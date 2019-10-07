30+ Heavenly Desserts To Make With A Can of Condensed Milk
Sweetened condensed milk is delicious on its own, but once you see it transformed into everything from bread pudding to key lime pie, you'll realize it's actually magic. Both budget-friendly and versatile, the humble canned milk is the perfect rich ingredient to keep on hand at all times. So, add a satisfying sweetness to your coffee or whip up a creamy no-cook ice cream. There are endless dessert possibilities when it comes to this tried-and-true baking wonder.
Double Chocolate Bread Pudding with Dulce de Leche
Chocolate bread pudding just got better with the addition of decadent dulce de leche.
Honey Flans
An elegant make-ahead dessert, these custards sing with faint floral notes and sweet honey. Serving tip from our Test Kitchen: Flans release like a dream if you let the custard cups stand in 1 inch of warm water for 3 to 5 minutes before unmolding.
Thai Tea Pie
Warmly spiced Thai tea mix—which you can purchase at an Asian market or online—stars in this show-stopping, no-bake pie. The tea is steeped in sweetened condensed milk which is then used to make a stovetop custard; after straining out the tea leaves (definitely use cheesecloth), you'll simply pour the vibrantly colored custard into a peanutty, no-oven-necessary crust and refrigerate until set. If you're looking for a pie that's sure to impress, trust us, the sweet Thai tea against the salty, toasty flavor of the peanuts is a combo you won't be able to get enough of.
Peanut Butter Pie
Mary Frances Noveh from River Ridge, Louisiana, sent us this dessert recipe, which first appeared in December 2001. She noted it was like a "peanut butter and chocolate candy bar." We loved the results, and since it makes two peanut butter pies, you can share one with a friend and keep the other for yourself. Several tasters in our Test Kitchens enjoy serving this pie frozen.
Strawberry-Basil Ice Cream
Fresh strawberries and basil become a refreshing treat in this summertime ice cream recipe.
Butterscotch Bars
A small square of these rich bars is enough to satisfy a dessert craving. The flour and oats mixture is somewhat dry after combining, but it serves as both a solid base for the soft butterscotch chip layer and a crumbly, streusel-like topping.
Two-Ingredient Macaroons
Requiring only two ingredients, these easy coconut macaroons are almost too good to be true. Whip up a batch in just 20 minutes for sweet and simple treat.
This Spiced Rum Milk Punch Is Like Eggnog Without the Eggs
Traditional milk punch is made with either brandy or bourbon. We switched those out for spiced rum to make a spiced rum milk punch that's just like homemade eggnog—just without the egg. This creamy cocktail is sweetened condensed milk and flavored with cinnamon sticks and vanilla.
Two-Ingredient Fudge
Requiring a mere 2 ingredients (both of which are likely already in your pantry), this is the fudge you can make with one only one hand. Packing an intensely chocolatey flavor, this easy fudge recipe is sure to please.
Blueberry-Lemon Zest Ice Cream
If you like creamy, fruity ice cream with a little bit of zing, you'll love this ice cream dish.
Cherry Cream Cheese Pie
Sweet cherries and a delightfully tangy cheesecake layer make this easy pie an instant crowd-pleaser. Plus, with just 6 required ingredients, this dessert is so easy you'll want to make it all the time!
Strawberries and Milk Shaved Ice (Raspado)
Blogger Ana Frias grew up in the desert, in Sonora, Mexico. She has very strong memories of buying raspados--Mexican-style snow cones--after school from the curbside vendor, and slurping them until her brothers would finally pick her up. To make the shaved ice, just whirl ice cubes in a food processor, 2 cups at a time, until the ice no longer makes a racket and looks like snow, with no lumps.
Creamy Mini Tarts
Need cute treats or bite-sized apps for your next party or get-together? These cute little cups are the perfect solution, and not to mention, can be customized with your favorite fruits! Use whatever is in season to craft the perfect sweet little bites that all of your guests will be sure to enjoy.
