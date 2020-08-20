20 Recipes That Start With a Package of Cookie Dough
Happiness comes in a tube, and it's also known as refrigerated cookie dough. We've finally reached the age where major brands' refrigerated cookie dough is safe to eat raw, but there's way more to do with refrigerated cookie dough than enjoy it cold. Break out the cookie cutters and food dye to make themed treats for your favorite holiday, combine the dough with another dessert for a delicious hybrid, or turn those cookies into dessert pizza crusts or tiny, delectable cups. No matter how you decide to use your refrigerated cookie dough, everyone will enjoy the result.
Frankenstein Cookies
Starting with refrigerated, store-bought cookie dough, these cooky Frankenstein cookies are an easy Halloween baking project to whip up this year. That said, packaged cookie dough is made to spread, so if you'd rather your Frankenstein cookies have rectangular or otherwise shaped faces (as opposed to these round-faced cuties), you can use a classic cut-out cookie dough that will better hold its shape. Follow the same method for coloring the dough, and then simply cut it into the shapes you want (freehand or using rectangular cookie cutters). In the recipe below, we provided a suggested path for decorating your Frankenstein cookies, but definitely feel free to go about designing and decorating these tasty little monsters however you please. If you'd rather, you can bake the green cookies plain and decorate as you please using only icing pens once they have cooled. Keep in mind—it's OK if they're a little messy, they are monsters after all.
Air-Fried Cookies
You may not believe it, but you can make perfectly crispy-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside cookies with some help from your air frier. This method is also useful if your oven is taken or you only need to make a small batch.
Make it Your Way Cookie Cups
Make it Your Way Cookie Cups Recipe
Get creative with Make It Your Way Cookie Cups! Using our refrigerated chocolate chip bar dough as a base for this customizable cookie cup, this is one treat that has something for everyone. Perfect for an after school snack, or after dinner dessert, these cookie cups can be customized to your personal tastes and filled with a variety of toppings - yogurt and fruit, ice cream, chocolate, nuts and more!
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pizza
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pizza Recipe
Dust your fingertips with powdered sugar to spread the cookie dough without sticking.
Waffled Cookie Brownies
Waffled Cookie Brownies Recipe
Why choose between a waffle, a cookie, and a brownie, when you can have the best of all three? This recipe is great for kids who aren't quite ready to cook using the stovetop or oven. Try it with different baking mixes and cookie combos to create your ultimate dessert.
Bunny Cookie Cupcakes
Make a batch of bunny-shaped cookies and use them to decorate the tops of store-bought cupcakes for a festive Easter dessert.
Sugar Cookie Stars
Sandwich your favorite jam in between two star-shaped sugar cookies (made from storebought dough) for an easy, fruity cookie treat.
Toaster Oven Fruit Pizzas
Toaster Oven Fruit Pizzas Recipe
Have you hopped on the toaster oven dessert train yet? If not, now is the time. These easy and fun fruit pizzas are a great way to embrace the power of your toaster oven. Not to mention, the simple recipe makes for a fantastic kitchen project for kids to take the lead on. And for even more kid-friendly toaster oven ideas, click here.
Cookie Dough "Spaghetti-and-Meatballs"
Cookie Dough "Spaghetti-and-Meatballs" Recipe
Curious about the spaghetti night inspired dessert that stole the show at this year's Iowa State Fair? This DIY take on cookie dough spaghetti and meatballs means you can bring all of the state fair fervor and flavor right into your own kitchen.
Rudolph's Christmas Sugar Cookies
Rudolph's Christmas Sugar Cookies Recipe
Start with refrigerated sugar cookie dough to make these adorable reindeer cookies. Kids can help place Rudolph's eyes, mouth, and antlers.
Double Peanut Butter Candy Bites with Granola
Double Peanut Butter Candy Bites with Granola Recipe
Make a little magic with peanut butter cookie dough, mini peanut butter cup candies, and granola. When you offer these 3-ingredient sweet treats at your next dessert party they're sure to disappear quickly.
White Peppermint Snowballs
White Peppermint Snowballs Recipe
It only takes 3 ingredients to make these sensational holiday cookies.
PHILADELPHIA Fruit Pizza
PHILADELPHIA Fruit Pizza Recipe
From morning playdate to cocktail hour, this sweet faux pizza with a cookie dough crust and cream cheese center is invariably welcomed with oohs, ahhs and a pile of forks.
Cute Snowman Cookies
Dress up refrigerated sugar cookie dough to make these super-cute snowmen. This easy recipe requires almost no prep, and allows you to be creative and have fun in the kitchen. Let your kids give them personality by decorating with holiday candies. Using snowflake sprinkles, M&M's mini buttons, and Hershey's Kisses, your holiday cookies are sure to come to life in a fun, exciting way that the kids are going to love. Note: In the photograph shown, we covered the cookies in white frosting and piped red frosting for the scarves. We also added mini-chocolate chips to make the snowmen smile.
Candy Corn Cobs
Make this too-cute Halloween food craft with just two ingredients and a bit of assembly. Using prepared cookie dough as a "cob," simply press kernels of candy corn into place to create a sugary look-alike of corn on the cob. Making these candy corn cobs is an easy and fun Halloween project for kids, and the completed corny confections could be used as playful name card holders for a Halloween dinner party. You may need to gently reform each into a cob shape if the dough begins to soften as you place the corn—but once you're finished, simply pop all of the corn-filled cobs back into the freezer for a few hours if you want them to remain super firm for a while. Although we wouldn't recommend eating an entire candy corn on the cob in a sitting (unless you're looking for a serious sugar overload), if anyone wants to take a nibble, just be sure to let any guests know that the core is made using raw cookie dough, in case allergies are a concern. Packaged raw cookie dough is typically pasteurized, thus considered safe to consume raw. However, if you're not completely comfortable using packaged dough, try using a homemade edible cookie dough recipe instead. Another alternative to cookie dough is using bananas cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces for the cob. Pro-tip: Work in rows of candy corn down the entire length of the cob rather than forming cylindrical rows around the diameter of the log—it's a lot easier.
Double Peanut Butter Candy Bites with Granola
Double Peanut Butter Candy Bites with Granola Recipe
Make a little magic with peanut butter cookie dough, mini peanut butter cup candies, and granola. When you offer these 3-ingredient sweet treats at your next dessert party they're sure to disappear quickly.
Birthday Cake Cookies
Lose the cake and try Birthday Cake Cookies this year--a sweet treat at any age.
Peanut Butter Filled DelightFulls™ PB & J Bars
Peanut Butter Filled DelightFulls™ PB & J Bars Recipe
These multi-faceted bars couldn't be easier to make! Start with convenient Nestlé Toll House® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, sprinkle on some Peanut Butter Filled DelightFulls™ and you are already half-way to cookie bliss!
Witchy Cookies
Save time by using refrigerated sugar-cookie dough to make these spooky witch cookies. Use green food coloring and cocoa to dye the dough green and brown then decorate with brown icing and mini chocolate candies.
Peanut Butter-Caramel Candy Bites with Colorful Candies
Peanut Butter-Caramel Candy Bites with Colorful Candies Recipe
Use refrigerated dough as the base for these candy-filled peanut butter cookies. Your kids will love helping make these...right before they gobble them up.