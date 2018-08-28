20+ Easy and Flavorful Mediterranean Meals

Grilled Pork Souvlaki with Fresh Pita Recipe

Many of us associate souvlaki with roast lamb, but in the back alleys and on the roadsides of Greece, pork and chicken are actually more common. Charles Bililies, founder of Souvla restaurants in San Francisco, gave us this recipe for the quintessential Greek street food. It's very much worth making at home, especially for a party. Most of it can be done ahead, the meat and pita cook in minutes, and it's easy to serve. All you have to do is pile the hot skewers and the warm pita on platters, set out the toppings, and let everyone assemble their own sandwiches (or you can wrap them if you like, as directed below). Just make sure there are lots of napkins--souvlaki are deliciously drippy.