20 Fantastically Easy Pie Recipes

Gingerbread Pie Recipe

Are you ready for the only holiday pie recipe you'll ever need for the rest of your life? Because this is it. Packed with gingerbread flavor, this pie isn't for the faint of heart. Gingerbread always packs a punch, especially in a crunchy crust, and paired with a luscious, creamy filling, the flavor and texture combination create an unforgettable pie. You'd think a pie this delicious was labor intensive, but it's actually quite simple: The secret comes from using cookie butter as a base for the filling. You can make this pie up to three days in advance, and then just grab it and go when you're heading out. Sprinkle more gingersnaps on top for an even gingerier experience.