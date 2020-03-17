8 Flavorful Twists on Shepherd's Pie
Few things more comforting than meat, gravy, and vegetables slathered with a thick, creamy topping of mashed potatoes (or other starch). Although shepherd's pie is easy to make from basic pantry and freezer staples, it can be anything but boring. Try these takes on an old favorite for a quick and easy supper tonight.
Upside-Down Shepherd's Pie
Upside-Down Shepherd's Pie Recipe
This super-speedy dish flips traditional shepherd's pie on its head — literally. Simply simmer cooked ground beef with root vegetables, herbs, and a gravy made from beef stock and flour. Microwave cubed potatoes until soft, then mash with milk and top with the beef mixture.
Meatball Shepherd's Pie
Meatball Shepherd's Pie Recipe
This hearty pie calls for meatballs instead of the traditional browned ground beef, while cream cheese, Gruyère cheese, and dry sherry add richness and subtle flavor.
Cauliflower Shepherd's Pie
Cauliflower Shepherd's Pie Recipe
Nobody would dare turn down a dish this savory or satisfying. The mixture of Yukon potatoes and cauliflower makes for a topping that's almost velvety, while the combination of lamb and meat provides A-plus flavor and taste. Lamb tenderloin can be hard to find, but you can buy lamb chops or lamb rib chops and cut the meat off the bone—or, you could substitute more beef for the lamb and turn this into a cauliflower cottage pie.
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust
Shepherd's Pie with Potato Crust Recipe
This eye-catching variation on shepherd's pie calls for thinly sliced white and sweet potatoes instead of the traditional layer of mashed potatoes.
Moroccan Shepherd's Pie
Moroccan Shepherd's Pie Recipe
Sweet potatoes provide a nice foil for the full-flavored lamb, tangy olives, and earthy spices. You can also bake the entire mixture in an 8-inch square baking dish. Assemble up to a day ahead, cover, refrigerate, and bake just before serving.
One-Pan Portabella Mushroom Shepherd's Pie
One-Pan Portabella Mushroom Shepherd's Pie Recipe
Just because you're vegetarian doesn't mean missing out on all the shepherd's pie fun. This dish substitutes Portabella mushroom caps for the usual ground beef for a hearty, decadent, and delicious weeknight supper.
Keto Shepherd's Pie
Swapping in a cheesy cauliflower mash for carb-rich white potatoes makes this family favorite keto-friendly, while keeping it every bit as hearty and comforting as you want a shepherd's pie to be.
Pastel de Choclo (Beef and Corn Shepherd's Pie)
Pastel de Choclo (Beef and Corn Shepherd's Pie) Recipe
Like a Chilean shepherd's pie, pastel de choclo tops spiced ground beef with a puréed corn crust. You can prepare the pies through step 5 up to 1 day ahead; cover and chill. It may take up to 10 minutes longer to bake the cold pies, and broiling may not be needed to brown tops. Use purchased refrigerated grilled chicken breast pieces or grill your own.