts
Sautéing Brussels sprouts with lemon rind gives this side dish a lemony flavor.
Brussels Sprouts with Tonnato Sauce
This unusual recipe, loosely based on Italian vitello tonnato (veal with tuna mayonnaise), comes from Bar Tartine in San Francisco. The sprouts are cooked two ways: leaves steamed and tossed with a lemony vinaigrette, and hearts roasted until sweet and nutty, then set on a layer of intensely flavorful tuna mayonnaise and scattered with the leaves. On top: shavings of bottarga, the savory Italian specialty of pressed gray mullet roe.
Campfire-Grilled Brussels Sprouts Salad with Bacon and Cider Vinaigrette
The mustard mop on the Brussels sprouts allows for a more flavorful char and provides a tart, sweet balance to their natural flavor. Tossing with bacon, cider vinaigrette, and herbs rounds out this hearty salad.
Braised Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Grapes
Balsamic grapes add a hint of fresh sweetness to these Brussels sprouts.
Brussels Sprouts with Crisp Prosciutto
Brown the Brussels sprouts in a skillet with butter, salt and pepper, then stir in sautéed prosciutto for an easy and flavorful holiday side dish.
Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds
Sturdy shaved Brussels sprouts hold the crunchy almonds and a garlicky Parmesan vinaigrette without wilting. Serve with roast chicken or lamb.
Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons
Toasty brown-butter croutons make simple roasted Brussels sprouts holiday worthy.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
Even folks who aren't fans of Brussels sprouts will like them fried. Houston's popular Eight Row Flint takes fried Brussels sprouts one step further by transforming them into vegetarian tacos, providing the inspiration for this recipe. A splatter guard is helpful when frying the sprouts.
Coffee-Rubbed Steak With Brussels Sprouts Salad
This super fast weeknight meal comes together in 20 minutes, but is elegant enough to impress a date or wow a family. The blue cheese and honey give the salad plenty of depth and flavor, and the coffee adds an unbeatable richness to the steak. (Don't worry. It's not enough to keep anyone up.) And it all comes together at just 427 calories per serving!
Brussels Sprouts Sauté with Pecans and Blue Cheese
Apple cider vinegar helps to quickly braise the Brussels sprouts until tender and adds a gentle tang. You can substitute goat or pecorino Romano cheese for the blue cheese.
Cheesy Brussels Sprouts and Mushrooms
Up your Brussels sprouts game with this mushroom-packed skillet side dish. Shopping hint: Cremini mushrooms are often labeled as baby bellas; there's no flavor difference. Substitute your favorite variety, or pick up pre-sliced mushrooms to cut your chopping time in half. Leftovers are delicious served atop a salad or tossed with a quick tahini dressing.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Mustard Dressing
Here's proof that Brussels sprouts can be delicious without bacon. Sherry (or apple cider) vinegar lends complementary sweet-tart notes, and grainy mustard adds peppery tang. High-heat roasting gives the sprouts a little char and the faintest hint of smoky flavor. It's a quick dish that yields fantastic results.
Braised Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo and Garlic
Chorizo and garlic add a kick of spice to these Brussels sprouts.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
These classic roasted Brussels sprouts take only minutes to prepare and pair well with any main dish.
Brussels Sprout and Sweet Potato Salad
Toss together Brussels sprouts and cubed sweet potato for a flavor-packed side dish that packs a nutritious punch.
Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Tangy white balsamic vinegar teams up with pomegranate juice to rev up this twist on the classic Thanksgiving side dish.
Farro Salad with Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, and Berries
The unlikely combination between bacon, Brussels sprouts, and sweet summer berries proves to be quite the match. This salad can be served while the bacon, Brussels sprouts, and farro are still warm, or you can prep the salad in advance, keep it in the refrigerator, and serve it chilled.
Braised Brussels Sprouts with Cider and Bacon
Adding cider and bacon bring a sweet and savory flavor to these Brussels sprouts.
Warm Brussels Sprout Leaves with Toasted Garlic and Lemon
This Brussels sprouts dish is the perfect accompaniment for your next dinner menu. Don't be afraid to sprinkle on some extra lemon juice.
Braised Brussels Sprouts with Mustard and Thyme
The mustard and thyme in these Brussels sprouts give this side dish a boost of added flavor.
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Garlic and Pecorino
Take the flavor of Brussels sprouts to a new level with the addition of six cloves of garlic and pecorino Romano cheese. The total cooking time is only 20 minutes.
Brussels Sprouts Casserole
This solid casserole is perfect for a winter gathering and would especially be welcome around the holidays. The strong flavors of sharply biting Brussels sprouts and salty bacon are rounded out with creamy, cheesy goodness, while buttery breadcrumbs add a nice crunch. It'd make a perfect side for roasted chicken or pot roast, but it's also a nice addition to a Thanksgiving or Christmas table.
Smoky Brussels Sprouts
Since there's a touch of sugar in this recipe, stir the Brussels sprouts often to prevent burning. If you're feeling extra decadent, top this side with a little grated Manchego cheese.
Brussels Sprouts Tarte Tatin
The key to delicious Brussels sprouts is to cook them just enough so their flavor stays earthy-sweet and their texture tender without too much give. Use our "knife test" as described in this recipe to check for doneness. They're best served right away (they're not a great make-ahead option), so plan accordingly.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Pair French-cut green beans with fresh Brussels sprouts, bacon, and cremini mushrooms for an updated twist on traditional green bean casserole.
Maple-Caraway Brussels Sprouts
Caraway seeds toast and infuse the butter as it browns, giving the Brussels sprouts a beautifully bronzed look and adding nutty depth.
