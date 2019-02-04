Our 31 Best Meatloaf Recipes

Classic Meat Loaf Recipe

This is the iconic, classic meat loaf like your mom used to make (or that you wished your mom would make). Mix the ingredients gently, just until combined, and don't compact the meat when shaping the loaf for best results.

The ideal meat loaf temperature is about 160°F. The easiest way to measure this is with a meat thermometer, a handy tool that ensures your meatloaf is perfectly juicy every single time. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans—and sprinkle over a little parsley for extra pizzazz.