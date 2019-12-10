20 Fantastically Easy Pie Recipes
Do you know anyone who doesn't like pie? Exactly—the dessert is universally beloved, so it's no wonder it's the star of many a holiday table. Luckily, thanks to no-fuss fillings and shortcuts like pre-made crusts, making a standout pie doesn't have to be labor-intensive. These easy and delicious pie recipes prove that a quality, crowd-pleasing pie doesn't have to be cumbersome.
Foolproof Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie is a classic for a reason - it's got an unrivaled flavor that nobody can resist. Whip up this Foolproof Key Lime Pie for an easy dessert your guests are sure to enjoy. In a pinch, you can use regular limes, but when it comes to fresh juice versus bottled, the real thing always triumphs.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Bake a sweet memory with Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie. One bite of this creamy pie will take you back in time.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
TIP: For a crisp crust (no more soggy bottom!), use a metal pie pan and pre-bake your crust with pie weights.
Sour Cream Apple Pie
"Great pie, everyone at the holiday party I took it to was blown away." -laebrown
Mango Cream Pie
Make a tropical cream pie by adding mango nectar to the cream filling and topping the pie with fresh mango slices, whipped cream and mint.
Gingerbread Pie
Are you ready for the only holiday pie recipe you'll ever need for the rest of your life? Because this is it. Packed with gingerbread flavor, this pie isn't for the faint of heart. Gingerbread always packs a punch, especially in a crunchy crust, and paired with a luscious, creamy filling, the flavor and texture combination create an unforgettable pie. You'd think a pie this delicious was labor intensive, but it's actually quite simple: The secret comes from using cookie butter as a base for the filling. You can make this pie up to three days in advance, and then just grab it and go when you're heading out. Sprinkle more gingersnaps on top for an even gingerier experience.
Chocolate Infinity Pie
This pie has it all. It's full of chocolate flavor, has a silky-smooth texture, and it's also gluten-free. Also, to make this pie vegan, be sure to use vegan chocolate chips. With this fantastic pie recipe, everyone gets to indulge.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Pie
Refrigerated pie dough makes preparing this tasty dessert a snap. Cornstarch and tapioca ensure a velvety filling by thickening the fruit juices. Serve this raspberry-rhubarb pie with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Oreo Cookie Pie
Oreos on Oreos on Oreos. This Oreo pie recipe is super easy and a must-make for any fan of Milk's Favorite Cookie.
Lemonade Pie
For a homemade look, freeze crust for five minutes, and then slip it into your favorite pie plate before adding filling.
Peanut Butter Pie
Treat yourself to a light version of peanut butter pie. It tastes like eating a peanut butter and chocolate candy bar, but lightened ingredients like reduced-fat peanut butter, fat-free condensed milk, and light cream cheese keep fat and calories in check without sacrificing any flavor.
Perfectly Easy Blackberry Pie
If you haven't eaten any blackberry pie yet, is it really summer? This perfectly easy blackberry pie comes together in a little more than an hour and highlights one of summer's best fruits. This recipe works with either fresh or frozen blackberries (or a mixture of the two), but fresh blackberries have more flavor and won't take as long to cook. Serve with vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.
Lemon Chess Pie
To keep kosher, you'll want to wait at least three hours after the main meal before serving this dairy-enriched dessert.
Buckeye Pie
This pie version of buckeye balls candy has a chocolate wafer crust, a sweet and creamy peanut butter filling, and is covered with a chocolate ganache.
Million Dollar Pie
Don't be fooled by the name, this Million Dollar Pie is actually quite inexpensive to make—but it tastes like a million bucks. Plus, it couldn't be simpler to toss together and requires no baking. Whip it up for a holiday meal or spur-of-the-moment party.
Mom's Pecan Pie
This classic dessert is a crowd favorite. Served warm with a scoop or two of ice cream, this favored baking recipe is perfect for any holiday. Add semi-sweet chocolate chips or bits of baking chocolate for a chocolaty take on this pie recipe. Some like it with a slice of cheese on top. This will definitely be a hit at any of your upcoming family gatherings-especially in the colder months.
Apple Upside-Down Pie
It tastes as good as its fun presentation. Pecans, apples and brown sugar shine in this upside-down pie.
Easy Key Lime Pie
Dessert doesn't get easier, or more delicious, than a no-bake key lime pie. Requiring just a handful of ingredients, this easy pie is a great recipe for less experienced bakers—especially considering what a crowd-pleaser it is. Perfect for the hot summer months when you'd rather reduce your oven use, the luscious key lime filling sets up to creamy perfection with the help of Cool Whip. Though we provide instructions for a homemade graham cracker crust, you can make this key lime pie recipe all the easier (and skip the oven altogether) by opting for a pre-made, store-bought pie crust instead.
Chocolate Icebox Pie
This ultra-decadent chocolate pie recipe features a rich homemade chocolate pie filling topped with whipped cream and chopped chocolate candy bar pieces.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cream Pie
This delicious pie is so simple it's foolproof. Be sure to let the crust and custard meld in the refrigerator for 4 to 48 hours before topping with cream.