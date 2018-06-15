30+ No-Bake Desserts for Summer

By MyRecipes Updated June 15, 2018
Credit: Kate Sears

The last thing you want to do on a hot, summer day is turn on the oven. But when company is coming, you've been tasked with dessert for the potluck, or just have a craving for something sweet and indulgent, what else can you do? These are our best no-bake desserts that will keep your kitchen cool, and everyone around the table pleased. 

Chocolate Infinity Pie

Credit: Lara Ferroni

Chocolate Infinity Pie Recipe

This pie has it all. It's full of chocolate flavor, has a silky-smooth texture, and it's also gluten-free. To make this pie vegan, be sure to use vegan chocolate chips. With this fantastic pie recipe, everyone gets to indulge.

Raspberry Fro-Yo Pie

Credit: Kate Sears

Raspberry Fro-Yo Pie Recipe

This cool and creamy raspberry pie couldn't be easier to whip up. It's the perfect icebox dessert for a summer day, and fresh in-season raspberries make it even better!

Vegan Chocolate-Hazelnut Tart with Fresh Berries 

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Styling: Rishon Marie

Vegan Chocolate-Hazelnut Tart with Fresh Berries  Recipe

Easy to prep, and filled with rich chocolate-hazelnut flavor, this vegan dessert is perfect for anyone following a special diet or simply trying to clean their eating habits up a bit. Serve it for a special occasion, or just as a "treat yo-self" indulgence—since there's no need to crank up the oven, it's especially ideal to satisfy a summertime sweet tooth.

Mini Vegan Key Lime Icebox Pies

Mini Vegan Key Lime Icebox Pies Recipe

This "custard" has an insanely rich and silky mouthfeel born from avocado (which also provides the natural green coloring) and tofu. The blend of fats released from the ground nuts and a bit of added coconut oil combined with the sugary moisture of the dates create not only a cohesive crust, but one that is deep in flavor and wonderfully crisp once chilled.

Vegan Coconut Cream Tart with White Peaches and Blueberries

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Styling: Rishon Hanners

Vegan Coconut Cream Tart with White Peaches and Blueberries Recipe

This show-stopping vegan dessert offers rich, toasty flavor and sweet tooth satisfaction—without adding refined sugar. And since there's no need to crank up the oven to make it, this treat especially ideal for summer.

Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Peach Icebox Cake Recipe

One delicious warm-weather treat, two ways to serve it: Make it in a glass trifle dish and scoop out helpings, or prepare it in a large cake pan and serve by the slice.

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars Recipe

These gooey bars will be your new favorite no-bake cookie. Serve chilled for less mess.

The Ultimate Unbaked Brownies

Credit: Lara Ferroni

The Ultimate Unbaked Brownies Recipe

These incredible brownies are a lot of things all at once: They're no-bake, vegan, and gluten-free. They're also incredibly delicious, and feature a luxurious layer of chocolate ganache on top.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars

Credit: Daniel Agee; Food Styling: Ivy Odom; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars Recipe

Creamy, crunchy, rich, salty, and sweet all at the same time—these no-bake, chocolate-peanut butter bars are everything. Crisp crushed Bugles make for a fun and delicious twist on a typical crumb crust. They lend the perfect hit of salty, crispy, buttery goodness in the base of this cookie bar.

Vegan Dark Chocolate Coconut Tart 

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Styling: Rishon Hanners

Vegan Dark Chocolate Coconut Tart  Recipe

This show-stopping dark chocolate tart offers an incredibly rich chocolate flavor and silky pudding-like texture—but it's so easy to whip up, even the most inexperienced baker/dessert-maker will look like a pastry pro bringing it to the table.

Stovetop Summer Fruit Crisp

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Stovetop Summer Fruit Crisp Recipe

Traditional? No. Delicious? Oh, yes. This quick-fix take hits all the highlights of a classic berry crisp--syrupy-sweet fruit, crisp topping, and cool cream--in a fraction of the time.

No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer and Food Stylist: Briana Riddock

No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake Recipe

Strawberry season is an indicator of two things; it means the sun is out and the oven is off. Take a break from a hot kitchen to make this easy, fresh and stress-free no-bake Nutella flavored cheesecake. The hazelnut spread not only gives the cheesecake a velvety texture and chocolatey taste, but it also helps stabilize the pie to set up a creamy yet firm consistency when chilled. The addition of condensed milk adds a touch of milky sweetness and the lemon juice creates a mellow, zesty flavor that balances the cheesecake's sweetness. This cheesecake will be a hit at any summer event, and it's a great way to use up the season's favorite berry.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Drops

Credit: Oxmoor House

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Drops Recipe

No-bake cookies make even the most oven-shy baker look like a hero. You'll see them at bake sales, fundraisers, and in millions of homes across the country as an after-school snack. We've cut out a lot of the unnecessary butter and added chocolate chips, providing firmness, texture, and a great gloss to these cookies.

Coconut Lime Chia Pudding Pops

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Coconut Lime Chia Pudding Pops Recipe

Cool-down with a nutritious and creamy, summer treat. Don't have a popsicle mold? That's ok. Use a mason jar! Mix ingredients in a small mason jar, shake, add crushed raspberries, a spoonful of chia pudding, and freeze until solid, 4 to 5 hours. Not only is this method mess-free but it's also super cute!

Strawberries and Cream Semifreddo

Strawberries and Cream Semifreddo Recipe

Whip up one of these creamy, luscious desserts tonight. There's no baking necessary. The next time you're looking for a crowd-pleasing meal topper, think icebox cakes. By definition, these cool, refreshing desserts are make-ahead: Mix them up, then let them sit in the fridge or freezer before serving. What could be easier than that?

