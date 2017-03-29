20+ Must-Try Fish Dinners
Oh, the reasons to choose fish. It's lower in saturated fat, usually higher in healthy fat, has a shorter cook time, and you can buy just the right amount. And let's just be real, we could all use a break from chicken. Whether you prefer salmon, cod, halibut, or catfish, there's a recipe for a gorgeous, fresh fish dinner that fits your taste. We're loving the ease and bright flavors of these healthful dishes.
Roasted Salmon with Kale-Quinoa Salad
Roasted Salmon with Kale-Quinoa Salad Recipe
Wild salmon served over a simple, filling kale salad with grapes. The salmon is seasoned with everything that it needs: salt, pepper, and olive oil.
Seared Cod with Bacon, Braised Fennel, and Kale
Seared Cod with Bacon, Braised Fennel, and Kale Recipe
Sear the cod fillets in the bacon drippings to form a delicious crust and soak in flavor. You could also use grouper or snapper in this recipe.
Cod with Fennel and Fingerling Potatoes
Cod with Fennel and Fingerling Potatoes Recipe
Fingerling potatoes add some satisfying heft to a light dish of fish and veggies in a clean broth. We like the color contrast the purple potatoes lend, but any fingerlings you have will be fine. Use your most flavorful olive oil in this dish—it makes the sauce richer.
Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce
Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce Recipe
Bread tilapia fillets in a mixture that includes tortilla chips and cumin and coriander. Serve the warm crispy fish alongside orangey slaw.
Grilled Salmon with White Bean and Arugula Salad
Grilled Salmon with White Bean Arugula Salad Recipe
Seasoned lightly with just salt and pepper, this salmon dinner could not be easier. Plus, it only takes minutes to cook. Pro tip: ask for salmon fillets from the head end of the fish, as the tail end is much thinner.
Seared Grouper with Black-Eyed Pea Relish
Seared Grouper with Black-Eyed Pea Relish Recipe
This black-eyed pea relish is paired with grouper, here, but you may use halibut or cod. Make the relish a few days in advance, it only gets better as it sits.
Sautéed Snapper with Curried Greens
Sautéed Snapper with Curried Greens Recipe
Braised greens aren't just for Southern soul food, they make a perfect bed for simply seared snapper, tilapia, or any mild, firm white fish. You'll love the way these greens become wonderfully silky and aromatic when stirred into a fragrant broth of coconut milk, curry powder, garlic, and fresh ginger.
Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa
Sea Bass with Citrus Salsa Recipe
This recipe gives you dinner party elegance in a 20-minute dish. We rely on sea bass, a tender, mild-flavored fish with a lovely buttery quality. Grapefruit, orange, cilantro, and lime juice make up this tangy topping.
Cod with Shiitake-Bacon Crust and Arugula Salad
Cod with Shiitake-Bacon Crust and Arugula Salad Recipe
Shiitake mushrooms have a bolder flavor than most mushrooms, with an almost smoky quality that amplifies the flavor of the bacon. It's not likely that you've had a breading like this one!
Grilled Tuna Over Green Bean, Tomato, and Chickpea Salad
Grilled Tuna Over Green Bean, Tomato, and Chickpea Salad Recipe
This easy meal is high in protein, making is super satisfying. The green beans, chickpeas, tomatoes, walnuts, olives, and Parmesan make a delicious bed for sliced tuna steaks.
Barbecued Salmon
Fresh-caught Kodiak Island salmon is best when cooked simply. Try it grilled, with a brown-sugar, mustard, and thyme glaze.
Salmon with Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce
Salmon with Potatoes and Horseradish Sauce Recipe
You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans.
Swordfish with Red Pepper Sauce and Potatoes
Swordfish with Red Pepper Sauce and Potatoes Recipe
What an impressive dish for just a handful of ingredients! For a budget-friendly swap, try this recipe with mahi mahi.
Seared Tuna with Shaved Vegetable Salad
Seared Tuna with Shaved Vegetable Salad Recipe
Shaving raw root veggies into a side-dish salad is a fantastic approach. They're ready in just a few minutes, their earthy flavors stay vibrant, and a simple vinaigrette tenderizes them while retaining some crunch. This fresh, simple dish is ready in minutes.
Cod with Herbed Pea Relish
Cod with Herbed Pea Relish Recipe
Frozen green peas help make this dish. Oregano, capers, lime juice, and red pepper bring flavor to the topping.
Almond-Crusted Trout with Dill
Almond-Crusted Trout with Dill Recipe
Trout gets an extra-crispy crust from the almonds. You could sub flounder for the trout and pecans or walnuts for the almonds. The delicate nut crust gives a welcome crunch to the tender trout.
Pan-Seared Tilapia with Sweet Pea Puree
Pan-Seared Tilapia with Sweet Pea Puree Recipe
This lightly sweet, herby puree radiates with spring flavor and color.
Salmon with Spinach Salad and Miso Vinaigrette
Salmon with Spinach Salad and Miso Vinaigrette Recipe
Wild Alaskan salmon is a sure sustainable choice versus farmed salmon. The gingery vinaigrette is also delicious with a steak salad, and works perfectly with this salmon dinner.
Roasted Halibut with Tahini Sauce
Roasted Halibut with Tahini Sauce Recipe
This fish gets its Middle Eastern tang from zaatar, a spice blend, and its sesame-rich sauce. A fine side dish: oven-roasted diced potatoes (start them before the fish) tossed with parsley and olive oil.
Pan-Seared Grouper with Balsamic Brown Butter Sauce
Pan-Seared Grouper with Balsamic Brown Butter Sauce Recipe
This is the secret to restaurant-quality fish. The magic happens on the bottom of the pan where the fish forms an even, crisp crust. The sauce seals the deal.
Grilled Tilapia with Smoked Paprika and Parmesan Polenta
Grilled Tilapia with Smoked Paprika and Parmesan Polenta Recipe
Discover the wonders of smoked paprika with this easy and economical fish dinner. Creamy polenta complements the full-flavored fish.
Seared Tuna with Eggplant and Edamame
Seared Tuna with Eggplant and Edamame Recipe
Eggplant is the real star here, with its meaty texture and savory notes that match those of the tuna. Soy sauce and sesame oil deepen the effect, and edamame offers delightful chew.
Pan-Roasted Grouper with Provençale Vegetables
Pan-Roasted Grouper with Provençale Vegetables Recipe
Use a broiler pan for both components of this recipe. The fennel-tomato mixture cooks in the bottom of the pan, helping to steam the fish on the rack above.
Mackerel with Herb Salad
Mackerel with Herb Salad Recipe
Brining the fish in water with salt and sugar heightens its natural flavor, but it also provides a little added insurance that the fish will remain moist, even if it's slightly overcooked. Mackerel has a firm texture and full-bodied flavor, making it a perfect candidate for the grill.
Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish
Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish Recipe
Farmed catfish is an inexpensive, sustainable option. This recipe is also kid-friendly!
Halibut with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes
Halibut with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes Recipe
For a more budget-friendly option, try substituting a similarly textured fish, such as cod, for the halibut fillets.
Grilled Trout with Cherry Compote
Grilled Trout with Cherry Compote Recipe
This recipe may look intimidating, but if you can't find whole trout, use fillets; they'll only need to grill for about 4 minutes. You can also use 20 ounces frozen, thawed cherries: Use the liquid (don't drain them); simmer in step 1 until the liquid almost fully evaporates before stirring in the port and honey.