25 Mint Chocolate Recipes You'll Love All Year Long

Updated March 05, 2020
Mint + chocolate is refreshing, yet incredibly decadent. That's why it's one of our all-time favorite pairings, from summer to winter. Whether you're in the mood for some classic mint chocolate chip action (you'll love these Oreo-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches) or something quick and festive (this Peppermint Ice Cream Cake is absolutely perfect for holiday parties), we have exactly what you're looking for in this collection of mint chocolate dessert recipes. 

Copycat Mint Chocolate Milano Cookies

Copycat Mint Chocolate Milano Cookies Recipe

For a cookie that's guaranteed to impress at your next party, look no further than our homemade take on Mint-Chocolate Milanos. In order to keep the filling easy to make, we simply melt Andes chocolate mints into a rich mint-chocolate ganache.

Mint-Chocolate Chip Shake

Mint-Chocolate Chip Shake Recipe

We jazzed up our Mint-Chocolate Chip Shake with a few drops of green coloring for a faint tint of color.

Peppermint Ice Cream Cake

Peppermint Ice Cream Cake Recipe

We'll be serving this easy, delicious treat at the holidays for sure. This festive cake is cold and creamy, rich, and light all at the same time. The peppermint ice cream's crunchy bits are a great contrast to the cake's softness and creamy topping. This will also work with mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Mint Oreo Icebox Cake

Mint Oreo Icebox Cake Recipe

This 3-ingredient, no-cook summer treat is the perfect dessert when it's too hot to turn on the stove (or oven). The crushed chocolate sandwich cookies form a firm yet moist crust when mixed with store-bought fudge topping and put in the freezer to firm up for several hours.

Andes Mint Brownies

Andes Mint Brownies Recipe

These decadent layered Andes mint brownies are the ultimate indulgence for any mint-chip lover. In order to create clean layers, it's important that you're working with cool ingredients—so be sure to allow the brownies to cool completely before spreading the icing on, and then chill before adding the chocolate ganache so that it will set quickly. 

Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies

Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies Recipe

If you have a neighborhood cookie swap or church social on your calendar this season, these sandwich cookies are sure to be a hit. Cookies and bars are always crowd-pleasers—and make great handmade gifts for friends and family during the holidays.

Thin Mint Whoopie Pies

Thin Mint Whoopie Pies Recipe

Inspired by the favorite Girl Scout Cookie, these mint-chocolate whoopie pies are a Thin Mint lover's dream. The addition of crushed Thin Mints to the soft and fluffy dessert sandwiches delivers the perfect element of crunch. In other words, here's yet another fine reason to fully stock your freezer with these iconic Girl Scout Cookies this season.   

Mint Chip Halo Top Milkshake

Mint Chip Halo Top Milkshake Recipe

For a lighter spin on a traditional mint chocolate chip milkshake, we used Halo Top ice cream. With just a little milk to thin out the pint of ice cream, this simple dessert concoction is a winner (and one that you won't feel guilty about later).

Mint Chippers

Mint Chippers Recipe

These chocolate chip cookies get a cool and refreshing twist from a touch of peppermint extract.

Triple Mint Cookies

Triple Mint Cookies Recipe

Mint lovers will fall head over heels for these rich, brownie-like cookies filled with chopped mint candies and topped with minty icing.

Oreo-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oreo-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

This 3-ingredient, no-cook summer treat is the perfect dessert when it's too hot to turn on the stove (or oven). The crushed chocolate sandwich cookies form a firm yet moist crust when mixed with store-bought fudge topping and put in the freezer to firm up for several hours. Mint chocolate chip ice cream is the perfect filling to make an impressive treat without the fuss of a "from-scratch" dessert. The best part is, you can experiment with other flavors using the same construct (think chocolate-peanut butter, caramel-pretzel, and more). Tip: To easily cut bars, run knife under hot water just before slicing.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties 

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties  Recipe

We're not exaggerating when we say these peppermint patties knock York's out of the water. These are perfect to make with kids because they're easy and—let's face it—messy. They make a sweet after-dinner treat, mid-day pick-me-up, or even cookie swap contribution.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Brownies

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Brownies Recipe

If you can manage to wait, chief baking officer Arnold Eric Wong of Raison d'Être bakery in South San Francisco recommends serving his moist brownies a day after baking because they develop an even fudgier texture and mintier flavor.

White Chocolate-Peppermint Mousse

White Chocolate-Peppermint Mousse Recipe

This gorgeous White Chocolate-Peppermint Mousse was created with the holiday season in mind, but it's perfect any time of the year. The best part? It looks incredibly elegant, but it's super easy.

Instant Pot Peppermint Brownie Cake

Instant Pot Peppermint Brownie Cake Recipe

This festive cake will make you smile. The tiny pieces of peppermint candy offer a delightful crunch that plays well with the gooey chocolate, while their red and white colors look beautiful against the deep, dark chocolate. 

Peppermint Cannoli

Peppermint Cannoli Recipe

Take the traditional Sicilian cannoli, a pastry with a crispy outer shell and dreamy cream filling, and give it holiday flair with chopped peppermint candy. This dish is very simple, though it does require a cannoli tube to shape the shell. Try our flavor variations for a one-of-a-kind dish at your next holiday gathering,

Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints

Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints Recipe

This chocolate filling is impossibly rich and incredibly easy to make in the microwave.

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies Recipe

We gave the classic blondie a Christmas makeover.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Recipe

Melt chocolate, spread it out, and add your favorite toppings--that's almost all there is to making bark. We added one important step, though: tempering the chocolate (carefully melting and cooling it to specific temperatures while adding large chunks of unmelted chocolate) so the bark stays shiny and snappy.

Mint Chocolate Pudding Shots

Mint Chocolate Pudding Shots Recipe

Mint meets chocolate in a dessert shot. What could be better than your favorite sweet combo with a boozy added bonus? These shots are perfect for your next holiday or New Years Eve party. 

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake Recipe

This decadent ice-cream cake is truly a mint chocolate lover's dream!  Top layers of mint chocolate chip ice cream and devil's food chocolate cake with a rich chocolate ganache and chopped crème de menthe chocolate mints. Make the whole cake ahead and freeze until ready to serve.

Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcakes

Mint Chocolate Chip Cupcakes Recipe

Stretch your baking muscles with these decadent mint chocolate chip cupcakes.  Top homemade chocolate cupcakes with a rich chocolate ganache, mint frosting, and chopped creme de menthe chocolate mints for cupcakes that your friends and family are sure to love. 

Mint-Chocolate Roulade

Mint-Chocolate Roulade Recipe

This rollled chocolate cake recipe is made with a light and airy thin chocolate cake that's topped with crème de menthe-flavored whipped cream, rolled up and frozen. To serve, slice the frozen cake, dust with cocoa, and serve with a chocolate-mint sauce for an elegant dessert presentation. 

Chocolate-Mint Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate-Mint Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Homemade chocolate cookies and refreshing mint chocolate chip ice cream make this treat an instant winner.

Chocolate-Mint Pudding

Chocolate-Mint Pudding Recipe

Fresh mint leaves steep in fat-free milk to impart the herb's essence; the taste is much better than that of mint extract. Unless milk is stabilized with a thickener such as flour or cornstarch, it will "break," or curdle, when it becomes too hot; that's why it's important to go no higher than 180 degrees at the beginning of step one.