Softened Plums with Vanilla Yogurt

Credit: Victor Protasio; Styling: Paige Hicks

Softened Plums with Vanilla Yogurt Recipe

Better and easier than a plum crisp, skip turning on the oven by cooking the plums just on the stove. The ideal summer dessert is fresh, juicy, not overly sweet, and not overly complicated, which is why this end-of-season treat features only 6 ingredients. The plums cook just long enough to soften slightly and release their juices; use a knife and fork to dive in. Sub any toasted nut or seed for the granola.

Chocolate Almond Cherry Crisps

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr; Leigh Ann Ross

Chocolate Almond Cherry Crisps Recipe

These no-bake treats taste like bite-sized candy bars and are terrific with a cup of coffee. Prepare them up to two days in advance, and store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert

Credit: Oxmoor House

Ice Cream Sandwich Dessert Recipe

This make-ahead dessert is quite a crowd-pleaser, even for people who aren't counting carbs. Look for the rectangular no-sugar-added or low-carb ice cream sandwiches instead of the round ones because the rectangles will fit better in the baking dish.

Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles

Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake Recipe

Layers upon layers of fresh key lime, luscious cream cheese, and shortbread cookies make for a delicious no-bake cake with a show-stopping presentation. A thin layer of pistachios adds a crunch to each creamy, bright bite. The taste is light and sweet, making it the perfect ending to a large holiday meal.

No-Bake Samoa Pie

Credit: Daniel Agee; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

No-Bake Samoa Pie Recipe

Save a stash of Samoas (or Caramel DeLights) in order to make an epic pie that looks, and tastes, just like the classic Girl Scout cookie. Use the back of a measuring cup to press the crust into the pie plate and add heavy cream to the caramel when melting for a smoother, drizzle-with-ease consistency. Serve chilled, as you would a coconut creme pie.

Vegan Mini Peanut Butter Pies

Credit: Jamie Vespa

Vegan Mini Peanut Butter Pies Recipe

Love peanut butter cups? This is the treat for you. With a rich, chocolatey crust and a deep, nutty, creamy inside, this dessert is for all the peanut butter and chocolate lovers, whether you're vegan or not. Silken tofu acts as a smooth, thickening component for the filling, as well as canned coconut cream. This easy, no-bake dessert packs all the indulgent flavors of your favorite candy bar, yet it's still dairy-free, gluten-free, and made

Oreo Icebox Cake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Oreo Icebox Cake Recipe

This decadent Oreo icebox cake is incredibly easy to make and requires only six ingredients. It's a perfect dessert for kids birthday parties that doesn't require heating up the kitchen. As is, this cooling cake offers a delightful cookies-n-cream flavor profile, but feel free to switch things up by using your favorite Oreo cookie flavor.

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie Recipe

With a rich, creamy filling and melt-in-your-mouth crust, this is quite possibly the best chocolate pie ever.

Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Ellis Beatty

Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake Recipe

Delicate, thin purchased cookies are the secret to this stunning no-cook dessert, layered between a sweet cream.

Blackberry-Peach Slow Cooker Crumble

Blackberry-Peach Slow Cooker Crumble Recipe

Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt, this simple summer dessert is a great way to satisfy the sweet tooth while reaping the nutritional benefits of summer fruit. Keep the peach slices no less than 1/2 inch thick; any smaller, and they may lose their shape when cooked in the slow cooker.

Chocolate-Bourbon-Butterscotch Icebox Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Chocolate-Bourbon-Butterscotch Icebox Cake Recipe

A creamy, butterscotch pudding makes for the perfect base to add a touch of bourbon. The boozy treat is layered between chocolate wafers, and topped with a sweet cream.

Horchata Icebox Cake with Spiced Mango

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Horchata Icebox Cake with Spiced Mango Recipe

A delicate, rum-infused based is layered between cinnamon graham crackers and a sweetened whipped cream and spiced mango topping.

Red, White and Blue Ice Pops

Red, White and Blue Ice Pops Recipe

Celebrate red, white, and blue all summer long with these patriotic ice pops. The secret ingredient is a blue sports drink, along with cranberry juice and lemonade.

Deep Eddy Blueberry Lemon Drop Pop

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Deep Eddy Blueberry Lemon Drop Pop Recipe

These adult ice pops are the perfect refreshing summer treat. We made ours using Deep Eddy vodka as we find it to be exceptionally vibrant in flavor, but feel free to use your own favorite brand of flavored vodka. Raspberries would also be a delicious fruit to highlight in these bright and boozy pops.

Churros and Smoked Chocolate Ice Cream

Churros and Smoked Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

Swap out your traditional summer dessert for this fun show-stopper. From-scratch mezcal-infused ice cream is the perfect pair to fresh, stove-top fried churros.

Watermelon-Jalapeño Ice Pops

Credit: Anna Williams; Styling: Pam Morris

Watermelon-Jalapeño Ice Pops Recipe

Sweet meets heat in this summer-ready popsicle recipe. A bit of pectin helps keep all the ingredients incorporated evenly in this treat; without it, they tend to separate.

Lemon-Lavender Ice Cream

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Lemon-Lavender Ice Cream Recipe

With a light hint of sweetness, the aromatic floral notes of lavender and citrusy lemon make this flower-infused scoop the perfect summer cool-down treat.

Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream Recipe

Cool-down with a deliciously creamy, summer treat. Don't have an ice cream maker? No problem. Mix your ingredients in a small loaf pan (regularly stirring) and freeze until solid, 5-7 hours.

