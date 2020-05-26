15 Super Satisfying Grain Salad Recipes
We value textural intrigue in our meals, and there's no better place to experiment with a balance of crunchy, juicy, tender, and toothy elements like a grain salad. Since these grain salad recipes contain a variety of ingredients, they also satisfy an array of nutritional needs. Whether you're looking to step up your side dish game or just make salad feel more fun/filling, these grain salad recipes are here to prove that healthy isn't synonymous with boring.
Toasted Farro Salad with Watermelon and Peaches Recipe
Toasting the farro before boiling it brings out an added layer of rich nuttiness to this hearty grain salad. Complemented by fresh herbs and sweet, juicy peaches and watermelon, this summertime side dish is the ultimate refreshing and nutritious bite you need. Serve it immediately, or let the flavors meld in the refrigerator for a couple hours (or overnight) and enjoy it cold.
Beet, Farro, and Watercress Salad with Fig Vinaigrette Recipe
This salad is simply chock-full of all kinds of good stuff--sweet, tender beets; the crisp snap of zucchini; fennel's anise crunch; and chewy-tender farro. You can make it up to two days ahead; just leave out the watercress until shortly before serving.
Chicken, Farro, and Vegetable Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette Recipe
Grilling the chicken and vegetables gives this healthy and hearty salad a smoky, sweet flavor. If you prefer, substitute sliced celery for fennel and pearl barley or wheat berries for farro.
Bulgur, Mint, and Parsley Salad Recipe
Light, herby, and vibrantly flavored, this salad makes a fine addition to a meze spread. Make up to two hours ahead so tastes can meld.
Greek Tomato and Cucumber Salad with Farro Recipe
Whole-grain farro bulks up this hearty Mediterranean salad. If you like the crunch of fresh red onion but not the full pungency, give the slices a 30-second dip in ice water to tame the flavor; drain and toss in the salad.
Spring Vegetable and Quinoa Salad with Bacon Recipe
This rich and dynamic quinoa salad could easily be pulled together with whatever leftover grain you have on hand, such as farro or bulgur. A trio of fresh herbs deliver a major dose of freshness while balancing out more robust flavor components, such as whole-grain Dijon mustard and toasted almonds. To make this dish vegetarian, prepare the quinoa using vegetable stock instead of chicken stock and eliminate the bacon.
Greek Farro and Chickpea Salad Recipe
This greek-inspired salad works as a great make-ahead lunch that is not shy on flavor. The hearty farro grain gives the salad great texture, while the crumbled feta adds a delicious tangy flavor with each bite. For Sunday prep, omit the arugula and make enough farro mixture for the week. Stir in the greens just before you head out the door.
Lemon-Garlic Pork and Broccoli Bulgur Bowl Recipe
Bulgur is a great go-to grain because of its quick cook time and neutral flavor.
Whole-Grain Veggie Burrito Bowl Recipe
This is a Tex-Mex riff on the Korean rice dish bibimbap, in which various toppings are arranged over a bed of rice. Here, burrito bowl must-haves such as smoky black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and slaw top brown rice.
Middle Eastern Rice Salad Recipe
Transform a bowl of brown rice into a Middle Eastern salad with the addition of chickpeas, mint, cumin and dates. The flavors really jazz up this healthy side dish.
This colorful, south-of-the-border rice salad comes together quickly and features rice tossed with salsa, fresh veggies, lime juice, olive oil, and cilantro.
Ditch a mayonnaise-laden potato salad for this fresh, minty number. Drizzle the versatile dressing over fresh fruit or grilled fish or veggies.
Last summer, Rachel Weill created this salad using farro, a nutty-tasting wheat berry.
Farro, Cherry, and Walnut Salad Recipe
Farro is a quick-cooking grain with a mild flavor, perfect for a summer salad. Add juicy cherries, crunchy celery, and a mustardy dressing for the perfect accompaniment to grilled meat, poultry, or fish. If you can't find farro, you can substitute wheat berries, barley, or quinoa.
Onion, Feta, and Bell Pepper Farro Salad Recipe
For a bright and refreshing side dish, look no further than this easy recipe. If you can't find precooked farro, substitute precooked or boil-in-bag brown rice.