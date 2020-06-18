15+ Copycat Main Dishes to Satisfy Your Ultimate Restaurant Cravings
When the craving strikes, it's always nice to know that you can whip up some of your favorite dishes in the comfort of your own kitchen. Try your hand at these copycat recipes, including Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Sandwich, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and Panera Bread's Summer Corn Chowder.
Copycat Popeyes Fried Chicken
Love the signature warming kick of Popeyes' fried chicken? Good news: You can skip the drive-thru and enjoy a homemade version of this fast-food favorite with our beautifully crisp, perfectly spiced copycat recipe.
Copycat Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Sure, they may be known for steak (being a steakhouse and all), but everyone knows that Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken is the real MVP on their menu. Enjoy this cheesy chicken dinner any night you please with our easy copycat recipe.
Copycat Starbucks Bacon & Gruyère Egg Bites
All the cheesy goodness of Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, minus the high price tag and long drive-thru line.
Copycat Filet-O-Fish
Fry the fish at a lower-than-usual temperature to keep that trademark golden glow.
Copycat Chili's Baby Back Ribs
Next time you want your baby back ribs, take matters into your own hands with this copycat recipe for Chili's famously succulent pork ribs.
Copycat Starbucks Egg White, Roasted Red Pepper, & Spinach Egg Bites
These fluffy , perfectly portioned egg bites are super convenient and can easily be made ahead of time at home for a grab-and-go breakfast that only needs a few seconds in the microwave.
Copycat Doritos Locos Tacos
These cheesy nacho- and ranch-flavored tacos are, dare we say it, even better than the fast-food version. Pro-tip: If you can't find cheese powder in your local grocery store (not surprising), no worries; you can use the packet of dry cheese mix from a box of macaroni and cheese (such as Kraft brand). You should only need 1 package for the amount of cheese powder called for in the recipe below.
Copycat Panera Bread Summer Corn Chowder
Panera Bread's delightful seasonal chowder features sweet corn kernels that are balanced with a creamy base and spicy accents. Its popularity grows every year, and fans can't wait to indulge in one of the few warm soups that you'd actually want to eat on a summer day. The vegetarian-friendly chowder pairs perfectly with a vibrant green salad or a thick slice of crusty bread. It is loaded with a handful of vegetables to give you a wonderfully chunky bite with each spoonful. The smoked paprika adds a subtle smokiness that enhances the kick from the jalapeño and cayenne peppers. Finish the soup with freshly chopped cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime juice for brightness.
Copycat IHOP Strawberry Banana King's Hawaiian French Toast
A partnership between IHOP and King's Hawaiian Sweet Bread led to the creation of the ultimate breakfast mashup—Hawaiian sweet bread French toast… Yeah, we are just scratching our heads wondering why we hadn't thought of this first. This dish has transformed the classic, cult favorite dinner rolls into a morning must-have, that may just replace basic sliced bread forever. The pillowy rolls are dunked in a rich vanilla custard and pan-fried with butter to golden perfection. The French toasts are then topped with a simple strawberry syrup made from fresh berries and sugar, simmered for just a few minutes, followed by a handful of banana slices for a sweet finish.
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich
Your favorite fast food sandwich just got a little bit better. Soaked in a tangy, pickle juice solution, the chicken is then dredged in flour and tossed in an egg mixture. After a hot pan sear, the chicken breasts acquire a crispy, crunchy outside, while maintaining a succulent, flavorful interior. Served with toasted buns and adorned with pickle chips, this sandwich will make you seriously wonder why you'd ever go back to the drive-thru.
Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup
This copycat version of Panera's broccoli cheddar soup makes the fan-favorite dish easy to enjoy anytime. Plus, this simple-to-follow recipe rivals the original in terms of flavor, and at a fraction of the cost. The roux (a thickening base made of flour and butter) is used to create the soup's signature smooth, rich consistency. The addition of turmeric brightens the natural yellow tint of this cheesy soup and adds a subtle depth of flavor. Meanwhile, the white pepper and ground nutmeg lend the soup a gentle warmth that balances out the richness of the dairy ingredients. The chicken broth and cheddar cheese provide a good amount of saltiness in this recipe, but be sure to give it a taste before serving, and stir in an additional pinch of salt if desired.
Copycat McRib Sandwich
The recent return of the McDonald's McRib (to select locations only) inspired us to create our own rendition of the iconic fast food sandwich, consisting of a pork-based patty, shaped into the shape of a miniature slab of ribs. If you can't get your hands on the "real" McRib (or even if you can), rest assured that this copycat version is well within your grasp—not to mention, a totally viable option to feed the family for dinner. Our Copycat MicRibs are easy to make and taste better than most anything you'll find at a drive thru.
Copycat Panda Express Chow Mein
You can make this Panda Express menu favorite at home in less time than it'd take you to load in the car and hit the drive thru. Even better, you can customize our copycat chow mein easily by adding in any favorite veggies you have on hand. If you want to bulk this easy noodle dish into an entree, add your protein of choice—leftover chicken, shrimp, or a freshly fried egg would all make great additions (and they won't cost extra).
Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup
This hearty cream-based soup is super simple to prepare at home. The crumbled Italian sausage and bacon lend this copycat dish a rich, savory flavor. Cook the sausage and bacon, then sauté the onions, potatoes, and garlic in the rendered bacon fat. Combine with the remaining ingredients and simmer on the stovetop until the potatoes are done.
Copycat BK Chicken Fries
Making a DIY version of the cult-favorite Burger King Chicken Fries at home is suprisingly easy—all you'll need (besides chicken) are a few pantry staples. And trust us, these homemade chicken fries beat anything from the drive-thru. Serve with your favorite dipping sauces and enjoy.
Copycat Panera Bread Mac and Cheese
The famously cheesy, kid-friendly side item on the Panera Bread menu has garnered popularity among customers of all ages. Now, you can enjoy the rich and saucy goodness of that white cheddar mac and cheese anytime, and in the comfort of your own kitchen. No need to crank up the oven either, this easy-to-prepare mac and cheese is made entirely on the stove top—in under thirty minutes. The cheese sauce is made with a combination of white cheddar and white American cheese that melt together to form a decadently thick and smooth sauce. We opted to use Dijon mustard instead of dried mustard for a subtle hint of spice to balance all the rich creaminess of the sauce. Even the pickiest of eaters in your family won't be able to resist this simple mac and cheese recipe.
Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Did you know that you can make 6 Copycat Mexican Pizzas in the time it takes to make a Taco Bell Run? Well, you do now. Our Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizzas make a perfect late-night snack or simple family dinner. Or, whip some up for an after-school hangout and you'll be the coolest parent on the block.
Copycat Waffle House Waffles
Whether you live in a state without a Waffle House or just want to recreate their food at home, you can't have a copycat Waffle House meal without an at-home interpretation of their signature waffles. Our version uses pantry staples rather than a $15 bag of mix and comes together in 20 minutes. Serve with a side of Copycat Waffle House Hash Browns.