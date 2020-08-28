13 Coffee Cocktail Recipes for That Perfect Boozy, Buzzy Combo

Updated June 22, 2022
Credit: Jonny Valiant; Styling: Pam Morris

Struggling to choose between coffee and cocktails? Struggle no more. These decadent spiked coffee recipes are sure to get a little buzz going—of both the caffeinated and alcoholic varieties. Stick to classic coffee cocktails like Irish Coffee, or experiment with cinnamon whiskey in Gingerbread Java, double the rum fun in Smuggler's Coffee, and reach for both chicory coffee and chicory liqueur in Southern Russian Punch. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Boozy Whipped Coffee

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Boozy Whipped Coffee Recipe

We took the easy drink that's taken the internet by storm and made it even better. Take your Dalgona coffee up a notch by adding an indulgent dose of coffee liqueur to the mix.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Irish Coffee Jell-O Shots

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Irish Coffee Jell-O Shots Recipe

If you're looking for an easy way to get the St. Patrick's Day party started, look no further than these Irish coffee-inspired Jell-O shots, featuring layers of Kahlúa-spiked coffee, Bailey's Irish cream, and Irish whiskey. We also included a bit of pecan liqueur (because it's delicious), but feel free to replace it with an additional 1/4-cup of Bailey's.

3 of 13

Spiked Vietnamese Coffee Frappé

Credit: Greg Dupree

Spiked Vietnamese Coffee Frappé Recipe

This incredible spiked frappé features cold brew coffee concentrate (or brewed espresso) blended with sweetened condensed milk and coffee liqueur. Sip on hot summer days for a relaxing and refreshing drink.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Coffee Liqueur Affogato with Chocolate Whipped Cream

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Coffee Liqueur Affogato with Chocolate Whipped Cream Recipe

This decadent dessert is ridiculously easy to make and is based around four of our absolutely favorite things: caffeine, booze, ice cream, and chocolate.

5 of 13

Frangelico Coffee

Credit: Iain Bagwell Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Frangelico Coffee Recipe

Start with strong-brewed French-roast coffee, add a splash of hazelnut liqueur, and finish with vanilla bean, cream, and sugar. Because what better way is there to kick off a festive brunch or settle down to dessert than with a spiked cup of coffee?

6 of 13

Drambuie Swing Swizzle

Credit: Photo courtesy of Drambuie

Drambuie Swing Swizzle Recipe

Vance Henderson, the U.S. Brand Ambassador for Drambuie, marries vanilla cold brew with scotch whisky for a polished coffee cocktail that, in his opinion, is out-of-the-box and "surprisingly harmonious." Seriously, this spiked coffee drink is worth the fuss and provides a killer buzz.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Southern Russian Punch

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Southern Russian Punch Recipe

Try Cathead Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur from Jackson, Mississippi, to boost the bold chicory flavor. If you can't find chicory coffee, use any strong brewed coffee to make this riff on a White Russian. Rim the cups in turbinado sugar before ladling in the punch.

8 of 13

Doppia Bevande

Credit: Photo Courtesy of The Aviary

Doppia Bevande Recipe

Ingi Sigurdsson and Alexis Belton of The Aviary in Chicago modeled this coffee cocktail after an affogato, which is soft vanilla gelato paired with robust espresso. They call it the Doppia Bevande and serve it in two glasses that should be consumed side-by-side, so each part can show off its own unique personality. 

9 of 13

Smuggler's Coffee

Credit: Fredrika Stjärne

Smuggler's Coffee Recipe

This double rum coffee is deliciously flavored with cinnamon and orange zest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Spiced Coffee With Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Credit: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Deborah Williams/Pat Bates and Associates

Spiced Coffee With Cinnamon Whipped Cream Recipe

Yummy spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger warm up this boozy coffee cocktail. Amaretto adds a hint of almond flavor.

11 of 13

Gingerbread Java

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Gingerbread Java Recipe

Marry the festive flavor of gingerbread with cinnamon liqueur, pumpkin pie spice, and fresh-brewed coffee. The result? A not-too-sweet drink that warms you from head to toe. If your holiday party falls on a rainy, cold night, consider serving it instead of eggnog.

12 of 13

Irish Coffee

Credit: Jonny Valiant; Styling: Pam Morris

Irish Coffee Recipe

Irish whiskey has a smooth, round flavor, as opposed to the smoky quality of Scotch whisky. If you don't have Irish whiskey, substitute bourbon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Irish Coffee

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Irish Coffee Recipe

Irish whiskey, brown sugar, and a crown of frothy cream adds smoothness and warmth to this traditional coffee cocktail. 

 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next