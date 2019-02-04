Our 31 Best Meatloaf Recipes
Meatloaf is a clear winner for a weeknight dinner: It's a crowd-pleaser that just so happens to be easy. Check out our best meatloaf recipes, ranging from classic meatloaf just like mom made, to upgrades like slow cooker meatloaf, mini meatloaf muffins, and meatloaf burgers.
Veggie-Packed Meat Loaf
Veggie-Packed Meat Loaf Recipe
A little meat goes a long way in this version of the classic--bringing that powerful pop of umami to this mostly plant-based take. You can double up and freeze one for later: Simply cover one loaf in plastic wrap before baking, pressing to remove air. Wrap with heavy-duty foil, and store in the freezer up to 2 months. Thaw completely in refrigerator before unwrapping and baking as directed.
Chili Pepper-Spiked Meat Loaf
Chili Pepper-Spiked Meat Loaf Recipe
Chili powder, poblano chiles, and a spicy tomato sauce give everyday meat loaf a makeover. Use two spatulas when removing the meat loaf from the slow cooker.
Mini BBQ Meat Loaves with Smashed Blue Cheese Potatoes
Mini BBQ Meat Loaves with Smashed Blue Cheese Potatoes Recipe
Make a small indentation with your thumb in the center of each meat loaf before baking. This keeps the proteins from shrinking too much, which could result in a dense, dry meat loaf.
Meatloaf Spaghetti
This hearty, family-friendly recipe marries two comfort food classics—meatloaf and spaghetti—for one epic rib-sticker of a dinner. The tangy-sweet, boldly beefy sauce delivers both surprising depth of flavor and a delicious sense of familiarity… consider it a bolognese inspired by the classic flavors of meatloaf. And because no meatloaf is complete without breadcrumbs, we finish this fun play on pasta night off with buttery toasted panko (the perfect final touch of crunch!). While we love how this dish can be thrown together on a moment's notice with a package of ground beef and pantry staples, we highly recommend prepping the sauce a day ahead if possible, because it's definitely one of those that tastes even better the next day. If you do make your sauce ahead, when you're ready to serve, simply heat it on the stove with 1/4 to 1/3 cup of water or chicken stock to help loosen it up.
Flax-Boosted Meatloaf
We call for organic ketchup because it's usually sweetened with sugar, not high-fructose corn syrup. Feel free to toss in chopped fresh herbs for more flavor.
Diner Meat Loaf 'Muffins'
Diner Meat Loaf 'Muffins' Recipe
Use a muffin tin to bake mini meatloaves. It decreases bake time and is ideal for making extra, freezer-friendly loaves for later. Thanks to the shorter cook time, you can get this recipe on the table in less than 30 minutes. Order's up!
Grilled Meatloaf Melt
One of the best things about meatloaf for dinner is enjoying it the next day in the form of a fantastic and delicious down-home sandwich. Piled high with hearty layers of thick-sliced tomatoes, Havarti and cheddar cheese slices, and of course - meatloaf, this sandwich is sure to be an appetite satisfier. When prepped in a skillet, this grilled sandwich gets the ultimate homestyle flavor, reminiscent of getting a nostalgic bite to eat from a warm and welcoming Southern diner.
Old-fashioned Meatloaf
Make your mama proud, and maybe a little jealous, with a robust meatloaf recipe packed with Greek and Creole seasonings and a hint of garlic. Spice up the traditional ketchup topping with a few tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce.
Master Turkey Meatloaf
This is the ultimate, foolproof, turkey meatloaf that is every kind of comforting that you would want a meatloaf to be. This just may be the only meatloaf recipe you'll ever need. Not only is this dish absolutely delicious, but it's also gluten-free. This flavorful meatloaf features bacon for added flavor and richness, and includes a special factor with a trio of tomato sauces and condiments to create an updated version of the traditional meatloaf topper. To make this meal even better, try enjoying it on a sandwich the next day.
French Onion Meatloaf
If you thought classic meatloaf was peak comfort food, wait until you try our French onion variation. Loaded with caramelized onions and savory herbs, and topped with melted Gruyere cheese, this French Onion Meatloaf is sure to be an instant family favorite. Serve with mashed potatoes and garlic haricot verts for a wholly delicious dinner.
Turkey-Bacon-Cheddar Meatloaf
Turkey-Bacon-Cheddar Meatloaf Recipe
Why settle for regular meatloaf when you could be having meatloaf studded with bacon and cheddar cheese? These additions, along with White BBQ Sauce, guarantees a deliciously moist turkey meatloaf. This budget- and family-friendly comes from $10 Dinners: Delicious Recipes for a Family of 4 that Don't Break the Bank, available on shelves (and Amazon) now. You can find cookbook author Julie Grimes' simple recipe for White BBQ Sauce there (on page 222), or substitute bottled white barbecue sauce from the supermarket.
Meatloaf Burger Steaks with Tomato Gravy
Meatloaf Burger Steaks with Tomato Gravy Recipe
These burger steaks deliver classic meatloaf flavor with more glazy, crispy crust. A quick tomato gravy mimics a savory ketchup topping.
Slow Cooker Santa Fe Meatloaf
Slow Cooker Santa Fe Meatloaf Recipe
Oven-baked meatloaf can turn dry, but the moisture-sealing magic of the slow cooker makes this one melt in your mouth.
Classic Meat Loaf
This is the iconic, classic meat loaf like your mom used to make (or that you wished your mom would make). Mix the ingredients gently, just until combined, and don't compact the meat when shaping the loaf for best results.
