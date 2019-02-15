20 Easy Ways To Serve Ground Turkey for Dinner

Herby Lamb and Turkey Meatballs Recipe

The possibilities are endless with these simple, baked meatballs. By combining lamb and turkey, the meatballs possess that signature, rich flavor of lamb, but don't feel excessively indulgent. If lamb isn't your cup of tea (in terms of price or flavor), feel free to substitute for more ground turkey. Alternatively, if you'd like a stronger lamb flavor, adjust your ratio of lamb to turkey accordingly. Once made, you can serve these flavor-packed meatballs any number of ways. Plate them atop a bed of sautéed kale and a smear of Greek yogurt, topped with toasted pine nuts and feta cheese. Add them into a brothy, vegetable-heavy soup for a meaty kick, or crumble them into Mediterranean-inspired salads and pitas. Stick them with a toothpick and serve them as an easy appetizer alongside a lemony, herby yogurt dip. The fresh herbs and bold cumin pair beautifully with plain yogurt, tangy cheeses, and creamy dressings and condiments, like tahini.