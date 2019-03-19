30 Recipes That Prove Brussels Sprouts Are Absolutely Delicious

Updated November 23, 2020
Credit: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Tina Stamos and Gordon Sawyer Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Whether you need easy ways to prepare Brussels sprouts for your holiday meals, or just a quick healthy weeknight side, these savory dishes are sure to satisfy. They're jam-packed with ultra-flavorful ingredients like prosciutto, pancetta, garlic, brown sugar, and creamy mustard sauce, and will turn any Brussels sprouts naysayers into true fans of this bite-sized (yet nutrient-rich) veggie. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Honey-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Kate Sears

Honey-Roasted Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Cranberries and honey give these Brussels sprouts a sweeter edge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Green Onions and Cilantro

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Green Onions and Cilantro Recipe

Bring your Brussels to life by caramelizing them in a rich, salty fish sauce. This cooking process enhances the sweet notes in these roasted vegetables.

3 of 30

Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts and Farro Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Tina Stamos and Gordon Sawyer Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Instant Pot Brussels Sprouts and Farro Salad Recipe

Hearty and filling, this easy Instant Pot side dish was an instant hit in our test kitchen. For a vegetarian option, omit the bacon, saute the Brussels sprouts in olive oil, and cook the farro in vegetable stock.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Sautéed Lemony Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Claire Spollen

Sautéed Lemony Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Sautéing Brussels sprouts with lemon rind gives this side dish a lemony flavor. 

5 of 30

Brussels Sprouts with Tonnato Sauce

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Brussels Sprouts with Tonnato Sauce Recipe

This unusual recipe, loosely based on Italian vitello tonnato (veal with tuna mayonnaise), comes from Bar Tartine in San Francisco. The sprouts are cooked two ways: leaves steamed and tossed with a lemony vinaigrette, and hearts roasted until sweet and nutty, then set on a layer of intensely flavorful tuna mayonnaise and scattered with the leaves. On top: shavings of bottarga, the savory Italian specialty of pressed gray mullet roe.

6 of 30

Campfire-Grilled Brussels Sprouts Salad with Bacon and Cider Vinaigrette

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Campfire-Grilled Brussels Sprouts Salad with Bacon and Cider Vinaigrette Recipe

The mustard mop on the Brussels sprouts allows for a more flavorful char and provides a tart, sweet balance to their natural flavor. Tossing with bacon, cider vinaigrette, and herbs rounds out this hearty salad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Grapes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Grapes Recipe

Balsamic grapes add a hint of fresh sweetness to these Brussels sprouts.

8 of 30

Brussels Sprouts with Crisp Prosciutto

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke

Brussels Sprouts with Crisp Prosciutto Recipe

Brown the Brussels sprouts in a skillet with butter, salt and pepper, then stir in sautéed prosciutto for an easy and flavorful holiday side dish.

9 of 30

Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Caesar Brussels Sprouts Salad with Almonds Recipe

Sturdy shaved Brussels sprouts hold the crunchy almonds and a garlicky Parmesan vinaigrette without wilting. Serve with roast chicken or lamb.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons Recipe

Toasty brown-butter croutons make simple roasted Brussels sprouts holiday worthy.

11 of 30

Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Catherine Crowell Steele; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos Recipe

Even folks who aren't fans of Brussels sprouts will like them fried. Houston's popular Eight Row Flint takes fried Brussels sprouts one step further by transforming them into vegetarian tacos, providing the inspiration for this recipe. A splatter guard is helpful when frying the sprouts.

12 of 30

Coffee-Rubbed Steak With Brussels Sprouts Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Coffee-Rubbed Steak With Brussels Sprouts Salad Recipe

This super fast weeknight meal comes together in 20 minutes, but is elegant enough to impress a date or wow a family. The blue cheese and honey give the salad plenty of depth and flavor, and the coffee adds an unbeatable richness to the steak. (Don't worry. It's not enough to keep anyone up.) And it all comes together at just 427 calories per serving!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Brussels Sprouts Sauté with Pecans and Blue Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Brussels Sprouts Sauté with Pecans and Blue Cheese Recipe

Apple cider vinegar helps to quickly braise the Brussels sprouts until tender and adds a gentle tang. You can substitute goat or pecorino Romano cheese for the blue cheese.

