30+ No-Bake Desserts for Summer

No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake Recipe

Strawberry season is an indicator of two things; it means the sun is out and the oven is off. Take a break from a hot kitchen to make this easy, fresh and stress-free no-bake Nutella flavored cheesecake. The hazelnut spread not only gives the cheesecake a velvety texture and chocolatey taste, but it also helps stabilize the pie to set up a creamy yet firm consistency when chilled. The addition of condensed milk adds a touch of milky sweetness and the lemon juice creates a mellow, zesty flavor that balances the cheesecake's sweetness. This cheesecake will be a hit at any summer event, and it's a great way to use up the season's favorite berry.