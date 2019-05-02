Our Best Summer Fruit Pies and Tarts

Strawberry-Cardamom Slab Pie Recipe

Got berries? This simple slab pie is the perfect way to put an abundance of summer berries to delicious use—especially if you need to whip up a bright and cheery dessert for a crowd. One of the best things about this strawberry pie (besides the swoon-worthy flavor combo of fresh, summer strawberries with a delicate dose of cardamom) is the no-roll crust… because let's get real, as great as a slab pie is in theory, the idea of rolling out pie dough to fit a sheet pan is less than thrilling. With this no-fuss crust, all you have to do is dump the dough straight from the food processor onto your greased pan and press it into place. Top the whole shebang with a toasty macadamia nut streusel, and you have the type of dessert that makes you look like a real pastry pro. Feel free to make this pie your own by swapping in some of your favorite flavors. You can substitute other fresh, seasonal fruits (like blueberries, cherries, or peaches) for some or all of the strawberries, and swap the macadamias for your favorite nuts—pecans or almonds would work great in this recipe. We prefer tapioca flour in a fruity pie filling like this as it imparts no distinct flavor and creates a great, silky consistency when combined with the berries' juices, but you can certainly use corn starch or all-purpose flour as your thickening agent if you don't have tapioca flour on hand.