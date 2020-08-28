13 Coffee Cocktail Recipes for That Perfect Boozy, Buzzy Combo
Struggling to choose between coffee and cocktails? Struggle no more. These decadent spiked coffee recipes are sure to get a little buzz going—of both the caffeinated and alcoholic varieties. Stick to classic coffee cocktails like Irish Coffee, or experiment with cinnamon whiskey in Gingerbread Java, double the rum fun in Smuggler's Coffee, and reach for both chicory coffee and chicory liqueur in Southern Russian Punch.
Boozy Whipped Coffee
We took the easy drink that's taken the internet by storm and made it even better. Take your Dalgona coffee up a notch by adding an indulgent dose of coffee liqueur to the mix.
Irish Coffee Jell-O Shots
If you're looking for an easy way to get the St. Patrick's Day party started, look no further than these Irish coffee-inspired Jell-O shots, featuring layers of Kahlúa-spiked coffee, Bailey's Irish cream, and Irish whiskey. We also included a bit of pecan liqueur (because it's delicious), but feel free to replace it with an additional 1/4-cup of Bailey's.
Spiked Vietnamese Coffee Frappé
This incredible spiked frappé features cold brew coffee concentrate (or brewed espresso) blended with sweetened condensed milk and coffee liqueur. Sip on hot summer days for a relaxing and refreshing drink.
Coffee Liqueur Affogato with Chocolate Whipped Cream
This decadent dessert is ridiculously easy to make and is based around four of our absolutely favorite things: caffeine, booze, ice cream, and chocolate.
Frangelico Coffee
Start with strong-brewed French-roast coffee, add a splash of hazelnut liqueur, and finish with vanilla bean, cream, and sugar. Because what better way is there to kick off a festive brunch or settle down to dessert than with a spiked cup of coffee?
Drambuie Swing Swizzle
Vance Henderson, the U.S. Brand Ambassador for Drambuie, marries vanilla cold brew with scotch whisky for a polished coffee cocktail that, in his opinion, is out-of-the-box and "surprisingly harmonious." Seriously, this spiked coffee drink is worth the fuss and provides a killer buzz.
Southern Russian Punch
Try Cathead Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur from Jackson, Mississippi, to boost the bold chicory flavor. If you can't find chicory coffee, use any strong brewed coffee to make this riff on a White Russian. Rim the cups in turbinado sugar before ladling in the punch.
Doppia Bevande
Ingi Sigurdsson and Alexis Belton of The Aviary in Chicago modeled this coffee cocktail after an affogato, which is soft vanilla gelato paired with robust espresso. They call it the Doppia Bevande and serve it in two glasses that should be consumed side-by-side, so each part can show off its own unique personality.
Smuggler's Coffee
This double rum coffee is deliciously flavored with cinnamon and orange zest.
Spiced Coffee With Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Yummy spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger warm up this boozy coffee cocktail. Amaretto adds a hint of almond flavor.
Gingerbread Java
Marry the festive flavor of gingerbread with cinnamon liqueur, pumpkin pie spice, and fresh-brewed coffee. The result? A not-too-sweet drink that warms you from head to toe. If your holiday party falls on a rainy, cold night, consider serving it instead of eggnog.
Irish Coffee
Irish whiskey has a smooth, round flavor, as opposed to the smoky quality of Scotch whisky. If you don't have Irish whiskey, substitute bourbon.
Irish whiskey, brown sugar, and a crown of frothy cream adds smoothness and warmth to this traditional coffee cocktail.