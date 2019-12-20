20 Perfect New Year's Eve Cocktails
What better way to ring in the New Year than with a festive drink or two (or three)? From easy big-batch crowd-pleasers (like this fun Cranberry Sangría Punch or this cozy Blackberry Cardamom Mulled Wine) to new and exciting twists on old favorites (you've got to check out these Pomegranate Champagne Jello Shots), we've got the New Year's Eve cocktails to get your party started.
Cinnamon Hot Toddy
Mulled cider and cinnamon whiskey unite to create a perfect winter sipper. The Fireball flavor may be subtle here, but there's no doubt this cider is spiked. We prefer using refrigerated cider to shelf-stable cider. Depending on your preferred brand of cider, you may choose to omit the added sugar during the mulling step.
Meyer Lemon Drop
When life gives you Meyer lemons, make this softened take on a lemon drop. Meyer lemons are in season from November to March, so the holidays are the perfect time to take advantage of these unique fruits. They're considered a cross between a standard lemon and a mandarin orange, so their tartness is subdued.
Cranberry Sangría Punch
This wintry, ruby-red spin on sangría is a staff favorite but comes with a warning: It goes down easy. Make it a day ahead, and add the Champagne right before serving.
Hot Buttered RumChata
Here's a creamy take on traditional buttered rum: Rumchata is a blend of rum, cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar. Essentially, it's the Mexican drink, horchata, combined with rum. Even if you're unfamiliar with horchata, the apple pie spice adds the coziness you know and love in a winter cocktail.
Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch
This refreshing punch will make your next cocktail party or happy hour the talk of the town. Spicy ginger and bourbon (our Test Kitchen recommends using Bulleit Bourbon) give this big-batch cocktail a bite that's balanced out by fresh orange and lemon juices and sparkling mineral water (such as Topo Chico).
Fizzy Cider Punch
Basic apple cider is dressed up and ready to party with this Fizzy Cider Punch recipe. This fizzy fall drink is ideal for a crowd, so this cider punch should be the signature drink at your holiday gathering. This fun and festive punch has a short ingredient list that's easily accessible, and it comes together in just five minutes.
Blackberry Cardamom Mulled Wine
A departure from traditional mulled wines that sugar and spice up a wine like a gingerbread cookie, this more delicate, floral mulled wine plays up the essence of a jammy Malbec or Zinfandel with blackberry and vanilla bean and adds hints of cardamom and cinnamon for a twist.
Merry Manhattan
Cherry liqueur gives this classic cocktail a holiday feel. For a twist, try using maraschino cherries soaked in bourbon or Luxardo—both are available on Amazon.
Lemon-Pear Toddy
This hot toddy comes together in a flash thanks to the microwave. A little fresh lemon juice adds a bright top note and balances the sweet pear flavor with light tang.
Raspberry Rosé Bellini
The rosé simple syrup used to create this cocktail offers a multitude of delicious possibilities for any festive celebration--including your next holiday or New Year's Eve party.
Pear and Pomegranate Bellini
For an elegant and fruity cocktail ready in just 5 minutes, try this easy bellini made with brandy, pomegranate juice and prosecco.
Champagne and Cranberries
Though this is one of the shortest recipes we've ever published (you're literally just combining two ingredients in a glass), it's one of our favorite festive drinks. Nothing says "it's the holiday season" like champagne and cranberries.
Pomegranate Champagne Jello Shots
These sophisticated squares are a far cry from the jello shots you had in college. They're not very sweet, so if you'd like them sweeter, use demi-sec sparkling wine. The Pop Rocks® pop immediately once they're wet, so serve them on the side, to be sprinkled on right before eating.
Champagne Punch
While this simple Champagne punch is tasty on its own, the fruity stir-ins add an extra flavorful touch. For a nonalcoholic option, have lemon-lime soda or seltzer water on hand.
Rum Punch
This rum punch is so bright and refreshing, it'll keep you warm and satisfied even on the coldest winter nights. Fresh lime juice and ginger ale offer a pleasant heat, while the familiar flavors of pineapple and coconut take you straight to the tropics.
Spiced Orange-Bourbon Punch
Bourbon fans will love this light and fizzy drink. You can substitute ginger ale for ginger beer, but make sure to use freshly squeezed orange juice.
Hard Apple Cider Punch
Aperol and Grand Marnier give this cool weather cocktail a pop of color and a deeper citrusy flavor. If you'd prefer not to drink, sub in 3 cups plain apple cider instead of the hard stuff and omit the liqueurs (add a splash of grenadine or pomegranate molasses instead).
Rosy Apple Sparkler
Whether you're enjoying it on a weekday night or at a festive New Year's party, this drink is one of the best ways to get your celebration started. Apple flavors pair with rosé to create a perfectly refreshing and satisfying cocktail.