The ideal meat loaf temperature is about 160°F. The easiest way to measure this is with a meat thermometer, a handy tool that ensures your meatloaf is perfectly juicy every single time. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans—and sprinkle over a little parsley for extra pizzazz.
Ashley's Meatloaf-and-Mashed Potato Sandwiches
Ashley's Meatloaf-and-Mashed Potato Sandwiches Recipe
Have your butcher grind the pork shoulder roast. The meatloaf and gravy are equally as good served as a traditional plated dinner with the potatoes on the side.
Farro and Mushroom Meat Loaf
Farro and Mushroom Meat Loaf Recipe
While writing this book, I had a sudden craving for farro and mushrooms. I had just experienced success with the Chicken-Pecan Meatballs recipe, so I wanted to create another texturally similar dish. And that "NeutralQue" needed another use, and--oh, cool--a mostarda-like direction would work perfectly with a farro and mushroom meat loaf. And that's how a food craving became a recipe.
Asian-Style Meat Loaves
Asian-Style Meat Loaves Recipe
If the last time you had meatloaf was in your high school cafeteria, it's time to try it again. Fresh ginger, water chestnuts, and a spicy-sweet hoisin sauce topping update the dish with dynamic flavor.
Serve a Classic
Minimal prep and maximum flavor make our featured meatloaf recipes perfect for busy weeknights or casual dinners. Start with ground meat, add a few seasonings and veggies, and a binder (usually breadcrumbs or eggs) to hold it all together, then bake. It doesn't get much easier than this.
Recipe: Classic Meat Loaf
Petite Meatloaf Dinner
This turn on a kid-friendly classic will help you spend less time prepping dinner, and more time with your family. By making individual portion-sizes of meatloaf, everything cooks through faster. Using a single sheet pan saves on cleanup time. And this is sure to be a hit with even the pickiest eater. Gina Homolka is the founder of skinnytaste.com and @skinnytaste.
Edward's Open-Faced Meatloaf Sandwiches
Edward's Open-Faced Meatloaf Sandwiches
Edward's Open-Faced Meatloaf Sandwiches is described by the creator and chef as a sandwich with an almost breakfast-for-supper feel. All the flavor combinations in these meatloaf sandwiches meld nicely, and the over-easy egg topping each sandwich really complements the gravy.
Meatloaf Minis With Cauliflower Florets
Meatloaf Minis With Cauliflower Florets Recipe
Cauliflower is an excellent source of Vitamin K—which keeps your bones strong!
Meatloaf Mexicana
Try this south-of-the-border Meatloaf Mexicana for your next family dinner. With the added kick from the jalapeños and taco sauce, you will never go back to traditional meatloaf again.
Sirloin and Parmesan Meat Loaf
Sirloin and Parmesan Meat Loaf Recipe
For even shaping, use a loaf pan as a mold to shape the meat loaf; then invert onto the baking sheet.
Turkey Meat Loaf with Cranberry Glaze
Turkey Meat Loaf with Cranberry Glaze Recipe
Turkey Meat Loaf with Cranberry Glaze delivers those favorite Thanksgiving flavors. Continue the theme by serving Turkey Meat Loaf with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Everyday Meat Loaf
The meat loaf cooks in the microwave for just 8 minutes, a fraction of the time it takes for traditionally baked meat loaf. Broiling the cheese on top of the cooked meat loaf until it's brown and bubbly lends the dish a pleasing, oven-baked look.
Meatloaf Bundt Cake
When you thought meatloaf couldn't go more retro, we found a way. Spiced with Creole seasoning, garlic powder, and butter-coated vegetables, this meatloaf recipe finds it's home in a bundt pan. This traditional recipe truly takes the cake and will be at the center of attention at any dinner party. And like any good cake, our meatloaf needs proper frosting and decor. Thus, we finished our tomato-glazed meatloaf bundt with a drizzle of gravy, freshly piped mashed potatoes, crispy onions, and a sprinkle of finely chopped fresh parsley. Oh, and we filled the center with French onion dip… because it felt like the right thing to do. Dinner is served.
Cremini Mushroom Meat Loaf
Cremini Mushroom Meat Loaf Recipe
Mushrooms replace half the beef in our Cremini Mushroom Meat Loaf. Not only do the mushrooms slash calories, they also add deep, earthy flavor while keeping the meat loaf moist. If you follow a gluten-free diet, simply use gluten-free panko breadcrumbs in place of traditional panko breadcrumbs.
Italian-Style Turkey Meat Loaf
Italian-Style Turkey Meat Loaf Recipe
Italian-Style Turkey Meat Loaf is a lightened-up comfort food favorite. Chop up leftover meat loaf and serve in pasta with marinara sauce.
Turkey and Roasted Red Pepper Meat Loaf
Turkey and Roasted Red Pepper Meat Loaf Recipe
For an easy weeknight meat loaf without the beef, combine ground turkey with egg, onion, breadcrumbs and roasted red peppers and bake in a large metal or glass pan with sides instead of a loaf pan.
Meat Loaf Bolognese
This dish contains many of the flavors of sauce Bolognese, the classic Italian ragù of pancetta, a mixture of ground meats, and aromatic ingredients stewed together. Round out the meal with polenta. Garnish with chopped fresh rosemary, if desired.
Mama's Meat Loaf
This old-fashioned meat loaf is packed with tender chopped onion and bell pepper and topped with ketchup. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans for a meal that will remind you of Sunday dinner at Mama's table.