14 of 30

Cheesy Brussels Sprouts and Mushrooms

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Cheesy Brussels Sprouts and Mushrooms Recipe

Up your Brussels sprouts game with this mushroom-packed skillet side dish. Shopping hint: Cremini mushrooms are often labeled as baby bellas; there's no flavor difference. Substitute your favorite variety, or pick up pre-sliced mushrooms to cut your chopping time in half. Leftovers are delicious served atop a salad or tossed with a quick tahini dressing.

15 of 30

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Mustard Dressing

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Mustard Dressing Recipe

Here's proof that Brussels sprouts can be delicious without bacon. Sherry (or apple cider) vinegar lends complementary sweet-tart notes, and grainy mustard adds peppery tang. High-heat roasting gives the sprouts a little char and the faintest hint of smoky flavor. It's a quick dish that yields fantastic results.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo and Garlic

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo and Garlic Recipe

Chorizo and garlic add a kick of spice to these Brussels sprouts.

17 of 30

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Recipe

These classic roasted Brussels sprouts take only minutes to prepare and pair well with any main dish.

18 of 30

Brussels Sprout and Sweet Potato Salad

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth

Brussels Sprout and Sweet Potato Salad Recipe

Toss together Brussels sprouts and cubed sweet potato for a flavor-packed side dish that packs a nutritious punch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Glazed Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Tangy white balsamic vinegar teams up with pomegranate juice to rev up this twist on the classic Thanksgiving side dish.

20 of 30

Farro Salad with Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, and Berries

Credit: Sara Tane

Farro Salad with Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, and Berries Recipe

The unlikely combination between bacon, Brussels sprouts, and sweet summer berries proves to be quite the match. This salad can be served while the bacon, Brussels sprouts, and farro are still warm, or you can prep the salad in advance, keep it in the refrigerator, and serve it chilled.

21 of 30

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Cider and Bacon

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Cider and Bacon Recipe

Adding cider and bacon bring a sweet and savory flavor to these Brussels sprouts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Warm Brussels Sprout Leaves with Toasted Garlic and Lemon

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Dan Becker

Warm Brussels Sprout Leaves with Toasted Garlic and Lemon Recipe

This Brussels sprouts dish is the perfect accompaniment for your next dinner menu. Don't be afraid to sprinkle on some extra lemon juice.

23 of 30

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Mustard and Thyme

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Braised Brussels Sprouts with Mustard and Thyme Recipe

The mustard and thyme in these Brussels sprouts give this side dish a boost of added flavor.

24 of 30

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Garlic and Pecorino

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Garlic and Pecorino Recipe

Take the flavor of Brussels sprouts to a new level with the addition of six cloves of garlic and pecorino Romano cheese. The total cooking time is only 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Brussels Sprouts Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Brussels Sprouts Casserole Recipe

This solid casserole is perfect for a winter gathering and would especially be welcome around the holidays. The strong flavors of sharply biting Brussels sprouts and salty bacon are rounded out with creamy, cheesy goodness, while buttery breadcrumbs add a nice crunch. It'd make a perfect side for roasted chicken or pot roast, but it's also a nice addition to a Thanksgiving or Christmas table. 

 

26 of 30

Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Smoky Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Since there's a touch of sugar in this recipe, stir the Brussels sprouts often to prevent burning. If you're feeling extra decadent, top this side with a little grated Manchego cheese.

27 of 30

Brussels Sprouts Tarte Tatin

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Brussels Sprouts Tarte Tatin Recipe

The key to delicious Brussels sprouts is to cook them just enough so their flavor stays earthy-sweet and their texture tender without too much give. Use our "knife test" as described in this recipe to check for doneness. They're best served right away (they're not a great make-ahead option), so plan accordingly.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Pair French-cut green beans with fresh Brussels sprouts, bacon,  and cremini mushrooms for an updated twist on traditional green bean casserole.

29 of 30

Maple-Caraway Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Maple-Caraway Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Caraway seeds toast and infuse the butter as it browns, giving the Brussels sprouts a beautifully bronzed look and adding nutty depth.

30 of 30

Brussels Sprouts with Crisp Prosciutto

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke

Brussels Sprouts with Crisp Prosciutto Recipe

Serving Brussels sprouts with prosciutto makes for a 5-star side dish perfect for holiday meals and weekend dinner parties alike.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next