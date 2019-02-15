20 Easy Ways To Serve Ground Turkey for Dinner
Flavorful, juicy, and easy to prepare, this budget-friendly protein is more versatile than you might think. Try some of our favorite ground turkey recipes for delicious weeknight meals.
Lean Lasagna
Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup
One hearty and flavorful soup, coming right up! Perfect for chilly days or autumn nights, this soup truly shines with simple ingredients and great flavor.
Lamb and Turkey Pita Burgers
Cinnamon, ginger, and cumin give these burgers the warm, spicy flavor of the eastern Mediterranean. The burgers would pair nicely with a simple cucumber or cucumber-tomato salad.
Turkey Taco Burritos
Speedy assembly and bold, familiar flavors earn these burritos a regular place in the dinner rotation. For an extra boost, char the tortillas on a stovetop burner before you assemble the burritos.
Herby Lamb and Turkey Meatballs
The possibilities are endless with these simple, baked meatballs. By combining lamb and turkey, the meatballs possess that signature, rich flavor of lamb, but don't feel excessively indulgent. If lamb isn't your cup of tea (in terms of price or flavor), feel free to substitute for more ground turkey. Alternatively, if you'd like a stronger lamb flavor, adjust your ratio of lamb to turkey accordingly. Once made, you can serve these flavor-packed meatballs any number of ways. Plate them atop a bed of sautéed kale and a smear of Greek yogurt, topped with toasted pine nuts and feta cheese. Add them into a brothy, vegetable-heavy soup for a meaty kick, or crumble them into Mediterranean-inspired salads and pitas. Stick them with a toothpick and serve them as an easy appetizer alongside a lemony, herby yogurt dip. The fresh herbs and bold cumin pair beautifully with plain yogurt, tangy cheeses, and creamy dressings and condiments, like tahini.
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Spinach
Bake the squash in advance to shorten prep time; squeeze the noodles dry, and store in a zip-top plastic bag in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Slow-cooker Turkey Chili
The most popular recipe for chili on our site, Slow-cooker Turkey Chili features lean ground turkey, black beans, onion, corn, and fresh bell pepper. With just 15 minutes of prep time, you can throw all of the ingredients into a slow cooker before leaving for work and return 8 hours later to a piping-hot, home-cooked meal. Serve with corn chips, shredded cheese (we prefer a cheese blend of Colby and Monterey Jack), chopped red onion, fresh avocado slices, and a dollop of sour cream.
Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna
This healthy lasagna recipe features ground turkey instead of beef, reduced-fat cheese and vitamin-packed spinach. Using store-bought marinara sauce helps keep it easy.You can assemble this lasagna and freeze it, unbaked, for up to a month. Let it thaw completely before baking.
Gnocchi with Turkey Ragù
Gnocchi are Italian potato-based dumplings. They float to the top of the water when they're done. Serve with breadsticks.
Turkey Enchilada Casserole
With more online raves than any other recipe on Sunset.com, this homey, comforting casserole summons up the past in the best possible way. Everything about it is familiar and easy: tortillas layered with ground turkey, enchilada sauce, and seasonings, plus lots of cheese. We love it with ground beef, too.
Turkey, Squash and Black Bean Chili
Butternut squash adds additional nutrients, flavor, and bulk to Turkey, Squash and Black Bean Chili. Serve this easy one-dish dinner over brown rice, or with warm corn tortillas or cornbread on the side.
Turkey and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Bite-sized Turkey and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms would work well as an appetizer or an easy weeknight dinner with a side salad.
Turkey, Pine Nut, and Currant Meatballs
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 16 minutes; Total time: 36 minutes.
Turkey Empanadas
Kids and adults alike will love these simple and tasty empanadas. A savory ground turkey filling makes this a family-favorite staple that you'll want to return to again and again.
Slow-Cooker BBQ Turkey Meatballs
These easy slow-cooker turkey meatballs are the perfect choice for busy weeknights. Serve over mashed potatoes with a side of corn.
Cincinnati Turkey Chili
Ladle bowlfuls of inspired Midwestern chili for your next casual dinner party or football gathering.
Ground Turkey and Tofu
You can use chicken breast or lean pork instead of turkey. Cut chicken or pork into cubes, then grind it in a food processor.
Tex-Mex Calzones
Spice up sandwich night with this Tex-Mex inspired favorite packed with ground turkey, fresh veggies, and spicy salsa.
Turkey Mini Meat Loaves
These delicious mini meat loaves feature ground turkey breast, keeping each mini loaf to less than 200 calories and 2 grams of fat per serving.
Chipotle Turkey Taco Filling
Plenty of spices add a kick of flavor to this easy-to-make taco filling. Perfect for busy weeknights or just any night when tacos are on the menu, you'll be sure to want to add this easy recipe to your collection.