Glazed Condensed Milk Cookies
Need to throw together a last minute treat? Make a batch of fluffy and buttery, cream cheese-glazed cookies using 1 whole (14-ounce) can of sweetened and just a handful of other staple ingredients you probably already have in the fridge and pantry. You will use 2/3 cup of the condensed milk in these melt-in-your-mouth cookies (which eliminates the need for additional sugar or eggs), then simply combine the rest of the can with softened cream cheese to create a tangy-sweet glaze. After you glaze the cookies and add sprinkles (if desired), leave them on the wire rack for 5 to 10 minutes so that the glaze can set so that you don't end up with a mess.
Better Than Sex Cake
Chocolate, caramel, and Heath candy take chocolate cake to a whole new level.
Magic Cookie Bars
These are also known as seven-layer or Hello Dolly bars. They take 30 minutes of hands-on prep and call for just eight ingredients, making them the perfect dessert for taking, well, just about anywhere!
Three-Milk Cake
Also known as tres leches cake, this sweet, moist Mexican sheet cake contains whole milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Apple Hello Dolly Bars
Hello Dolly Bar fans will love this fresh twist that uses chopped apples, butterscotch morsels, and plenty of crunchy pecans and toasted coconut. Everyone will rave about these bars and they'll be gone before you know it!
Butterscotch Cheesecake Bars
Butterscotch chips and cream cheese make a cookie kids (and grownups) will go wild for.
Cherry Cheesecake Bars
Tangy cheesecake and sweet cherries make a winning combination in this crowd-pleasing bars. Perfect for a party or gathering, simply set out a platter of these beauties and watch them disappear!
Summertime Peach Ice Cream
Cool off this summer with a refreshing scoop (or a few) of our homemade peach ice cream. Offering the classic peaches-and-cream combo in every bite, this fruit-based ice cream is the perfect way to showcase bright summer flavors.
Pumpkin Flan
Pumpkin lends a unique and mouthwatering spin to the classic custard layered dessert with a soft caramel top. This flan is convenient--it can be made in advance and kept refrigerated until ready to serve.
Triple-Layer Mud Pie
Chocolate fans will be sure to love this rich and fudgy layered pie. With a crushed cookie crust, layers of pudding and chopped pecans, this decadent pie is sure to win the hearts (and appetites) of chocolate lovers everywhere.
Velvety Pecan Candy
Perfect for gifting, this easy 5-ingredient candy is so easy that it practically makes itself. Whip up a batch for birthdays, holidays, or special occasions to make the day even more special.
Fresh Fruit Cream Cheese Pie
Get creative with your favorite fruit toppings to make this pie the star of any dessert table. Use whatever fruit is in season to enjoy this classic cream cheese pie all year long.
No-Cook Chocolate-Almond Ice Cream
Five simple ingredients are all you need for this creamy, refreshing ice cream. Delicious with every bite, you can also add your favorite toppings to make each scoop that much sweeter.
Quick Caramel Frosting
This recipe for Quick Caramel Frosting is so quick and easy that you'll never go back to store bought.
Coconut Eggnog
Coconut rum, coconut milk, and shaved coconut pieces on top make this a true coconut lover's paradise.
Lemon-Lime Cream Tart
This dessert is in addition to the Mocha Pudding Cake and can be made up to three days ahead of time. It was a big hit at all our gatherings.
Lemon Icebox Pie Ice Cream
Try a scoop of Lemon Icebox Pie Ice Cream. This homemade ice cream with just four simple ingredients and a tangy citrus twist reinvents the classic Southern icebox pie.
Fudge Filling
A decadent Fudge Filling, made with chocolate chips and a touch of peppermint extract, fills the layers between Peppermint-Hot Chocolate Cake.
Tres Leches Cake (Three Milks Cake)
This rich Latin American butter cake gets its moist texture from soaking in milk. Serve it chilled and with whipped cream, melted chocolate, or dulce de leche.
Chocolate Icebox Pie
This ultra-decadent chocolate pie recipe features a rich homemade chocolate pie filling topped with whipped cream and chopped chocolate candy bar pieces.